Thanks to its global scale and its great expertise, BEP is an ideal holding for the investors who want to benefit from this trend.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) is one of the largest owners of renewable energy generating facilities in the world. It greatly benefits from the secular shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. This shift has remarkably accelerated this year amid the pandemic and thus the growth outlook of the MLP has become even brighter this year. In principle, high-growth companies tend to reinvest most of their earnings in their business and thus offer low dividend yields while those that offer attractive yields usually have limited growth potential. BEP is one of the extremely few companies that offer an attractive distribution yield (3.4%) and exciting growth potential simultaneously.

Business overview

BEP has 120 years of experience in power generation and owns one of the largest portfolios of renewable energy assets in the world, with 5,301 power generating facilities and 19,317 megawatts of capacity in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. About 41% of the total capacity of BEP belongs to the category of hydroelectric energy, which offers unique advantages. Hydroelectric assets have very long useful lives, which often exceed 100 years and involve extremely low operating and maintenance expenses.

BEP is remarkably resilient to the ongoing global recession, which has been caused by the coronavirus crisis. While the oil industry has been severely hurt by the unprecedented collapse in the demand for oil products, the renewable energy business has remained resilient. The U.S. electricity generation and the fossil fuel energy generation have decreased 5% and 10%, respectively, in the ongoing downturn but the renewable energy generation has increased 14%.

The resilience of BEP was evident in its results in the second quarter, which was marked by unprecedented lockdowns worldwide. Its normalized funds from operations per unit grew 19%, from $0.65 to $0.77, thanks to the strong availability of its assets and the contribution from recently completed growth projects. It is also worth noting that BEP has a 14-year average duration in its contracts with its customers and has more than 600 customers, with the largest non-government customer generating only 2% of the revenue of the company. Thanks to its diversified portfolio of assets and customers and the resilient nature of renewable energy sources, BEP is one of the most resilient companies to the pandemic.

Growth prospects

Most countries aim to reduce their carbon dioxide emissions drastically over the next few decades. This means that the world is still in the early phases of its secular shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. Therefore, BEP has ample room to continue growing for decades. In fact, as government subsidies for renewable projects are in a steady decline, BEP is ideally positioned to grow its business compared to its smaller competitors thanks to its global scale and great expertise.

The primary growth driver will be solar energy. Thanks to major technological advances and reductions in construction costs, the production cost of solar energy has greatly decreased over the last decade, from more than $4 per watt to less than $1 per watt.

Source: Investor Presentation

As a result, solar energy can now stand on its own, without subsidies, and has become one of the lowest cost energy sources worldwide.

BEP has taken advantage of the declining cost of production of solar energy. It has increased its solar capacity to more than 3,000 megawatts in the last five years and has numerous growth projects in its pipeline, which are expected to increase the solar power of the portfolio of BEP by more than 10,000 megawatts in the upcoming years. As a result, BEP expects solar energy to be its primary source of energy in a decade from now, even though it currently represents less than half of the capacity of hydroelectric energy.

Thanks to the strong secular shift from conventional to renewable energy sources and the continuous decline in the production cost of renewable energy sources, BEP has exciting growth prospects ahead. Management recently stated that the growth prospects are better than ever and it reiterated its repeatedly stated goal of delivering average annual total returns of 12-15% to its unit holders over the long run. Such a return is certainly attractive, particularly given that the broad market is hovering around its all-time highs and thus its expected risk-adjusted returns are lackluster right now.

Distribution

BEP has an admirable growth record. It has grown its funds from operations per unit at an approximate 11% average annual rate over the last decade, from $0.72 in 2010 to more than $2.00 this year (funds from operations per unit were $1.46 in the first half of this year). Thanks to its consistent growth, the MLP has grown its distribution at a 6% average annual rate over the last two decades.

Source: Investor Presentation

Moreover, BEP has posted a strong distribution coverage ratio of 1.7 in the first half of the year and thus its distribution has a wide margin of safety. Furthermore, BEP has an investment-grade credit rating of BBB+, with no material debt maturities over the next five years. As a result, the 3.4% distribution yield of BEP can be considered safe for the foreseeable future, particularly given the resilience of the MLP in the recession caused by the pandemic.

Valuation

Given its funds from operations per unit of $1.46 in the first half of the year and its resilience in the ongoing downturn, BEP is likely to post funds from operations per unit of at least $2.60 in the full year. The stock is thus trading at 20.0 times its funds from operations.

BEP has traded at an average price-to-FFO ratio of 16.7 over the last decade so its current valuation level is somewhat rich. However, as the company has decades of growth ahead, its current valuation is not extreme and its growth is likely to offset the headwind from a somewhat high entry point in the long run.

Final thoughts

As S&P is hovering around its all-time highs, it has become hard to identify stocks with exciting growth prospects and a reasonable valuation. BEP is a bright exception, with a slightly rich valuation but decades of growth ahead thanks to the secular shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. It is also remarkable that BP (NYSE:BP) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) recently announced for the first time in their history that they intend to reduce their oil production in favor of renewable energy production over the next decade. This is just a testament to the pace of the ongoing transition in the energy landscape. Thanks to its large global scale and its expertise, BEP is an ideal holding for the investors who want to benefit from this secular trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.