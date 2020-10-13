On Friday, October 9, the US Department of Agriculture released its October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. Most of the agricultural products that trade on the futures exchange moved into the report in bullish mode. The mid-August derecho and inventory reports from the USDA in September ignited a bullish fuse that took wheat and soybean prices to multi-year highs and sent corn to almost $4 per bushel. Cotton has been rallying since making lows in early April, and meat prices have been trending higher over the past months.

The addressable market for agricultural commodities is ever-increasing as it is a function of the global population growth. The demand side of the equation for most products has been bullish for years. However, supplies are a year-to-year affair that relies primarily on the weather conditions in the leading growing areas worldwide. Since 2012, bumper crops have satisfied global demand. Meanwhile, eight years of abundant supplies do not guarantee a ninth.

The WASDE report is the gold standard for supply and demand data for the commodities that feed and clothe the world. Biofuels are increasingly providing power, making the agricultural commodities multi-functional. The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) holds a portfolio of agricultural commodities.

A comment from Sal Gilberte

I reached out to Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium family of grain ETF products, including the CORN, SOYB, and WEAT ETFs. I thought the October WASDE was the most bullish report in years, and Sal concurred. Sal told me:

This is the most market friendly WASDE report in quite some time because it officially confirms the tightening of the global corn and soybean balance sheets. US soybean stocks below 300 million bushels and ongoing aggressive Chinese buying of both corn and soybeans may mean the typical October harvest seasonal price pullback could be limited in both scope and duration this year. The stage has been set for an acreage battle between corn and soybeans for next season, which can be supportive of prices as the economics of both crops must now trade toward an efficient price level over the next several months. Of note, Chinese imports of corn were only increased from 7 to 7.5 million metric tons, but the Chinese have already committed to buying more than that amount from the US alone, and domestic Chinese corn prices remain elevated. The report suggests the Chinese still hold over 63 percent of global corn stocks, but something has to give – either corn prices in China must fall or China’s corn inventory numbers will have to be adjusted downward at some point to reflect the reality of what China’s corn prices seem to be saying. This will have serious future implications for the global corn balance sheet. Right now, harvest uncertainties still remain in the US, and dryness in many areas of South America is delaying the planting of the Southern Hemisphere’s new soybean crop, which could have repercussions for both soybean and corn prices for many months to come. Grain markets are sure to remain in focus as investors continue to take note of the changing fundamentals in the sector.

The latest WASDE report supports the bullish trends in many of the agricultural commodity futures markets.

Corn and beans go into WASDE on a bullish tear

The October WASDE report supported corn and soybean prices as production dropped by around 1% from the September report.

Source: USDA

The chart shows the US production declines for corn and soybeans and the lower global carryout for the coarse grain and oilseed compared to September’s data.

Last Friday, the USDA told the soybean market:

U.S. oilseed production for 2020/21 is projected at 126.6 million tons, down 1.1 million from last month with lower soybean, peanut, and cottonseed production partly offset with higher canola and sunflowerseed. Soybean production is forecast at 4.3 billion bushels, down 45 million on lower harvested area. Harvested area is reduced 0.7 million acres to 82.3 million, with reductions for Kansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The soybean yield is projected at 51.9 bushels per acre, unchanged from the September forecast. Soybean supplies for 2020/21 are forecast at 4.8 billion bushels, down 96 million on lower production and beginning stocks. Despite reduced supplies, soybean exports are raised 75 million bushels on record early-season sales. With smaller supplies and increased exports, ending stocks are projected at 290 million bushels, down 170 million from last month. The U.S. season-average soybean price for 2020/21 is forecast at $9.80 per bushel, up 55 cents reflecting smaller supplies and higher exports. The soybean meal price is forecast at $335.00 per short ton, up $20.00. The soybean oil price forecast is raised 0.5 cents to 32.5 cents per pound. The 2020/21 foreign oilseed production is lowered 2.6 million tons to 478.9 million mainly on lower sunflowerseed production for Ukraine, the EU, Moldova, and Argentina. Ukraine’s sunflowerseed output is lowered 2 million tons to 15 million on drought conditions during the season and harvest results to date. Dryness also impacted yield prospects for Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova. Lower sunflowerseed production for Ukraine results in lower global sunflower meal and oil exports. Partly offsetting are higher exports of palm oil from Malaysia and rapeseed meal from Russia. The 2020/21 foreign soybean supply and demand forecasts include lower beginning stocks, higher crush, and lower ending stocks. Beginning stocks are lowered mainly on higher 2019/20 crush for China that is partly offset by lower exports and higher stocks for Brazil. The 2020/21 soybean imports, crush, and meal consumption are higher for China, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Vietnam, aligning with prior year increases in domestic meal use. Argentina’s exports are lowered 0.5 million tons due to stronger competition from the United States. With lower supplies in the United States and higher foreign use, global ending stocks are reduced 4.9 million tons to 88.7 million.

