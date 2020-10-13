The estimated value of assets is sufficient to cover the accumulated losses considering a worst-case scenario.

In addition to exploring the miner's financials, it is important to provide an indication of underlying (literally) assets for investors.

American Lithium Corp.'s (OTCQB:LIACF) stock surged since the agreement between Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in July as well as following favorable news pertaining to the signature of an executive order by the U.S. president aimed at expanding domestic production of rare-earth minerals.

Figure 1: Comparison of stock price performance with the industry and peer Piedmont

Data by YCharts

Such a surge in stock price is more often the case with biotech companies possessing strong drug candidates in their pipelines.

Hence, for investors, especially those who are new to mining, it is important to identify the factors which justify such an upside for LIACF.

For this purpose, I explore the lithium market as well as consider opportunities and challenges for the Canadian miner.

Changing market dynamics

The recent transformations of the lithium market are in response first to the need for supplying not only Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada with lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles but also for Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) and General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Additionally, lithium demand growth is forecast to remain strong at nearly 20% per year through to 2030, according to a survey by Roskill.

On the other hand, lithium prices have been falling since September 2018 due to over-production in Australia, and this even forced some operators to suspend production back in 2019.

This would explain the stock price lows seen prior to 2020.

Figure 2: Average chemical-grade spodumene import price (US$/t)

Source: Roskill.com

Now, low market prices call for an economically viable exploitation.

Viability in this case means access to paved roads to facilitate transportation, high-power lines to start heavy machinery, and water resources to process minerals. Availability of these facilities means lower lithium extraction costs.

Now, when seen from this angle, LIACF with its Tonopah Lithium Claims ("TLC") project located near the town of Tonopah in Nevada, some four hours drive from Tesla's Gigafactory, is more viable than miners in Clayton Valley.

Figure 3: TLC project in Nevada

Source: American Lithium Corp.

As at May 31, 2020, the company was still in the process of exploring mineral properties and had not yet determined whether the properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable.

For this purpose, mining companies have to submit a PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment), which is a crucial step in evaluating a mining project's capacity and product grades after the initial discovery.

The PEA study for Nevada is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter this year after the NI 43-101 mining standards compliance resource report was completed in April 2020.

This task was completed ahead of schedule.

Figure 4: TLC project timeline

Source: American Lithium corporate presentation

With metallurgical testing still in progress, LIACF has reduced TLC's royalty obligations held by Nevada Alaska, a mining company. The stake concerned commercial production and has been reduced from 2.5% to 1.0%. This was done through a buy-back transaction on July 10 for a cash amount of $150,000 paid to Nevada Alaska and issue of 843,750 shares.

Additionally, LIACF has also reached an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding share capital of a Nevada-based company whose property is contiguous to TLC. This claim will give LIACF access to rights to a series of lodes (deposits with well-defined boundaries) mining claims totaling approximately 2,000 acres.

These two actions aimed at increasing LIACF's mining assets value were done following projections following drilling works and surface sampling, which indicated "highly prospective" lithium resources.

With the company looking poised to complete testing in the fourth quarter and form part of the multi-billion mining industry taking shape in Nevada, I now look at competition and challenges which can hamper progress.

Competition and risks

Strikingly, while it is Piedmont which won the contract from Tesla, it is LIACF's share price which is trending higher during the last one year and this by nearly 200%.

Therefore, the market views LIACF as a lithium miner with better potential.

One reason could be related to its lithium recovery procedure measured in terms of leaching time. This is the time to recover more than 90% of the lithium, and this is much faster than comparable Clayton Valley projects.

Figure 5: Comparison of lithium extraction process

Source: American Lithium corporate presentation

High lithium yields in a matter of minutes mean better efficiency and are due to TLC's differentiated mineralogical processing. This can translate into lower production costs.

Looking at the competition, I came across Lithium Americas (LAC), which has mining operations both in Argentina where it uses brine extraction and Nevada where it uses the hard-rock technique.

Some may see this as greater diversification in terms of geography and process, but it is more the production dynamics which matter in such a competitive sector.

Hence, rapid lithium recovery time and location viability are key differentiators for LIACF when compared to other hard-rock and even brine lithium operators.

Figure 6: Specifics of the TLC project

Source: American Lithium corporate presentation

There has been some impact of COVID-19 on operations, but it is more important to consider the environmental challenges associated with the mining sector.

According to a report by Friends of the Earth, lithium extraction harms the soil and causes air contamination. The report takes the example of Argentina where water streams used by humans and livestock have been contaminated.

