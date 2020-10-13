While the company benefits from these tailwinds, it also relies on wholesale distribution channels for most of its revenues.

The rise in WWW's stock price is fueled by tailwinds in some of the company's main brands.

There is a slow but steady momentum behind shares of Wolverine World Wide (WWW). The company's share price is in a slight upwards trajectory since the March market sell-off.

The rise in WWW's stock price is fueled by tailwinds in some of the company's main brands. These tailwinds are a result of changes in consumer behavior that have come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic broke out, more people are getting outside and participating in outdoor activities, while others are working on DIY projects around the house as they find themselves spending more time at home. For WWW, those changes have been tailwinds for its footwear brands such as Merrell, Saucony, and Wolverine, which specialize in running, hiking/outdoors, and work boots, respectively.

While the company benefits from these tailwinds, it also relies on wholesale distribution channels for most of its revenues. With many stores temporarily closed due to the pandemic, and subsequent conservatism by its wholesale partners, WWW sales have been heavily affected.

That said, management was already investing in its digital channel before COVID. Growing its e-commerce business was also an integral part of its Global Growth Agenda presented in 2018, which was targeting e-commerce growth beyond 20% while enhancing its brand positioning in the digital marketplace. During its second quarter, e-commerce saw approximately triple-digit growth.

From a valuation point of view, the company is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 13.6x, which is almost in line with its 5-year average P/E multiple. WWW is being fairly priced by the market and we have a neutral view on the company.

Growth in its e-commerce websites the bright spot for Q2

WWW reported second-quarter sales of $349 million, down 38.6% compared to its prior-year period, but ahead of expectations by $31.5 million. The company also reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.08, beating the consensus by $0.20.

With many businesses closed due to the pandemic, it was no surprise that WWW saw weakness in its wholesale segment. Sales in its consolidated wholesale segment came in at $232 million, a 52% decrease compared to Q2 in the previous year.

However, the company saw revenue growth of 44% in its direct-to-consumer channel to $116 million from $81 million in Q2 of 2019. Although the increase in its DTC channel is highly positive, it still represents approximately 23% of total sales year to date, which highlights the dependence of the company on third-party sellers. During the second quarter, growth in its retail channel came from its own e-commerce websites and to a lesser degree to the online businesses of its wholesale partners. Approximately 2/3 of total sales in the U.S came from e-commerce.

The company's three banner brands, Merrell, Saucony, and Wolverine, saw online growth of 100%, compared to the previous year, driven by changes in consumer behavior. Growth in e-commerce drove 600 basis points of operating margin expansion related to that channel. The favorable operating margin expansion during the quarter was driven by new product introductions (many of which were higher margin), better promotional cadence, and leverage of its cost structure. Management notes that it can support various e-commerce websites within the same platform, translating to positive operating leverage as incremental sales hit its top line:

And that cost structure definitely is variable to a certain degree, but we were very much able to support the e-comm demand both in terms of the infrastructure, with the e-comm center of excellence and our warehouse, customer service and other support services very well, and that helped leverage the results there. - Q2 call

To maintain the momentum behind its e-commerce business, management increased its digital marketing spend by more than 100% during the quarter and expects to keep that investment by more than 60% for the full year.

The company also ended the quarter with a strong liquidity position of $1.1 billion, including cash of $423 million and availability of $669 million in its revolving credit facility. From a capital structure perspective, the company sold $300 million in senior notes maturing in 2025, while paying down $665 million in revolver debt and reducing the balance to $125 million at the end of the quarter. The company sits comfortably with a leverage ratio of 2.2.x, well below the 4.5x required under its debt covenants.

WWW's strong liquidity position gives the company sufficient flexibility to react quickly if/when consumer demand starts to pick up. The positive about WWW's product portfolio is that its brands are already positioned to take advantage of current trends, and would be only a matter of time before more wholesale partners begin to stabilize, barring of course another second wave of COVID infections.

Additionally, from a competitive point of view, we believe the company is in a better position than other competitors, such as Steven Madden (SHOO) or Designer Brands (DBI), that have a high inventory mix in "dress and seasonal" footwear and the need to adjust to the changing trends. For WWW, besides having the advantage of well-positioned brands, the company would have better speed-to-market capabilities, which hopefully allow it to gain market share while others are still catching up.

What's next?

Management is still focused on implementing its Global Growth Agenda, which includes "stronger consumer insights and a faster supply chain."

The company wants to implement more technology into its supply chain to speed up the process and enhance operational efficiencies, improving margins as a result:

And Blake mentioned in his comments, the fact that we think we can take a lot of those costs -- product-related costs out with the digital solution, virtual solutions that we're already using, but had to test in an accelerated time frame, but also it just helps us manage the inventory. We can be closer to the consumer, the decisions we're making about the inventory and when we make those really helps us drive down our exposure there. - Q2 call

Management is already piloting AI-powered trend analysis and advanced visualization tools which would improve its inventory management, demand planning, and selling efforts. In mid-August the company sent a press release announcing a strategic partnership with First Insight to help it in its strategic initiative:

Our platform enables Wolverine Worldwide to unearth the kinds of consumer insights that help brands optimize their product development, merchandising, and assortments, leading ultimately to greater profitability. - Press Release

The Bottom Line

While we like the strategic initiatives taken by management to accelerate its e-commerce penetration and use more technology to speed up its supply chain, we believe its exposure to wholesale distribution still represents a high risk in this environment.

Management also expects Q3 revenues to be down less than 25%, representing a small sequential improvement, but still highlighting the tough retail environment.

Trading at a forward 13x earnings, we believe the company is trading at a fair valuation. The lack of a margin of safety and the cloudy outlook make an investment in WWW not compelling from a risk/reward perspective. We feel neutral about the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.