The company has one primary product on the market and a couple of 'shots on goal' in its pipeline.

Today, we look back on a name we have not researched in quite some time. When we last visited this small cap concern in August of 2018, we thought it more than merited 'watch item' status. The shares have rose a bit since then. An in-depth analysis on this name follows in the paragraphs below

Company Overview:

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) is a Menlo Park, California-based pharmaceutical company that IPO’d in 2004. The company is focused on developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol. Cortisol dysregulation plays a critical role in a range of diseases from metabolic to ophthalmologic. Corcept is a leader in the research and development of selective glucocorticoid receptor antagonists, with over 500 proprietary molecules discovered since the company’s founding in 1998. The company’s pipeline covers a wide range of therapeutic fields: endocrine & metabolic, oncology, addiction, ophthalmology, neurology, and psychiatry. The company’s lead product candidate is relacorilant, which is being developed for Cushing’s syndrome and as a combination therapy for pancreatic and ovarian cancer. Also, the company currently has one FDA approved drug on the market called Korlym, which has been approved since 2000. The drug is indicated to control hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. Corcept Therapeutics has a market capitalization of roughly $2.1 billion and trades just over $18.00 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

Relacorilant:

Relacorilant is a non-steroidal antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor that inhibits the proliferation of GR-overexpressing cancer cells. The drug is currently aimed at tackling Cushing’s syndrome and pancreatic and ovarian cancer. Essentially, relacorilant has efficacy equivalent to Korlym but without the unwanted side effects such as endometrial thickening.

Cushing’s syndrome is a disorder that occurs when there is too much cortisol activity over a long period of time. Cortisol plays a variety of roles in the body from responding to stress, maintaining blood pressure, regulating sugar, and reducing inflammation. Cushing’s is rare with an estimated 10 to 15 people per million affected by the disease each year. Relacorilant is currently in two clinical trials for Cushing’s syndrome: GRACE and GRADIENT. GRACE is a Phase 3, pivotal trial of relacorilant to treat patients with all etiologies of Cushing’s syndrome. Based on the results of GRACE, the company plans to submit an NDA in Q2 of 2022. Additionally, the Phase 3 trial entitled GRADIENT has begun enrollment. The trial is double-blind, placebo-controlled, and is planned to enroll 130 patients whose Cushing’s syndrome is caused by an adrenal adenoma or adrenal hyperplasia. GRADIENT is the first controlled clinical trial of medical treatment in this etiology of the disease. The estimated completion date for the trial is June 2021.

Source: Company Presentation

On the cancer front, the company recently completed enrollment of 177 metastatic ovarian cancer patients in the company’s Phase 2 trial assessing relacorilant in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Abraxane in patients who have failed to respond to platinum-based chemo. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival at month 12. The trial is scheduled to be completed in March of 2023. Also, the Phase 3 trial RELIANT has been initiated. RELIANT is designed to evaluate relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The trial will enroll 80 patients, with an interim analysis of data from the first 40 patients. The company believes that strong results from the trial would be enough to support accelerated approval by the FDA. Lastly, a Phase 1b trial of relacorilant plus the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic or unresectable adrenal cancer will be launched soon.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of June 30th, 2020, Corcept Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $410 million. Research and development expenses for the second quarter were $26.4 million, compared to $21.6 million in Q2 of 2019. Selling, General and Administrative expenses were $25.5 million in the quarter, compared to $24.5 million in the same quarter of 2019. The company did $88.5 million in revenue for the quarter, up 23% year over year, compared to $72.2 million in 2019. Overall, the company reported a profit of $28.8 million, compared to a profit of $20.4 million in Q2 of 2019. The company reaffirmed their revenue guidance on the latest conference call of $355 to $375 million.

Despite a midcap sized market cap, the company gets minor coverage on Wall Street. Only two analyst firms have commented on Corcept over the past half year. The most recent recommendation comes from Jefferies in early September. The firm lowered their rating from buy to hold, but they maintained their price target of $16 a share. The analyst’s recent downgrade was primarily driven by the stock appreciating to a point where the risk reward is less appealing,

"On the positive side, the company reaffirmed '20 sales guidance of $355-375M and has made broad pipeline progress. But the stock has appreciated significantly, mainly on the promise of GR antagonism in oncology, which we see as fairly valued in our model. We remain neutral on a PGR decision in '20 and ANDA ruling in '21, seeing these as key NT risks that could hold investors back. As the stock has reached our PT, and with the risks named above, we downgrade to Hold."

H.C. Wainwright reiterated their Buy rating and $18 price target in August.

Verdict:

Corcept has made some good progress since we last looked at it. It is well funded and has some potential catalysts on the horizon. The stock sells for around 20 times this year's projected earnings and six times sales. Not cheap, but not outlandish. It does have a couple of shots on goal in the its pipeline. I do prefer Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) as a Cushing's play. Corcept has run up to the consensus analyst price target. I still have a small covered call position in Corcept initiated at lower levels in mid-April. If the shares fell to under $15 again, I would probably do the same again. However, the shares seem fairly priced here at the moment.

