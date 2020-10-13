Thesis

In my previous article on MAG Silver (MAG), I highlighted the attraction of MAG's Juanicipio property in terms of its underlying resource, the potential for resource expansion through further exploration, a strong balance sheet, favorable silver prices, as well as an appropriate relative valuation. Since then, silver prices have staged a prolonged rally largely following gold's footsteps. Consequently, MAG's share price increased by more than 30% since that article was published. However, silver's recent correction saw the precious metal's price drop from ~$30/oz mid-August to ~$24/oz. Fortunately for MAG, the timely announcement of an agreement to acquire a promising project in the US 'saved the day' and MAG's share price remained unhurt by the correction in silver prices witnessed recently.

This article highlights the significance of MAG's new addition to its assets portfolio; considers whether MAG becomes a potential acquisition target (in the prevailing circumstances), and discusses a near-term price target for this promising silver exploration/development company. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: NS Energy)

[Author's Note: For a detailed discussion about MAG's flagship asset; the Juanicipio property, please refer to my previous article linked above.]

Deer Trail property and its charm for MAG

Project Specifications: MAG Silver recently announced its agreement to consolidate and acquire 100% of the silver-rich Deer Trail Carbonate Replacement Deposit "CRD" project in Utah. In terms of Wikipedia (emphasis added),

A polymetallic replacement deposit, also known as carbonate replacement deposit or carbonate-hosted Ag-Pb-Zn deposit, is an orebody of metallic minerals formed by the replacement of sedimentary, usually carbonate rock, by metal-bearing solutions in the vicinity of igneous intrusions.

The first thing we know about this property is that it's a silver-dominated orebody containing base metals (lead and zinc) as by-products. MAG's mining claims in DT encompass 111 patented claims as well as 682 unpatented claims (spanning across 5,600 hectares approximately). Note that the charm of a CRD deposit lies in its grading that typically ranges between 150-1,500 g/t for silver, and contains zinc and lead with standard grades ranging between 3-25%.

Historically, the Deer Trail CRD project has delivered grades between 3-45 g/t gold, 350-465 g/t silver, and ~17% (for both lead and zinc) and implies that DT's CRD grades are likely to be within the normal grading range for CRD deposits. DT lies on the regional fault line with nearby deposits including Bingham Canyon, and Tintic (Figure-2). According to MAG, these two deposits are major Porphyry and CRD deposits. In my view, this implies that the DT belt is likely to be ornamented with significant mineral resource; however, this will be confirmed by MAG's future drilling and exploration activities at the site.

The Deer Trail agreement is effective from December 20, 2018 and is structured such it consolidates the historic DT mine as well as the surrounding Alunite Ridge area. The counterparties have already contributed their DT claims and properties against a 99% interest in a newly formed company (whereas MAG owns the remaining 1%). The agreement provides for conversion of MAG's 1% stake to 100% (and the counterparties will have a 2% NSR stake) if it can meet certain funding requirements. These include a total of $30 MM in escalating annual expenditures and $2 MM in royalty payments, and both payment targets have to be achieved within 10 years (commencing from December 2018). So far, MAG has paid $2.8 MM in escalating expenditures, and $150,000 in royalties (as at the end of June 30, 2020) and denotes a strong liquidity position to meet its funding targets (discussed later), thus enabling it to lay claim to 100% of the consolidated property.

Figure-2 (Source: MAG's Deer Trail Presentation, pg. 10)

Deer Trail de-risks MAG's existing portfolio: Another aspect to Deer Trail's acquisition is its location (the US). Before acquisition of DT, MAG's Juanicipio project (in Mexico) was the company's single major project. With DT in its portfolio, MAG's geographical footprint expands from Mexico to the US. I have been arguing this for quite a while now; Mexico is not the silver-haven that it once used to be. The North American country is still the largest silver producer in the world but we have seen jurisdictional risks popping up for silver miners with operational presence solely in Mexico. Yes, I'm referring to First Majestic's (AG) dispute with the Mexican tax authorities. AG has all its eggs in the Mexican basket (and is now actively pursuing settlement of the ~$200+ MM tax dispute with the authorities). The Mexican Government (under the direction of President Obrador) has set its priority to crack down on tax breaks, and this strategy is affecting multiple global organizations (operating in Mexico), including miners. In the case of MAG, although it hasn't begun full-scale production from the Juanicipio property (and the tax assessment threat in Mexico is less likely to materialize), the prevailing macro environment in Mexico is a bit risky and therefore, it's almost always a good decision to look outside the box (that is, diversify operationally).

Project enablers: Apart from improving MAG's geographical footprint, DT's status regarding project permitting, drilling, exclusivity (discussed in the next section), and infrastructure, all act as positive catalysts to support MAG's 2-step strategy for project development. The project has an active mining permit from the regulatory authorities, and has undergone more than 20,000 meters of drilling in the past that has enabled the collection of thousands of geochemical samples to date. In my view, such samples help define the geology in the area and enable the company to look for highly-mineralized exploration/drilling targets. Moreover, having already had a history of being mined, the DT project has adequate infrastructure (including roads, water, and power arrangements) in place to help advance the project.

Exclusivity of claims: Perhaps one of the best things about DT is the nature of mining claims. As mentioned earlier, DT property consists of 111 patented mining claims, as well as 682 unpatented mining claims. In the US, patented claims give exclusive rights to the claim owner over the land, and the minerals underneath. Moreover, in many cases, patented claims already include some information regarding the underground resource that could help the owner select targets for further exploration/drilling. The essence of availability of such information is that the mining company can gauge the metal price environment to decide which target zones to drill/explore, and vice versa. Simply put, if the subject metal's prices (e.g. silver in the case of MAG) are high enough (as they currently are), then the miner can even venture exploration of low-grade areas, reasonably expecting metal prices to sustain their higher levels.

