3 Of Our Favorite Valuentum Stocks

In the 2011 book, The Most Important Thing, co-founder of asset management firm Oaktree Capital Management, Howard Marks, divided stock market analytics into two levels of thinking, first level and second level. Marks used a few examples to explain the difference between these two levels of thinking:

First-level thinking says, "It's a good company; let's buy the stock." Second level thinking says, "It's a good company, but everyone thinks it's a great company, and it's not. So the stock's overrated and overpriced; let's sell." First-level thinking says, "The outlook calls for low growth and rising inflation. Let's dump our stocks." Second-level thinking says, "The outlook stinks, but everyone else is selling in panic. Buy!" First-level thinking says, "I think the company's earnings will fall; sell." Second-level thinking says, "I think the company's earnings will fall far less than people expect, and the pleasant surprise will lift the stock; buy."

First-level thinkers may buy a stock because they like the quality of the business but they may fail to incorporate second-level thinking that captures the future expectations that are embedded into the price. On the other hand, second-level thinking not only considers the quality of the business, but also the expectations embedded into the price to determine whether an investment is a good one or not. For example, a less-than-ideal business can be a great bargain at the right price, while an excellent business can be a terrible investment at the wrong price.

We see this dynamic come into play with respect to Morningstar's analysis of moat ratings, where no moat stocks have outperformed narrow moat stocks, which in turn have outperformed wide moat stocks over the 15-year period ending 2017. Buying a great business at the wrong price can sometimes be a painful proposition, while buying an underappreciated company with mediocre competitive advantages could lead to a huge payoff if the mispricing is large enough and a margin of safety is sufficient. The price versus fair value estimate analysis captures second-level thinking. There's more levels of thinking, however.

British economist John Maynard Keynes used the analogy of a fictional newspaper beauty contest to explain how the market operates in his 1936 book, The General Theory of Employment, Interest, and Money. To win a prize, the entrants must choose the most popular faces in the contest. A simple strategy might be to select the faces one thinks are most attractive, while a more advanced strategy might think what the majority might think are the most attractive faces - while still a more sophisticated strategy might consider each entrant's opinions of what the majority perception of attractiveness might be.

It is not a case of choosing those [faces] that, to the best of one's judgment, are really the prettiest, nor even those that average opinion genuinely thinks the prettiest. We have reached the third degree where we devote our intelligences to anticipating what average opinion expects the average opinion to be. (Keynes 1936).

What Is Third-Level Thinking?

In today's ultra-competitive stock market environment, where fewer and fewer professional investors are outperforming, even a reliance on second-level thinking that considers both the quality of the business and the price-versus-value equation may not be enough. This is where third-level thinking comes into play, or a consideration of anticipating changes in what the market might think the true fair value of the equity might be. Let's try the following example to get to third-level thinking.

First-level thinking says, "This company has strong long-term competitive advantages. I'll buy." Second-level thinking says, "This company has strong long-term competitive advantages and is trading at a discount to intrinsic value. I'll buy." However, third-level thinking says, "This company has strong long-term competitive advantages, is trading at a discount to intrinsic value, and the market's perception of its intrinsic value is increasing through an advancing stock price."

That's what Valuentum investing targets, third-level thinking. We wholly embrace second-level thinking through a robust price versus intrinsic value process with a fundamental long-term basis, but we also layer on third-level thinking, too, by capturing the market's perception of valuation through relative multiple analysis as well as the market's opinion of the trajectory of a company's value by assessing technical and momentum indicators. In today's ultra-competitive market environment, successful investors have to embrace third-level thinking.

Perhaps a new term, "Keynesian convergence" results when a strong company that is underpriced relative to an estimate of its intrinsic value begins its price-to-fair value convergence - when the market starts to recognize its underpriced nature. This is the area where third-level thinkers operate. It's not enough just to identify strong companies that are undervalued, as in second-level thinking - you could still fall into value traps! However, overlaying technical and momentum indicators to bolster the likelihood of price-to-fair value convergence further enhances one's probability of success.

