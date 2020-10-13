Vera owns a 75% in Pura Vida. This is a unique and compelling brand that is growing nicely and sports 20% EBITDA margins.

Robust e-commerce sales, smart strategic partnerships, and strong face mask sales resulted in Q2 results coming in way ahead of consensus estimates. VRA's balance sheet is now in excellent shape.

More and more I find the market super frothy in many pockets and picked over in others. No question there are plenty of stocks that are cheap, but these stocks are cheap for a reason, mostly because their fundamentals are really poor. I have no idea how to value a business with really weak fundamentals, that faces structural headwinds, and that lacks a catalyst. As a result, I don't even waste my bandwidth anymore playing in those sandboxes. I no longer buy a stock because it is 'cheap'.

With the S&P 500 index trading north of 3,500, finding attractive value stocks get harder by the day. However, I still press on and am constantly questing for value despite seeing fewer and fewer obvious buys. And if you look hard enough, you can find a few gems. Therefore, I write to share a gem and an oldie but a goodie that Mr. Market has overlooked. That undervalued and overlooked name is Vera Bradley (VRA). I got long a healthy amount of Vera back on September 2nd, at $6.50. Less than two weeks later, VRA briefly crossed $8.50 and has drifted back down to $7 per share.

Given this pullback, I finally have a chance to share my notes on Vera Bradley on SA's public site.

Let's Dive In

Vera Bradley went public in 2010 to much fanfare. Its brand, at least then, was very hot and its IPO was smartly timed to reflect the brand's then cachet and 15 minutes of fame. Its stock briefly kissed $50 per share and has been on a downward pattern ever since.

This chart is UGLY!

Source: Fidelity

Although I get it that the market is dominated by algos and technically oriented investors, and therefore, Vera doesn't screen well, however, sometimes you have to live dangerously and buy a stock despite an ugly stock chart.

Frankly, on September 2nd, Vera Bradley caught the sell side off guard, shall we say, and crushed consensus estimates.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Elevator Thesis

Vera Bradley has a strong management team that is resourceful, creative, and enterprising. In the not too distant past, lesser so in 2020, the company was once a favorite of the shorts. Although Vera's short interest has come down considerably, the stock has remained out of favor for years.

Fortunately, the company has a relatively small footprint with 65 Outlet Stores and 82 full line stores, a booming e-commerce business and made a really smart acquisition of Pura Vida. It is crystal clear that the company is moving towards an e-commerce and Outlet store 'go-to-market' strategy, especially if they can't win concessions from mall landlords. Think about the potential savings if/ when Vera closed most of its 'A' Mall stores upon natural lease expiration (I could venture to guess total store occupancy expenses could be upwards of $500K (or more) in some 'A' Malls stores given VRA's store footprint).

In Q2 2020, the company generated 10% of its sales by selling designer cotton masks and its gross margins were enhanced as a result of these robust mask sales. This surprisingly good quarter enabled the Vera to pay down debt and at quarter end the company had $77.1 million of cash and only $30 million drawn on its ABL revolver.

Despite significant store closures during the first half of Q2, Vera Bradley's Direct only segment only experienced a sales declines of 13.9% far better than many other apparel/ soft line retailers. A 99.1% increase in e-commerce sales helped offset the brick and mortar weakness.

Pura Vida

To highlight how smart this team is, in June 2019, the company paid $75 million (see here) for a 75% stake in Pura Vida.

The company moved Pura Vida onto VRA's books on July 17, 2019.

As of February 1, 2020, Pura Vida did $65.917 million of revenue (6.5 months of revenue).

Source: Vera Bradley 10-K

Fast forward to Q2 FY 2021 and Pura Vida's operating income was $6.7 million (20.5% margin) and did $32.8 million of sales. In this fiscal year, during the first half, Pura Vida generated $54 million of revenue. From a seasonality perspective, I think it is safe to assume that its Christmas quarter will be its best. So, from a pro-forma perspective, let's assume $120 million in revenue at a 20% operating margin. In this pro-forma scenario, Pura Vida would contribute $24 million in operating profit. That 75% stake for $75 million is looking pretty sweet.

If you are intellectually curious about this idea, check out VRA' FY 2020 10-K where you can learn more about Pura Vida. Here are a few highlights.

Pura Vida remains one of the most highly-engaged brands in the accessories space, surpassing the 1.9 million mark of followers on Instagram and is consistently listed as one of the most engaged jewelry brands on Instagram. Instagram followers, Facebook likes, and monthly club subscribers all rose during fiscal 2020. Pura Vida continued to rank among the top of the industry for our Net Promoter and Customer Satisfaction Scores. Over 100,000 micro-influencers have been on-boarded, and reliance on micro-influencers is a key part of Pura Vida’s strategy. Micro-influencers are brand ambassadors who showcase Pura Vida products on their social media channels in exchange for commission. In fiscal 2021, Pura Vida plans to continue to build upon its influencer program, particularly focusing on individuals with the greatest number of followers. Co-founders Thall and Goodman also plan to reinvigorate their “grassroots” customer outreach efforts.

Source: Pura Vida

Q2 FY 2021 Conference Call

Management gave an extraordinarily detailed Q2 FY 2021 conference call. It was almost excruciating detail it was so thorough. Let me share a few highlights as I am not going to reinvent the wheel.