Source: USDA

US production, beginning and ending stocks, and global soybean inventories fell in the latest WASDE report.

Markets rarely move in a straight line higher even during the most aggressive bull markets. In the world of commodities, rallies tend to take the stairs higher and an elevator to the downside.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of November CBOT soybean futures shows that the bullish trend began at a low of $8.31 per bushel on April 21 and rose to its most recent high of $10.7975 on Friday, October 9, the day of the most recent WASDE report. Soybeans fell on Monday, October 12, after reaching the highest price since January 2017. The rally to the most recent high comes at a time when the harvest season is winding down. In a sign of fundamental strength in the soybean market, soybean meal and oil prices have outperformed the raw oilseed since September despite the rally.

Source: CQG

The chart of the soybean crush spread reflects the processing margin for processing soybeans into meal and oil. When the crush spread rises, it underscores the demand for soybean products. When the spread appreciates alongside the raw oilseed price, it is a sign of underlying strength for the agricultural commodity. On September 9, November soybean futures were trading at below $9.80 per bushel, and the crush spread was at a low of 83.75 cents. On October 12, with the oilseed futures above the $10.40, the processing spread was around $1.10. The bottom line is that strength in the crush spread as soybeans moved higher supports the soybean futures market’s strength.

The USDA told the corn market:

This month’s 2020/21 U.S. corn outlook is for lower production, reduced corn used for ethanol and feed and residual use, and smaller ending stocks. Corn production is forecast at 14.722 billion bushels, down 178 million with a reduction in harvested area and a slight decline in yield to 178.4 bushels per acre. Corn supplies are forecast down sharply from last month, on a smaller crop and lower beginning stocks. Corn used for ethanol is down 50 million bushels, based on weekly ethanol production data as reported by the Energy Information Administration into early October. Projected feed and residual use is lowered 50 million bushels WASDE-605-2 based on a reduced crop and higher expected prices. Corn ending stocks for 2020/21 are lowered 336 million bushels. The corn price is raised 10 cents to $3.60 per bushel. Grain sorghum production is forecast higher from last month, with a 0.2-bushel per acre increase in the yield to 74.1 bushels per acre and an increase in harvested area. Global coarse grain production for 2020/21 is forecast lower to 1,458.8 million tons. The 2020/21 foreign coarse grain outlook is for higher production, increased use, and greater stocks relative to last month. Foreign corn production is forecast modestly higher with increases for several countries, including Serbia, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Burkina, and Mali more than offsetting declines for Ukraine and the EU. The projected corn yield for Ukraine is lowered based on reported harvest results to date.

Source: USDA

US stocks and production fell. However, the projection for global ending inventories for 2020/2021 rose.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, December corn futures fell to a low of $3.20 on August 12. The low was the third time it reached that level as bottoms on August 4 and August 7 were at the same level creating a triple bottom before the price took off on the upside. On October 12, December corn futures reached the most recent high of $3.9925, the highest price in 2020, and since October 2019.

