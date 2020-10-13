It is a great choice for momentum traders but not so great for value investors as it trades above its estimated intrinsic value.

The company has increased its guidance for the rest of 2020, showcasing its resiliency in tough economic times.

Business Overview:

Most people are aware of what The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is all about, but here is a brief explanation for those that are unaware. Founded in 1866, Sherwin-Williams is a global leader in its industry with almost 5,000 company-operated stores. It sells paints, coatings, and similar products through its three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. Its products are sold to retail, professional, industrial, and commercial customers.

The Americas Group segment markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paints and coatings, industrial and marine products, floorcovering, and related equipment and supplies.

The Consumer Brands Group offers various paints, coatings, and related products, under the brand names of Duron, Valspar, Dupli-Color, Purdy, Krylon, Dutch Boy, and others.

Finally, the Performance Coatings Group segment offers industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants.

The image below shows the 2019 revenue breakdown for each of its segments. 57% for The Americas Group, 28% for the Performance Coatings Group, and 15% for the Consumer Brand Group.

Source: Sherwin-Williams financial community presentation

Now that we've introduced the company, let's get into some company analysis.

Thesis

Sherwin-Williams has rewarded investors handsomely over the years and is still poised for further growth. However, the fundamentals suggest that this spectacular run-up may have pushed the company into overvalued territory. The company is in great shape with industry-leading operational efficiency and it may still be a good pick for momentum traders/investors. However, it is out of the range of value investors as the stock is trading above its estimated intrinsic value.

Sherwin-Williams is Consistent and Predictable

Sherwin-Williams has been able to grow at a steady and predictable pace in multiple metrics.

Revenue:

Below is a chart of their revenue history from 2010-2019.

Source: Finbox

Every year in the past 10 years has seen revenue growth. More recently, their trailing twelve months revenue is $17.733 billion, which is just slightly higher than their TTM revenue of $17.714 billion in the same period last year.

Gross profit margins:

Below is a chart of their gross profit margins in the past 10 years, which have been hovering predictably around 42-50%. Their TTM margins are 46.3%.

Source: Finbox

Cash from operations:

Apart from 2014 and 2016, every year since 2010 has seen a growth in cash from operations. The cash from operations for fiscal 2019 was $2.321 billion and TTM cash from operations is $2.638 billion.

Source: Finbox

Dividend:

This year marks Sherwin-Williams' 42nd year of consecutive dividend raises. Its dividend is currently $5.36/share annualized. 20 years ago, its dividend was $0.54 cents/share annualized. The best part about its dividend rate is that it was consistent. Also, with a 5-year average FCF payout ratio around 22%, Sherwin-Williams can easily afford dividend hikes unlike some companies that irresponsibly keep raising their dividends in order to maintain their reputation. Looking back 5 years, its dividend growth CAGR is 15.5%, which is very respectable for a company of its size.

However, because the share price has gone up so much in recent years, its current dividend yield is tiny at around 0.78%. As a result, income investors may not be interested in this stock unless it drops significantly. It is important to note that Sherwin-Williams' consistency and reliability are what has led to a consistent rise in share price over the long term.

Consistent strategy:

Sherwin-Williams is clear with its capital allocation strategy. It uses its cash flows for CAPEX, dividends, M&A, and share repurchases. They do not like to hold cash, which is good because it shows that the company is focused on growing and creating shareholder value as much as possible.

Source: investor presentation

How does Sherwin-Williams compare to its competition?

First off, we believe it is important to note that customers seem to think the company is doing a great job. J.D. Power named the company number 1 in 2020 for the following categories:

Customer satisfaction with exterior paint

Customer satisfaction with exterior stain

Customer satisfaction with interior paint

Customer satisfaction with paint retailers

Source: Sherwin-Williams financial community presentation

Now, let's have a look at a few of its metrics compared to other players in the industry. Some of Sherwin-Williams' competitors are Benjamin Moore, RPM International Inc. (RPM), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG), and Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCQX:AKZOY). Benjamin Moore is not publicly traded so we will focus on comparing Sherwin-Williams to the other stocks that were mentioned.

Source: Author, using data from Finbox.

Gross margin: Sherwin-Williams has the best gross profit margins. This gives them more room for profitability.

