By Weiwei Wang

Plk1, or the Polo-like kinase-1 is a vital element in cell cycle progression. It regulates mitotic events such as mitotic entry, spindle formation and chromosome segregation. Down-regulation of Plk1 serves an important checkpoint in response to cell stress such as DNA damage. Plk1 is overexpressed in various human cancers. Its overexpression appears to be sufficient to override cellular checkpoints and induce genetic instability. As a result, it has been widely acknowledged as a feasible target for potential cancer treatment.

Cardiff Oncology, which was renamed from Trovagene, is currently a clinical-stage oncology therapeutic company developing onvansertib, a highly-selective Plk1 inhibitor in various cancer indications. On Sept.17th, it released its phase 1b/2 data in second line metastatic colorectal cancer ("mCRC") patients carrying KRAS mutations. The data readout electrified the market, with its stock price jumped more than 140% in the next ten days. However, we think the future of the company is still uncertain.

1. PLK1 inhibitor's tracking history not promising.

Despite the well-recognition that PLK1 being a potentially promising cancer target, preclinical success of Plk1 inhibitors has not translated well into clinical success. Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the first players to test the water in the field. Its first Plk1 inhibitor, BI2536 (ATP-competitive) entered the phase II clinical trial for advanced exocrine pancreatic adenocarcinoma as a monotherapy in 2006. The results however, were really disappointing, with 2.3% ORR and 1.5 months median PFS falling short of the threshold for further development. BI's second Plk1 inhibitor, volasertib (ATP-competitive) was tested in combination with chemo agents in late stage clinical trials. In June 2016, BI reported its failure in a Phase III, 600 people AML study where it was found ineffective in overall survival ("OS") comparing to control.

BI probably bears the biggest loss in Plk1 development, but it is certainly not the only big pharma struggling against it. Takeda's TAK-960 is a potent and ATP-selective Plk1 inhibitor in-vitro. In 2010, it entered a 30 people phase 1 trial on various metastatic nonhematologic cancers, but the trial was later terminated due to lack of efficacy. GSK's GSK461364 is also a potent Plk1 inhibitor with 400 folds selectivity for Plk1 than for Plk2 and Plk3. In its 40 patients phase I trial in 2007, it was designed as a monotherapy against different advanced solid tumors and Non-Hodgkins lymphoma ("NHL"). The best response was stable disease in 15% of the patients. Further, patients experienced significant venous thrombotic emboli which required co-administration of anticoagulation. Because of its subpar clinical benefit and unfavorable safety profile, its clinical development was halted.

Since 2017, Plk1 inhibitors have almost disappeared from big pharmas' pipelines.

2. The path of future development of Plk1 inhibitors is unclear.

The frustration from those failed clinical development pushed the industry to come with different approaches to target Plk1. There are two main strategies researchers are trying: 1) changing the Plk1 binding domain and 2) refining more defined subgroup of patients whose tumors are more susceptible towards Plk1 inhibition.

Let's take a look at the first strategy. All the Plk1 inhibitors mentioned above, including onvansertib, belong to the first-generation Plk1 inhibitors which were designed to target the catalytic N-terminal ATP-binding kinase domain ("KD"). Yet the KD region is highly conserved between various Plk subtypes as well as other protein kinases, increasing the possibility for off-target adverse effects. The second generation Plk1 inhibitors like Poloxin target Plk1's C-terminal polo-like kinase box domain ("PBD"). The PDB domain is unique to the Plk family so this newer strategy was designed with better specificity. In-vitro data of Poloxin and its optimized analog Poloxin-2 demonstrated encouraging mitotic arrest and centrosome fragmentation potential. Further, Poloxin significantly suppressed tumor growth in xenograft mouse models. But currently no clinical trials were carried out on Poloxin and other PBD targeting candidates. If one explores the data in detail, it is not hard to understand why the second generation Plk1 inhibitors have not been applied in clinical trials: the failure of the first generation Plk1 inhibitors is actually not due to their compromised specificity. In fact, some of the first generation Plk1 inhibitors like GSK461364 is not only highly selective (400 folds) on Plk1 over other Plk subtypes, but also highly selective (1,000 folds) comparing to other protein kinases. More evidence indicated that cancer resistance against Plk1 inhibition is probably due to complementary mechanisms (e.g. p53) in cancer cells, and the treatment related AE is probably due to universal expression of Plk1 in healthy tissues like bone marrow and spleen.

The discovery of cancer resistance to Plk1 inhibitors by p53 encouraged researchers to explore the second strategy: confine the Plk1 therapy regime to smaller groups of patients whose tumors are more sensitive to Plk1 inhibitors. Multiple preclinical studies suggested that p53 mutant tumor cells, which happens in about 20% of all cancer patients, are more sensitive to Plk1 inhibitors if their Plk1 expression level is high. Unfortunately, later studies found contradictory results that in certain cancer cell lines, Plk1 inhibitor sensitivity is not majorly impacted by TP53 status. Such inconsistency was also found in KRAS mutations, where KRAS-mutant cells were first believed to be highly sensitive to Plk1 inhibition. But later experiments found the efficacy of certain Plk1 inhibitors is not particularly impacted by tumor cell lines' KRAS status.

To conclude, there seems no definitive answer to which patient subgroups would benefit from Plk1 inhibition as an effective cancer therapy.

3. The clinical data for onvansertib may deteriorate with increasing scale.

In Sept. 17th, 2020, Cardiff released its phase Ib/2 data for its Plk1 inhibitor onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/ Avastin for second line metastatic colorectal cancer ("mCRC") patients with KRAS mutations (Fig. 1).