Since corn is the primary ingredient in ethanol in the United States, the coarse grain often reflects price moves in the gasoline futures market.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, gasoline futures have been in a moderately bullish trend since June after recovering from the late April low.

Soybean and corn futures went into the October WASDE report with bullish trends. While the risk of corrections will continue to increase with price appreciation, the USDA’s latest report supports the recent gains in the grain and oilseed futures market.

Wheat trades to the highest price in over half a decade

Last Friday, the USDA told the wheat market:

The outlook for 2020/21 U.S. wheat this month is for reduced supplies, higher domestic use, unchanged exports, and lower ending stocks. Supplies are reduced by 32 million bushels, on the combination of lower beginning stocks and production as indicated by the NASS Grains Stocks and Small Grains Annual Summary reports, respectively. Partly offsetting are lower imports, with all the reduction for Durum. Domestic use is raised 10 million bushels, all on higher feed and residual use. The NASS Grain Stocks report indicated greater first quarter disappearance than previously estimated. Exports remain at 975 million bushels due to offsetting by-class changes. Projected ending stocks are reduced by 42 million bushels to 883 million, which would be the lowest ending stocks in six years. The season-average farm price is raised $0.20 per bushel to $4.70 on reported NASS prices to date and expectations for futures and cash prices for the remainder of the marketing year. The 2020/21 global wheat outlook is for larger supplies, increased consumption, greater exports, and higher stocks. Supplies are raised 2.2 million tons to 1,072.5 million, mostly on Russia’s production increasing 5.0 million tons to 83.0 million, which is the second-largest crop on record, following 2017/18. The increased production is based on updated harvest results as reported by Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture, which imply record-high spring wheat yields. Russia’s increased production more than offsets reductions in Ukraine, Canada, Argentina, and the United States. Ukraine’s production is lowered 1.5 million tons to 25.5 million, based on Ukraine’s State Statistics Service estimates. Canada’s production is reduced 1.0 million tons to 35.0 million, primarily on the updated Statistics Canada forecast issued September 14. Argentina’s production is lowered 0.5 million tons to 19.0 million on continued dry conditions in some regions. World consumption is increased fractionally to 751.0 million tons, primarily on higher feed and residual usage for Russia and greater food, seed, and industrial use in Pakistan and EU more than offsetting lower feed and residual use for Ukraine and Canada. Projected 2020/21 global trade is raised 0.5 million tons to 189.9 million on higher exports for Russia more than offsetting reductions for Argentina and Ukraine. Russia’s exports are raised 1.5 million tons to 39.0 million, which are the second highest on record. The largest import changes this month are for China and Pakistan, each raised 0.5 million tons. China’s imports are raised on a strong early pace and are now 7.5 million tons, making China the third largest global importer for 2020/21. Pakistan imports are now 1.5 million tons, raising stocks which have been relatively tight recently. Projected 2020/21 world ending stocks are raised 2.1 million tons to 321.5 million to a new record, with Russia accounting for most of the increase this month.

Source: USDA

US supplies and ending inventories dropped since the September WASDE report. However, global stockpiles rose to a new record high, with Russia adding to production.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of December soft red winter wheat futures on the CBOT traded to a high of $6.1675 on October 8, the day before the release of the latest WASDE report. The high was the first time that the nearby wheat futures contract traded over the $6 level since 2015, and the high was the highest level since December 2014. The multiyear high was a significant event in the wheat market, but the record global stocks likely contributed to the decline below the $6 level as of October 12. Lower US supplies and ending inventories were supportive of the recent rally, but record global stocks pushed the price below $6 over the recent sessions.

