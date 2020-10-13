Without the latest quarterly financials though we don’t know what the company’s cash burn was during the disruptive period of 2020.

I’ve been looking into exploring more “value plays” as a possible rotation into the sector may be forthcoming. Investors who have been holding Fluor (FLR) since its 2018 highs have had a rough ride as the stock has lost more than 75% of its value. I wanted to see if there is an opportunity here as I have looked into the construction and engineering industry in the past.

Just a brief background on the company, Fluor is an engineering and construction professional services firm. The company provides a wide array of engineering and construction services worldwide to many different industries such as Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Mining, Manufacturing, and the US Federal Government. Before we move any further with our analysis, let’s discuss the elephant in the room.

Fluor only recently released its 2019 10-K as it identified “material weaknesses” in its internal controls for financial reporting (“ICFR”). This means that the company’s reporting system was flawed and prior financial statements can no longer be relied upon. The SEC began investigating the company’s past accounting and financial reporting. In February, the DoJ subpoenaed the company for a $714 million charge it took on Q2 2019.

Upon the delayed release of the company’s 10-K, the 2019 revised loss was larger than what the market was anticipating and consisted of $533 million of impairment and restructuring costs, $138 million of pension plan expenses, and $731 million of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets. The company is taking steps to improve its ICFR yet there are material effects of this failure for investors. The company received a default notice from Wells Fargo (WFC) as the failure to file is 10-Q constitute a form of default.

The company has not yet released its 2020 quarterly financials so we have limited visibility on the financial health of the firm and how it has been managing the COVID-19 crisis. Usually, for most of my readers, this is where you should stop reading and move on to the next company. However, I am quite the “curious cat” given that the company’s stock has been on a clear downtrend these previous months there could be an investment opportunity here. The market has been heavily punishing this stock and there could be some value here.

Reading the recently released 10-K has been difficult as we need to decipher what is old and what is new information. For example, in the 10-K, the company classifies its government business as discontinued information with the intent to sell the business. However, we already know the company scrapped those plans. Taking that information into context we can examine the firm’s disclosure with regard to its backlog.

Company 10-K

In the engineering and construction industry, the backlog represents revenues based on contracts awarded. As of the end of 2019, Fluor had a backlog of $28.4 billion. Looking at the firm’s backlog, we can see that the majority of its backlog in terms of revenue is from the Energy and Chemicals segment of the business at 49.8% of the firm’s total backlog. The Energy and Chemicals segment focuses primarily on the oil and gas industry which is currently in shambles due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

I suspect that the vast majority of projects in this space will be either canceled or suspended given the difficulty faced by the industry. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a rapid collapse in crude oil prices as lockdowns and quarantines stymied demand. This was coming off an already difficult environment in 2014-2019. Global Capex for exploration and production companies is expected to drop by $100 billion this year and midstream isn’t looking any better.

The industry is having to contend with three fundamental challenges, says Wood Mackenzie. The first is substantial reduction in demand for equipment and services. Stricter capital discipline from operators will reduce demand substantially this year both onshore and offshore, which means that only a handful of major projects will go forward this year. The second challenge will be a test of financial resilience. Companies across the supply chain had already cut back significantly in the past few years. It will be difficult for many to identify further savings without drastic measures such as refinancing or the restructuring of business models. Staff cuts and bankruptcies appear inevitable. The third challenge will be excess capacity. Companies holding onto idle assets “just in case” will have to think again. The prospect of sub-$40/bbl oil will force profound change and pain in the short term

Source: Offshore- magazine article "Industry responds to low oil prices, coronavirus pandemic"

Furthermore, other projects may not be entirely safe from the chopping block as the recession starts to affect other industries.

In 2020, the company has signed on some noteworthy contracts hoping to replace the backlog lost due to the collapse of the oil industry. Among these new contracts, some of the more interesting ones include an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (“IDIQ”) contract worth $3 billion. This project is to provide nationwide deactivation, decommissioning, and removal of certain waste-related facilities. A tank closure project, a joint venture of Fluor and BWX Technologies (BWXT), worth $13 billion over 10 years.

Fluor also has exclusive rights to service NuScale nuclear projects, the first of which is moving along the pipeline. Unfortunately, putting all these projects together does not compensate for the backlog loss in the case of a prolonged oil and gas industry downturn. Given that the 2019 backlog was already 20.5% lower than the 2018 backlog, means trouble with regard to the company’s future prospects.

In terms of valuation, Fluor has a forward P/E of 10.3x implying the stock is cheap. However, given the risks discussed above, I don’t think an investment is prudent. The sector is facing strong headwinds and there are still questions regarding the current state of the business. Based on the recently released 2019 10-K, the company had $2.0 billion worth of cash against total long-term debt of $1.65 billion implying a strong balance sheet. Without the latest quarterly financials though we don’t know what the company’s cash burn was during the disruptive period of 2020. The company is an avoid for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