Figure 1. The clinical readout for Cardiff's phase 1b/2 onvansertib trial. (Source)

It looked to be appealing at first glance, but when one digs deep, we started to wonder whether these number can be reproduced in late clinical stages. The company claimed that 5 out of 11 (45%) patients got the best response of PR. But patient 02-004 actually discontinued the treatment due to treatment-related AEs right after it showing a response. This means the drug has a narrow therapeutic window to balance between efficacy and safety. If we exclude this patient, the ORR drops to 36%. Similarly, patient 01-010 who showed a partial response to treatment discontinued the onvansertib. The same situation applies to patient 01-014, who voluntarily stopped treatment two months after treatment. We do not know the exact reason for these two discontinuations, but they are probably related to tolerability as well. In combined, 4 out of 11 (36%) patients discontinued the treatment, creating more safety concerns.

Even though the company claims that the median PFS has not been reached, those who discontinued due to AEs or self-decision should not be considered in PFS improvement in later reads. In that sense, we think the "adjusted" median PFS should be around 6 months, which is marginally better than FOLFIRI and Avastin alone (5.5 months). We think if Cardiff proceeds into later clinical stages with larger patient enrollment, the ORR will drop below 30% with median PFS around 6-7 months. This median PFS is just marginally better than the standard second line therapy currently.

For the phase II metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ("mCRPC") trial using onvansertib together with Zytiga, the ORR is just 6% with median PFS less than 6 months. Investors probably should not expect too much from this indication either.

One thing we want to point out is that, onvansertib has a relatively short plasma half-life of 24 hours. In comparison, other PLK1 inhibitors like volasertib has a plasma half-life over five days. This may also impact its therapeutic efficacy.

4. More competition in KRAS mutation tumors in the future.

RAS is the most frequently mutated oncogene accounting for ~30% of all mutations in human cancers. RAS exists in three isoforms (KRAS, HRAS, NRAS), with KRAS being the most frequently mutated. Because of the high prevalence, countless approaches has been endeavored to target KRAS mutations in the past several decades, but with very few success. At one time, KRAS was widely accepted as an "undruggable target" .

In 2013, Araxes started collaboration with Janssen to develop its first-in-class, covalent-binding KRAS-G12C inhibitors. Since then, multiple small molecule compounds such as ARS-853, ARS-1620 had been revealed, but their clinical development was not successful.

Recent years, Amgen's sotorasib (AMG510) and Mirati's MRTX849 have shown encouraging phase I clinical result (Fig. 2) against KRAS G12C mutated cancers. At 2020 ESMO, sotorasib showed a 32% overall ORR, 11 months median DOR, 6.3 months median PFS in NSCLC patients bearing KRAS G12C mutations. Mirati also published exciting initial clinical readout in KRAS G12C mutated NSCLC patients too.

Figure 2. Tumor burden change from baseline. (Source)

Parallel to NSCLC, sotorasib was also tested in KRAS-G12C CRC. For 960mg QD dosing cohort, it was shown a 12% ORR, 80% DCR and a median PFS of 4.2 months. While it is definitely not as exciting as in NSCLC, we should keep in mind that this is monotherapy, and patients were heavily pre-treated with the median number of prior lines larger than three. Further, these numbers are far better than Plk1 inhibitor monotherapy researchers had tried in the past decades on various cancer indications.

Amgen started a Phase I combo trial of sotorasib with Keytruda in CRC in late 2019. In the same time, Mirati also initiated two CRC trials for MRTX849 in combination with either cetuximab or TNO155, a development-stage SHP2 inhibitor from Novartis. We could get the initial efficacy data of those combo trials as early as 2021. Based on the monotherapy data, we believe the efficacy of sotorasib/ MRTX849 combos may be superior to onvansertib combos.

One thing we want to point out is that KRAS G12C only accounts for 12% of KRAS mutated CRC patients. The largest subgroup of CRC patients actually carries the KRAS G12D mutation (Fig. 3). Indeed, companies like Mirati are developing highly selective KRAS G12D inhibitors. Given the vast number of CRC patients carry this mutation, it is reasonable to believe that Mirati may prioritize its KRAS G12D development towards CRC. In aggregate, KRAS G12C and G12D mutation account for about 50% of KRAS mutated CRC patients (16% of all CRC patients). The clinical development of Cardiff's onvansertib probably will be limited to KRAS mutated tumors in the future, we think its market potential will be negatively impacted by sotorasib/ MRTX849.

Figure 3. The demographics of various KRAS mutated cancers in US and EU. (Source)

5. The company has an unpleasant history.

Cardiff Oncology's predecessor, TrovaGene was a cancer diagnostic company focusing on tumor specific ctDNA in urine back in 2015. However, that was a complete failure and its leading product now becomes NextCollet, which is used to just collect and preserve / extract DNA samples from urine. It has no diagnostic functionality whatsoever and it is only used for research purposes.

In March 2017, the company licensed onvansertib from Nerviano Medical Siences. The company initiated two INDs at first: one called TROV-052 focusing on Acute Myeloid Leukemia and another one focusing on mCRPC. Neither of the trials showed promising result, but TrovaGene still proceeded both indications into Phase II.

The company then started a third clinical trial focusing on KRAS mutated mCRC. For now, seems it is getting some good numbers. But because of the above reasons, we are not sure if it can keep generating promising data in later clinical stages.

Nevertheless, we have not initiated a short position in the stock. Currently US has over 1.5M people with a history of CRC. Approximately 4.6% of US men and 4.2% of US women will be diagnosed with CRC in their life time . It is a large patient population with over 150,000 new cases each year and KRAS mutated new CRC cases account for half of that. Cardiff currently has a market cap of merely $500M. Any success in the later clinical stage could easily push the valuation many folds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any information mentioned in this article was not verified, and should not be relied on as a formal investment justification. All recommendations and other statements, unless specified, are based on the author's personal understanding/judgment and may subject to future changes.