Dividend Income Update: September 2020

Now that three quarters of 2020 are in the books, my annual dividend income picture is looking a lot clearer, and it looks like I will pass my 2019 dividend totals.
Grand total for the month of September: $1,707.32, a decrease of 20.1% from September 2019.
While I was very happy to bring in a solid four-digit month for September, many of my end-of-quarter payers slashed or eliminated dividends.
The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online, as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create a passive income stream. Looking back at my September totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is moving at a nice clip, though the many 2020 dividend cuts continue to dent my passive income stream. Now that three quarters of 2020 are in the books, my annual dividend income picture is looking a lot clearer, and it looks like I will pass my 2019 dividend totals. With that being said, let's take a look back at my September 2020 dividend income.
Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $1,503.27, down from $1,947.57, a decrease of 22.8% from September of last year.
Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $191.48, up from $184.62, an increase of 3.7% from this time last year.
Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $12.57, up from $5.72 from this time last year, an increase of 119.8%.
Brokerage Account
Year-to-date dividends: $9,518.71
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|09/01/2020
|AFL
|Aflac Inc.
|$102.40
|09/01/2020
|GWW
|W.W. Grainger Inc.
|$21.52
|09/01/2020
|PFE
|Pfizer Inc.
|$23.42
|09/01/2020
|WFC
|Wells Fargo & Co.
|$4.28
|09/08/2020
|AMGN
|Amgen Inc.
|$3.25
|09/08/2020
|LYB
|LyondellBasell
|$57.06
|09/08/2020
|SO
|Southern Co.
|$98.99
|09/08/2020
|JNJ
|Johnson & Johnson
|$78.85
|09/09/2020
|ADM
|Archer-Daniels-Midland
|$67.20
|09/09/2020
|UL
|Unilever PLC
|$9.46
|09/10/2020
|EMR
|Emerson Electric Co.
|$41.73
|09/10/2020
|MSFT
|Microsoft Corp.
|$4.04
|09/11/2020
|YUM
|Yum Brands Inc.
|$27.88
|09/14/20
|MMM
|3M Co.
|$35.62
|09/15/2020
|ED
|Consolidated Edison
|$58.71
|09/15/2020
|DOV
|Dover Corp.
|$22.88
|09/15/2020
|MCD
|McDonald's Corp.
|$40.26
|09/21/2020
|VFC
|V.F. Corp.
|$27.08
|09/25/2020
|BP
|BP Plc
|$541.69
|09/25/2020
|KHC
|Kraft Heinz Co.
|$79.18
|09/29/2020
|GILD
|Gilead Sciences Inc.
|$26.08
|09/29/2020
|TROW
|T. Rowe Price Group
|$4.54
|09/30/2020
|BDX
|Becton, Dickinson and Co.
|$18.23
|09/30/2020
|ALLE
|Allegion Plc
|$8.96
|09/30/2020
|AVGO
|Broadcom Inc.
|$16.72
|09/30/2020
|PEP
|PepsiCo Inc.
|$36.07
|09/30/2020
|TT
|Trane Technologies
|$47.17
ROTH Account
Year-to-date dividends: $2,242.52
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|09/01/2020
|PFE
|Pfizer Inc.
|$12.67
|09/08/2020
|JNJ
|Johnson & Johnson
|$8.14
|09/09/2020
|UL
|Unilever PLC
|$50.13
|09/10/2020
|EMR
|Emerson Electric Co.
|$28.22
|09/10/2020
|MSFT
|Microsoft Corp.
|$1.02
|09/11/2020
|YUM
|Yum Brands Inc.
|$8.03
|09/14/20
|MMM
|3M Co.
|$13.50
|09/15/2020
|MCD
|McDonald's Corp.
|$13.96
|09/21/2020
|VFC
|V.F. Corp.
|$20.02
|09/25/2020
|KHC
|Kraft Heinz Co.
|$15.02
|09/30/2020
|PEP
|PepsiCo Inc.
|$20.77
IRA Account
Year-to-date dividends: $675.89
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|09/30/2020
|AVGO
|Broadcom Inc.
|$6.66
|09/30/2020
|LTC
|LTC Properties, Inc. REIT
|$5.91
While I was very happy to bring in a solid four-digit month for September, I have to address the decrease in dividends for the month. Many of my end of quarter payers slashed or eliminated dividends. Among them BP, WFC, YUMC, Kontoor Brands (KTB) and my selling of Dominion Energy (D) all contributed to the decrease in payments. That's no small list of dividend payers. Oh well, as I mentioned I'm still on track to best my 2019 annual totals, and that keeps me positive even during these wild times with the market swinging high and low every week and keeping all of us guessing as to what the future will bring.
Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your September dividend income? Please let me know below.
Disclosure: Long all above