We seek to identify strong, competitively-advantaged companies that are underpriced [with solid cash-based sources of intrinsic value (net cash, strong expected free cash flows)] whose share prices are also advancing, have strong pricing relative strength, or have just started to begin to advance toward an intrinsic value estimate. Third-level thinking is our foundation at Valuentum. Here are three of our favorite Valuentum stocks.

Facebook (FB)

Facebook continues to be one of our favorite companies out there. Shares of Facebook are included as a top-weighted holding in our Best Ideas Newsletter portfolio. Our fair value estimate for FB sits at $284 per share, though should the firm outperform our “base case” assumptions, Facebook could carry a fair value estimate as high as $355 per share. We are enormous fans of Facebook’s net cash balance (~$58.2 billion in net cash at the end of June 2020), high-quality cash flow profile (relatively modest capital expenditures are required to maintain a certain level of revenue), and incredibly promising long-term outlook that is supported by secular growth tailwinds.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal exited June 2020 with $13.0 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments on the books versus $8.9 billion in long-term debt (and no short-term debt). Furthermore, please note PayPal had $3.2 billion in long-term investments on hand at the end of this period. Long-term investments are defined as strategic investments and available-for-sale debt securities (US government and agency securities, foreign government and agency securities, and corporate debt securities). When including long-term investments as cash-like assets, PayPal had a net cash position of $7.3 billion at the end of June 2020. We strongly appreciate PayPal’s pristine balance sheet, which the firm retained after acquiring Honey.

During the first half of 2020, PayPal generated $3.5 billion in free cash flow, assisted by its low capital expenditure requirements (the firm needs to make only modest capital investments to maintain its revenue generating abilities). The firm spent $1.0 billion buying back its stock during this period, which we view as a solid use of its capital given that shares of PYPL had been trading well below their fair value estimate during the first half of this year. PayPal’s high quality cash flow profile is a key reason why we like the firm.

We continue to like PayPal as a holding in the Best Ideas Newsletter portfolio and view the firm as very well-positioned to ride out the pandemic with its financials and growth story intact. The strong technical performance shares of PYPL have been putting up of late indicates that investors are steadily pricing in its promising growth outlook, bidding shares of PayPal up in the process.

Apple (AAPL)

We continue to be huge fans of Apple, and shares of the tech giant are included as a holding in both our Best Ideas Newsletter and Dividend Growth Newsletter portfolios. Our fair value estimate for Apple sits at $140 per share, comfortably above where shares of AAPL are trading at as of this writing, indicating there is room for meaningful capital appreciation upside. Additionally, shares of AAPL yield a modest ~0.7% as of this writing, and we view its forward-looking dividend growth trajectory quite favorably, though please note Apple also allocates a significant amount of capital every fiscal year towards share repurchases.

Apple’s long-term growth runway is underpinned by its incredibly lucrative and growing ‘Services’ business segment (which among other things includes its Apple TV+, AppleCare, iCloud, Apple Pay, and Apple Card offerings). This segment was the source of ~22% of its GAAP net sales and ~39% of its GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 (period ended June 27, 2020). Please note Apple’s Services business segment carries gross margins in the high 60s area (~67% in the fiscal third quarter, ~64% during the first three quarters of fiscal 2020), while its ‘Hardware’ business segment carries gross margins in the high-20s low-30s area (~29% in the fiscal third quarter, ~32% during the first three quarters of fiscal 2020).

During the fiscal third quarter, Apple’s Services business segment posted 15% year-over-year net sales growth, outpacing the 10% year-over-year net sales growth posted at its Hardware business segment. Over time, we expect the revenues generated by Apple’s Services business segment to continue to grow in both nominal terms and as a percent of the company’s total revenues.

Reportedly, Apple is getting ready to launch its first-ever 5G-capable iPhone later this month, which would act as a very powerful near-term growth catalyst for the company. Longer term, Apple’s growing Services business segment is what underpins its growth story and its foray into the financial tech space is part of that strategy. We are excited for what the future holds for Apple and continue to big fans of the name. Our fair value estimate stands at $140 per share; the stock is trading at $115 at the time of this writing.