In my view, both patented and unpatented claims on US mineral properties have their own advantages and drawbacks. We have already discussed few positive aspects of patented claims. Another (rather unfavorable) feature of patented claims is that since the area has already been subject to past exploration, it's less likely that significant new resource discoveries will be made on such claims (other than the ones already explored/provided). As far as unpatented claims are concerned, although there's always the potential of significant exploration upside, there's simultaneously the risk that an exploration target/zone might reveal the presence of no meaningful resource 'underground'. Plus, unpatented claims also generally need to go through the regulatory permitting process, since the land does not belong to the claim owner; rather only the underlying minerals are covered by the claim.

MAG's 2-step DT exploration strategy and the bigger picture

2-step exploration strategy at Deer Trail: MAG has announced its 6,500 meters Phase I drilling program that was set to start in early October (may well have begun as I write these lines). MAG's 2-step exploration strategy at DT incorporates:

Stage-1 which includes surface and underground 'mapping' through a 2-D seismic underground survey, that will help identify the areas favoring major mineralization. The Phase I drilling program caters to this area.

which includes surface and underground 'mapping' through a 2-D seismic underground survey, that will help identify the areas favoring major mineralization. The Phase I drilling program caters to this area. Stage-2 which will focus on the inferred extensive high-grade mineralization zones identified at Stage-1, to find out an economic Porphyry copper/molybdenum intrusion between the Deer Trail mine and the Alunite Ridge. The results of these drilling/exploration activities will help chalk out Phase II drilling program.

How it fits into the bigger picture?

MAG's Juanicipio project in Mexico is advancing well, with both underground processing, and 1st mineralized rock processing targets achieved during Q3 2020 (as per plan). MAG's operational target during Q4 2020 is to advance Phase I drilling at DT (discussed earlier). The next major catalyst for Juanicipio will be commissioning of the Juanicipio mill (Figure-3). Since MAG's ore production from Juanicipio is currently sent for processing at the mill of Fresnillo Plc (OTCPK:FNLPF), the project operator (and majority stakeholder in the Juanicipio property), once the Juanicipio mill is commissioned, I believe MAG can process the ore at its own facility which would reflect favorably on the production cost.

Figure-3 (Source: Corporate Presentation, October 2020-pg. 23)

Liquidity profile matches project funding requirements: MAG's liquidity position is strong enough to support Juanicipio's CAPEX requirements. The company's H1 2020 balance sheet looks attractive with nil debt, and total liquidity of $152 MM against remaining project CAPEX of ~$118 MM. This leaves ~$34 MM at MAG's disposal to advance the exploration/drilling activities at Deer Trail. Note that the Juanicipio property is MAG's flagship asset that brightens the growth outlook through significant near-term operational milestones (refer to Figure-3) as well as plenty of room for further exploration (only 5% of the Juanicipio JV is explored to date). In fact, the minimal share count of less than 100 MM fully diluted shares implies that MAG can raise additional equity should it run out of funds needed for supporting project CAPEX.

Silver prices: At the time of writing, silver last traded at $25.45. Apart from MAG's fundamental strength depicted by its two significant projects in North America, the stock's high leverage to silver prices also needs to be considered. Silver prices continue to depict an interesting trend. Previously, the PM's (read: Precious Metal) prices had staged a sustained rally since mid-March (all the way from $11.80/oz to ~$30/oz), before retreating to consolidate within the range of ~$28/oz, and subsequently falling within the range of ~$23/oz. However, silver prices have once again begun to demonstrate a strong momentum above $24 (Figure-4). Keeping in view silver's recent price performance; it's not unlikely that silver may jump to the previous consolidation range of ~ $28/oz.

Fundamentally, silver's long-term outlook is bright as the metal has an important role to play in the '5G revolution', and is a vital component of solar panels as well as electric cars. As the world moves toward a 'green' future, I see a lot of potential upside for silver coming in from these three markets alone.

Figure-4 (Source: Finviz)

Is MAG an acquisition target?

Not very likely, in my view. Some might argue that Fresnillo being the major shareholder of the Juanicipio property, will not make a hasty offer to acquire MAG's 44% stake in the project, and therefore, the only other suitable candidate capable of acquiring MAG is Pan American Silver (PAAS). However, I consider it differently.

As seen in Figure-5, MAG's price-to-book ratio is not in line with PAAS's valuation multiple. Plus, PAAS's liquidity position (at ~$190 MM at the end of H1 2020) does not match MAG's price target, even though PAAS's market cap of $7.18 BB significantly belittles MAG's $1.72 BB market cap. Of course, a share-for-share offering could not be ruled out but PAAS has other priorities (including Escobal) before it would look for another major project to add to its portfolio. Likewise, if we consider things from MAG's perspective, the company's well-funded, has zero debt, and very interesting future projects in its portfolio, and hence does not need a bail-out package to rescue it from what is called a 'going concern' risk (rather, MAG's situation is just the opposite). Keeping this in mind, I think it's unlikely that MAG's going to be bought out anytime soon.

Figure-5 (Source: YCharts)

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that MAG's agreement to acquire 100% of the Deer Trail project expands the company's geographical footprint, and brings significant exploration upside to its existing assets portfolio. MAG has adequate liquidity available to fund DT exploration/drilling activities, and the new project fits well in MAG's asset portfolio alongside the existing Juanicipio property (that's moving per schedule). Considering the favorable silver price environment, it makes sense to expect further upside in the stock price given its strong fundamentals. Perhaps $20 is a safe near-term price target. However, as we have seen in the above analysis, MAG does not appear to be a potential acquisition target at this time.