New highs in cotton going into the USDA report

The USDA told the cotton market:

The 2020/21 U.S. cotton supply and demand estimates show marginally lower production compared with last month. Production is lowered less than 1 percent, to 17.0 million bales. Domestic mill use, exports, and ending stocks are unchanged. At 7.2 million bales, U.S. ending stocks in 2020/21 are projected at 42 percent of use, compared with 41 percent in 2019/20. The 2020/21 season-average price for upland cotton is forecast at 61.0 cents per pound, 2 cents higher than last month and slightly above the final 2019/20 price of 59.6 cents. The 2020/21 world cotton supply and demand forecasts feature lower production, higher consumption and trade, and lower ending stocks compared with last month. Production is lowered more than 900,000 bales with declines in Mali, Pakistan, and Greece offsetting a larger expected crop in Nigeria. Consumption is 1.5 million bales higher, largely reflecting revisions for China and India. World trade is projected about 500,000 bales higher this month, reflecting a 500,000-bale increase in China’s projected imports, and on the export side, higher exports by Brazil and Uzbekistan offsetting a decline for Mali. World ending stocks in 2020/21 are now projected 2.7 million bales lower than in September, at 101.1 million bales, equivalent to 89 percent of consumption.

Source: USDA

The WASDE was bullish for cotton. US production declined, but ending stocks were unchanged. Meanwhile, global output and inventories fell, and consumption rose.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of nearby December ICE cotton futures rose from a low of 50.18 cents in early April 2020 to the most recent high of 69.47 cents on October 12. The cotton futures market is moving towards the 2020 high of 71.96 per pound from mid-January in the aftermath of the latest WASDE report.

Meats are steady during the offseason

Animal protein markets suffered during the pandemic. Supply chain problems caused futures prices to drop to lows during the risk-off period. Shutdowns and slowdowns at processing plants meant that producers were stuck with animals as operations at facilities slowed and could not accept the standard level of inputs. The unique problem created shortages for consumers where meat prices rose, and availabilities declines. Many markets limited consumer purchases.

Over the recent weeks and months, as the supply chain improved, beef and pork prices have been trending higher. The USDA told the animal protein markets:

The forecast for 2020 total red meat and poultry production is raised from last month. Beef production is raised from the previous month on higher expected second-half cattle slaughter. The pork production forecast is reduced on lower second-half commercial hog slaughter and lighter carcass weights. For 2021, the total red meat and poultry forecast is raised from the previous month on higher expected beef, pork, and broiler production. Beef production is raised from last month on higher expected steer and heifer slaughter. Pork production is raised on higher forecast commercial hog slaughter. The 2020 beef import forecast is raised on recent trade data and continued firm import demand for processing grade beef, while exports are unchanged. For 2021, the beef import forecast is raised, while the beef export forecast is lowered on slower expected global demand. The 2020 and 2021 pork export forecasts are lowered from last month on weakness in global import demand. The cattle price forecasts for 2020 are raised on current price strength and robust beef demand; this increase in price strength was carried into early 2021. Hog price forecasts are raised for 2020 and 2021 on current price movements and continued strength in demand.

Source: USDA

Projections for beef production for 2020 increased from the September report, but pork output fell on a reduced slaughter and lower carcass weights. For 2021, the USDA increased its supply projections. The agency raised price forecasts for both cattle and hogs for 2020 and 2021.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the nearby December live cattle futures contract highlights, the trend in the beef market has been higher since early April. During the height of the risk-off period caused by the global pandemic, the price of live cattle futures fell to a low of 81.45 cents per pound, the lowest level since late 2009.

Source: CQG

The December lean hog futures contract has been rising since late July, reaching its latest peak last week at 67.45 cents per pound. In April, the supply chain issues pushed the price of nearby lean hog futures to a low of 37 cents, the lowest since 2002.

The October WASDE report was supportive of the prices of grains, oilseeds, cotton, and meats. All of the prices of these agricultural commodities rose since the September report.

The top holdings of the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA has exposure to soybeans, corn, heat, cattle, and hog futures that amount to over 28% of its net assets, which stand at $328.7 million. An average of almost 920,000 shares change hands each day, and the product charges a 0.85% expense ratio.

The monthly WASDE report is the gold standard for the fundamentals when it comes to the agricultural sector. The October report came as prices were rising, and the 2020 harvest in the northern hemisphere is winding down.