Asset turnover: It is the 2nd best in asset turnover, with RPM International being slightly better. The asset turnover ratio can be used as an indicator of a company's efficiency with using its assets to generate revenue. Higher = more efficient.

Operating income margin: Sherwin-Williams wins in this category by a good amount with a 14.5% margin compared to 11.5% for RPM international in 2nd place. Operating margin is an important measurement of profit after deducting costs of production, such as raw materials or wages.

Inventory turnover: Another metric where Sherwin-William outshines the competition. This is an important metric because the faster a company can sell its inventory, the less capital it would have to tie up in inventory. Having items that do not sell in inventory can also take up space and make the warehouse or workplace less efficient.

Cash flow/total debt: Sherwin-Williams placed in the middle for this metric, at 24.9%. This metric measures how fast a company can pay off all of its debt using its cash flow. Higher = better. Although Sherwin-Williams didn't score the highest here, we don't think debt is an issue for them with their strong cash flows.

As you can see above, Sherwin-Williams has the best gross profit margins, operating income margins, and inventory turnover. It is 2nd best in asset turnover, and it placed in the middle of the pack for cash flow/total debt. Apart from having the best overall efficiency, it is also the largest in terms of market cap, so it clearly has a competitive advantage. Its competitive edge and operational excellence are likely the reason why it has outperformed its peers in terms of stock price appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Innovation

Recently, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced that it launched its Collision Core Quality app. This purchasable app was launched with the intention to help collision centers by verifying and validating the repair process in real-time with a focus on eliminating errors and optimizing labor. This app launch is the first of six that will be under the Collision Core name.

Collision Core Quality is meant to replace paper checklists and end-of-repair quality controls by providing real-time, time-stamped, and validated information. The application allows peer-to-peer quality verification, validation assurance, and delivers the customer a digital record of all of the vehicle's repairs. The app seems promising and as a first of six, Sherwin-Williams is not done with innovation. More details about Collision Core Quality can be found in the articles linked in this paragraph.

Sherwin-Williams' innovation efforts are already seeing a benefit. Just recently on October 9th, Fix Auto UK announced a new partnership with Sherwin-Williams' Automotive Finishes division for this exact reason. Fix Auto UK stated: "The innovative and fresh approach Sherwin-Williams has taken to the market is perfectly aligned to the needs and ambitions of Fix Auto UK." It is safe to say that Sherwin-Williams is heading in the right direction.

Further evidence of the company's emphasis on innovation is that between 2015 and 2018, it filed 105 architectural patents along with 83 industrial patents. Of these patents, 80 were granted for the former and 63 for the latter.

Sustainability

Sherwin-Williams has many eco-friendly products as demonstrated in the image below.

The company continues to expand its sustainable offerings. For example, this article from October 2nd talks about Sherwin-Williams' new product launch. It introduced its SofTop comfort flooring systems in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India. According to the article, the new product combines durability with environmentally-friendly features and softness. This also ties in with what we were saying about Sherwin-Williams being innovative.

Needless to say, being sustainable is not only good for the environment but also good for business. People are becoming more environmentally conscious, so it is key that Sherwin-Williams keeps introducing more eco-friendly products.

Catalysts for Growth

Sherwin-Williams is positioned to benefit from industry tailwinds. To begin with, there are 137 million homes in the United States which have a median age of 41 years. In addition, most people are looking to stay put at their current residence for as long as possible. This is especially true for older generations. With approximately 76% of baby boomers owning their own homes, 88% are looking to renovate them and expect to borrow $18,000 on average to do so.

Source: Sherwin-Williams financial community presentation

Furthermore, there has been a 19% increase in residential and non-residential square footage since 2004. This translates into more gallons of paint being needed in order to repaint.

Source: Sherwin-Williams financial community presentation

There has also been a growing demand for aluminum cans over the years. Sherwin-Williams is positioned to benefit from this demand because it sells paint that is used for cans. This shift can be observed over a variety of beverage categories across multiple markets such as Europe, Asia, and Brazil.

Source: Sherwin-Williams financial community presentation

Sherwin-Williams appears to be on the lookout for strategic acquisitions. Although not the main focus of their growth strategy, they have made 14 in the past decade. The company will surely continue to acquire companies going forward especially since they plan to keep capital expenditures fairly low at only 2% of sales.