(All quoted material is from the Q2 FY 2021 conference call and earning press releases)

1) Strong gross margin dollars driven by Pura Vida and mask sales

Second quarter consolidated gross margin totaled $79.6 million or 60.4% of net revenues compared to $68.4 million or 57.1% in the prior year on a non-GAAP basis. Pura Vida benefited the current year second quarter non-GAAP percentage by approximately 40 basis points. We significantly expanded our gross margin rate in the quarter through sales of cotton masks, product collaborations, careful inventory management, and tightly controlled promotional activity. Cotton masks added nearly 300 basis points to gross margin for the quarter.

2) Brand extension with Vera Bradley masks available at a few major retailers

You will also see our masks in Target, Staples, and on QVC.

3) Smart partnerships (Gillette, Disney, and Crocs)

In July, we introduced our second Gillette Venus collaboration distributed through Target and Sainsbury in the U.K., and in August we launched both our newest Disney collection on VeraBradley.com and our second annual collaboration with Crocs.

4) Harry Potter Collaboration in July 2020 - Record Visitors to its website

Of course, we were most excited about our long awaited Vera Bradley plus Harry Potter collaboration that launched in July. In partnership with Warner Bros consumer products, the captivating capsule collection embodies the imagination and spirit of adventure of the wizarding world. From backpacks and lunch bags to robes, lanyards, accessories and more, this collection has something for everyone, whether they’re gearing up for back to school or simply looking for a bit of magic. We had an overwhelming response from the many Vera Bradley and Harry Potter fans and many items sold out quickly. The day of the launch, we had record visitors to our website, many of whom were new to Vera Bradley. This launch was a huge success and we are reordering some of the most popular items just in time for holiday.

5) Malls stores slow to rebound but at 70% YoY in July for B&M.

As I noted earlier, the 133 stores that were open for the entire fiscal month of July in the aggregate generated approximately 70% of the prior year sales. In aggregate, our factory stores outperformed our full line stores compare to last year as customers on average have felt more comfortable shopping in outdoor centers than in enclosed malls.

6) Pura Vida!

For the quarter, Pura Vida total revenues increased nearly 6% over last year despite a significant supply chain and wholesale disruption. Revenue was driven by a 22% increase in ecommerce sales. Average orders and conversion rates continued to grow over last year. Due to COVID-19, our primary manufacturing facility in El Salvador was closed for over seven weeks in the quarter and did not fully reopen until late June.



We are very excited about our partnership with dancer and Tiktok star, Charli D’Amelio to launch a Pura Vida bracelet influencer style pack this holiday season. Now with over 81 million followers, she is the most followed personality on Tiktok and was dubbed the reigning queen of Tiktok by the New York Times. Charli’s target demographic fits perfectly with the Pura Vida brand.

Analyst Q&A

During the sell side Q&A portion of the conference call, the company discussed the prospect of paying off the remaining $30 million of debt by fiscal year end. Moreover, management stated that e-commerce sales remained robust even after its stores re-opened.

Also, I want to highlight this Q&A exchange between Rick Fearon and Vera's management. Rick lauded management's decisive actions and highlighted the strength of Pura Vida from a sales growth and EBITDA margin perspective. Moreover, he noted that VRA achieved full year EBITDA last year of $65 million on $495 million of sales, with an emphasis on the healthy EBITDA margins.

Valuation

33.4 million shares x $7.10 per share equals a market capitalization of only $237 million. The company had $77 million of cash and $30 million of debt, so $37 million of net cash.

Given the stronger than expected growth trends and the growth potential of Pura Vida, this stock should re-rate. They did $65 million of Adj. EBITDA in FY 2020 (ending February 1, 2020). I am not sure why they can't get back to that level in FY 2022 (ending February 1, 2022).

So putting a 7X multiple on pro-forma 2021 EBITDA gets me to a stock price of $14 (if you add back in cash).

Holders

One of the founders of Vera Bradley still owns 5.5 million shares (see here).

And this name is 66% owned by institutions.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Putting It All Together

Vera Bradley's management team has done an excellent job of managing the business despite its 82 full line stores (think Mall exposure - yuck). Vera's e-commerce sales have help offset the secular decline of malls and its outlet stores appear to be performing reasonably well. The company has done a great job landing smart and strategic partnerships with compelling brands and has shown creativity with product extension, notably the designer face masks. I would argue Mr. Market and most market participants are completely unaware of Pura Vida and simply lost touch with Vera Bradley. This is a well run company with a good balance sheet that is trading at an attractive valuation and sports favorable EBITDA margins. Shares of Vera Bradley are a buy at $7!

Second Wind Capital is a catalyst driven/ trading oriented service with an underpinning tied to value and out of favor sectors. 2020 has been a blockbuster year for Second Wind Capital subscribers and I have shared eighteen stocks that have doubled from time of publication to their highest trading point in 2020 (post publication). As of yesterday, ten stocks are still up at least 100%. I will be raising my rates on October 21st, so if you are considering joining, there is no time like the present. Join now with a 2 week free trial and follow my real-time porfolio.



Disclosure: I am/we are long VRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.