Dividend Income Update: September 2020

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online, as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create a passive income stream. Looking back at my September totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is moving at a nice clip, though the many 2020 dividend cuts continue to dent my passive income stream. Now that three quarters of 2020 are in the books, my annual dividend income picture is looking a lot clearer, and it looks like I will pass my 2019 dividend totals. With that being said, let's take a look back at my September 2020 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $1,503.27, down from $1,947.57, a decrease of 22.8% from September of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $191.48, up from $184.62, an increase of 3.7% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $12.57, up from $5.72 from this time last year, an increase of 119.8%.

Grand total for the month of September: $1,707.32, a decrease of 20.1% from September 2019.

Brokerage Account

Year-to-date dividends: $9,518.71

Date Symbol Description Amount 09/01/2020 AFL Aflac Inc. $102.40 09/01/2020 GWW W.W. Grainger Inc. $21.52 09/01/2020 PFE Pfizer Inc. $23.42 09/01/2020 WFC Wells Fargo & Co. $4.28 09/08/2020 AMGN Amgen Inc. $3.25 09/08/2020 LYB LyondellBasell $57.06 09/08/2020 SO Southern Co. $98.99 09/08/2020 JNJ Johnson & Johnson $78.85 09/09/2020 ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland $67.20 09/09/2020 UL Unilever PLC $9.46 09/10/2020 EMR Emerson Electric Co. $41.73 09/10/2020 MSFT Microsoft Corp. $4.04 09/11/2020 YUM Yum Brands Inc. $27.88 09/14/20 MMM 3M Co. $35.62 09/15/2020 ED Consolidated Edison $58.71 09/15/2020 DOV Dover Corp. $22.88 09/15/2020 MCD McDonald's Corp. $40.26 09/21/2020 VFC V.F. Corp. $27.08 09/25/2020 BP BP Plc $541.69 09/25/2020 KHC Kraft Heinz Co. $79.18 09/29/2020 GILD Gilead Sciences Inc. $26.08 09/29/2020 TROW T. Rowe Price Group $4.54 09/30/2020 BDX Becton, Dickinson and Co. $18.23 09/30/2020 ALLE Allegion Plc $8.96 09/30/2020 AVGO Broadcom Inc. $16.72 09/30/2020 PEP PepsiCo Inc. $36.07 09/30/2020 TT Trane Technologies $47.17

ROTH Account

Year-to-date dividends: $2,242.52

Date Symbol Description Amount 09/01/2020 PFE Pfizer Inc. $12.67 09/08/2020 JNJ Johnson & Johnson $8.14 09/09/2020 UL Unilever PLC $50.13 09/10/2020 EMR Emerson Electric Co. $28.22 09/10/2020 MSFT Microsoft Corp. $1.02 09/11/2020 YUM Yum Brands Inc. $8.03 09/14/20 MMM 3M Co. $13.50 09/15/2020 MCD McDonald's Corp. $13.96 09/21/2020 VFC V.F. Corp. $20.02 09/25/2020 KHC Kraft Heinz Co. $15.02 09/30/2020 PEP PepsiCo Inc. $20.77

IRA Account

Year-to-date dividends: $675.89

Date Symbol Description Amount 09/30/2020 AVGO Broadcom Inc. $6.66 09/30/2020 LTC LTC Properties, Inc. REIT $5.91

While I was very happy to bring in a solid four-digit month for September, I have to address the decrease in dividends for the month. Many of my end of quarter payers slashed or eliminated dividends. Among them BP, WFC, YUMC, Kontoor Brands (KTB) and my selling of Dominion Energy (D) all contributed to the decrease in payments. That's no small list of dividend payers. Oh well, as I mentioned I'm still on track to best my 2019 annual totals, and that keeps me positive even during these wild times with the market swinging high and low every week and keeping all of us guessing as to what the future will bring.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your September dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