For LIACF, potential environmental risks could start with adverse comments by the public following requests for comments by the Bureau of Land Management on the draft EIA statement submitted back in July.

In this case, to the credit of LIACF, it is not using deleterious elements such as mercury, arsenic or radioactive substances. Additionally, according to the Canadian junior, there are no contaminants in waste ore and most importantly, no groundwater-related leakage as the company's entire resource is above the water table.

Finally, the company wants to be as efficient in water consumption as is practically possible in the lithium recovery process in order to have minimal impact on the land and water of the area around the project.

I now check on financial sustainability as, similar to a biotech, a mining company at an exploratory phase is not generating revenues and is therefore in cash burn mode.

Finances

LIACF has accumulated losses of $45.7 million as at the end of May 2020, up from $44.8 million three months earlier.

Also, there were two significant write-offs pertaining to exploration and evaluation assets totaling about $9 million in Colorado and Dakota.

Figure 7: Results of Operations

Source: sedar.com

Expenses have increased mostly as a result of an increase of $271K for additional marketing activities partially offset by a decrease of $157K in exploration activities during the March to May period.

Figure 8: Liquidity and Capital Resources

Source: sedar.com

As at May 31, 2020, the company had a working capital of $330K, up from $317K in February 29, 2020.

During the three months ended May 31, 2020, total cash increased by $150K. The increase in the current period was mainly due to proceeds from warrants and stock options exercised for amounts of $614K and $186K, respectively. This was partially offset by operational expenses.

Hence, the company resorts predominantly to equity-based financing and, for this reason, had no long-term debt as at the end of May.

Also, according to a recent update on September 17, LIACF reported that, as a result of recent share purchase warrant and stock option exercises, the company has C$6.7 million in working capital.

In this case, as per the Stock Option Plan, the Canadian miner has granted stock options to some managerial staff and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 4,800,000 common shares at a price of $1.28 per share for a period of 5 years from the grant date.

Valuations and key takeaways

Mining for lithium is a highly competitive business, and during the wait for the miner's economic viability report, project funding is a daily priority especially at exploratory phase.

In this context, management teams with a history of operational experience in mineral exploration together with ability to be profitable for shareholders like LIACF have found it easier to raise finance through equity offerings.

Also, the Canadian miner's most recent financial statements indicate an acid test ratio of 1.44. Now, it is important for this ratio to be greater than one when valuating mining companies because of the substantial capital expenditures and financing necessary for operations.

Also, as at May 31, 2020, the company had a cash balance of $954,704 to settle liabilities of $679,516.

Consequently, liquidity risk is assessed to be on the low side.

Figure 9: Comparison with peer

Source: Seeking Alpha

Still, acid test ratio is less than LAC, and one of the risks for LIACF is the impossibility to determine what amount of additional funds, if any, may be required to support mining operations as in contrast to LAC, which is scheduled to start production in 2021, no such date is available for the LIACF.

However, with such a low Debt to Equity ratio, the Canadian junior can still tap in the debt market, given its mining assets in addition to generating additional working capital through equity offerings.

Thinking aloud, I also view possible syndication of its properties, through a JV agreement as a possible funding option.

Looking for concrete figures, as per the management estimates are at 5.3-million-tonne of lithium carbonate with an additional 1.7 million tonnes inferred (possible).

Now, according to a report by Lithium Costs and Margins, the margin (profits) for hard rock producers is estimated at US$2500/t, which is almost half as that for brine producers.

Hence, this would put the net value of the lithium assets in LIACF's claim at $17.5 billion. Considering a worst-case scenario with this number divided by ten (at $1.75 billion) to account for mineral quantity and grading not being according to expectations, the amount recovered is still forty times the $45 million accumulated losses since inception.

Also, I have not considered the Vanadium resource, which is also present alongside LIACF's lithium assets as part of the equation.

Still, this remains a rough estimate in absence of the economic viability report, but it has the merit of allocating a hard figure to those underlying (underground) assets. This is in contrast to biotechs whose assets are more difficult to value.

Therefore, LIACF could benefit from a possible 28% upside (based on the stock option plan) from the current $1 level and is a buy for those traders who have the stomach to handle further share dilutions and delays.

Others, on the other hand, may wait for some election-induced volatility to bring down that trailing Price to Book value, which is on the high side for a junior.

This said, lithium remains a strategic resource, and with a possible swing towards cleaner energy following the election results, in addition to the bid for reducing dependence on foreign suppliers, investors may turn out to be the real winners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LIACF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.