An interesting metric to note is that ROIC for the company prior to their Valspar acquisition in 2017 was around 40%. However, the ROIC has dropped to an average of 12% since the acquisition suggesting that they have yet to fully realize the synergies. The way we see it, this presents an opportunity for the company to generate additional growth from efficiency improvements once the Valspar is optimally integrated.

Below is a 10-year graph of Sherwin-Williams' ROIC.

Source: Finbox

In general, the global paints & coatings market is projected to grow from $147.2 billion in 2020 to $179.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4%, between 2020 and 2025. The projected growth is a result of an increasing urban population, which increases the demand for building and construction, automotive, and packaging industries. While not an exciting industry growth rate, it is headed in the right direction.

Valuation

We estimate that Sherwin-Williams is valued at $543/share, thus, making the company overvalued.

Source: Author

Key Inputs:

Weighted average cost of capital: 6.58%.

Fundamental revenue growth rate: 6.95%.

Fundamental revenue growth calculated as average revenue to invested capital of the past 4 years (127.71%) multiplied by average reinvestment rate as a percentage of revenue of the past 4 years (5.44%).

Reinvestment rate calculated as CAPEX - D&A + Change in NCWC + Acquisitions.

Since the company does not make acquisitions every year, we calculated a per year average for the last 10 years.

FCF target margin of revenues as per management: 11.25%.

Historical EBITDA margin of the past 5 years: 16%.

Management has a debt target of 2-2.5x EBITDA.

We used 2.5x in year 1, 2.25x in years 2-5, and 2x in year 6.

Estimated interest calculated as Debt x (BBB bond yield x (1 - marginal tax rate)). This was added to FCF to estimate FCFF.

Discounted FCFF using the half-year convention.

Calculated equity value by subtracting estimated debt in year 6.

Are there risks associated with investing in Sherwin-Williams?

In our opinion, Sherwin-Williams is a safe stock as there is not much to mention in terms of risk. It is in a resilient & growing industry, and it is highly profitable. That does not mean that it is entirely risk-free, of course.

COVID-19 risk: Although not major, COVID-19 has had a negative impact on SHW's sales. In the Q2 2020 earnings call, Jim Jaye of Sherwin-Williams said: "Second quarter 2020 consolidated sales decreased 5.6% to $4.6 billion, inclusive of negative currency impact of negative 1.5%. The estimated negative impact of COVID-19 on consolidated sales was approximately 8%." We think SHW's resiliency was impressive given that this was in the heart of the pandemic when everything was shut down. Although things have opened up again, there's no guarantee that the pandemic won't become even worse than it was before.

As of right now though, SHW is doing fine with COVID-19. It recently announced that it increased its guidance for Q3 2020 sales and full-year 2020 sales and income. Full-year 2020 diluted net income per share is now expected to be in the $20.96 to $21.46 per share range, compared to the company's previous guidance of $19.21 to $20.71 per share. In this announcement, SHW's CEO stated:

Demand for architectural coatings has been stronger than expected in the third quarter, led by our DIY, residential repaint and new residential segments. Demand on the industrial side of our business has also improved, led by continued strength in packaging and emerging momentum in other segments, most notably in automotive refinish and industrial wood. As a result, our sales expectations for the third quarter and full year 2020 have improved. We now expect our full year 2020 adjusted diluted net income per share to increase 12.5% at the midpoint of the range compared to the prior year.

The company has proven just how resilient it can be, even in the toughest of times. Other than generic factors such as the pandemic, competition, and macroeconomic trends, there doesn't seem to be other risk factors worth mentioning. Competition hasn't been much of a problem for SHW as they are an efficient global leader and we expect this to continue into the future.

Beta: For volatility-averse investors, it is important to mention that SHW's 5-year monthly beta is 1.14 compared to the S&P 500, meaning that it is more volatile than the overall market.

Conclusion

The stock has had plenty of momentum over the years and continues to do so despite COVID-19. It continues to operate efficiently and return cash flows to shareholders. The decision to buy this stock depends on investing style as it seems to be better suited for momentum traders at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SHW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.