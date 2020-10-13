Market Strategy Weekly - October 9, 2020

Summary

In addition to its grip on our politics, COVID remains highly relevant to our portfolios. Near term, it is likely that the virus and related factors will continue to dictate returns.

The economy appears to be gathering steam, and this bolsters business and consumer confidence.

In our view, the general trend appears to be improving. We see this as relatively bullish, and it adds weight to our opinion that a gradual rotation toward cyclical areas of the market makes sense.