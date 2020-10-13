Image source

Telehealth provider Teladoc (TDOC) has a terrific model that it is executing at scale. The move towards more telehealth visits and fewer in-person visits was probably inevitable given the former's convenience factor, but of course, COVID-19 conditions have accelerated this move. Teladoc was, therefore, in the right place at the right time, and the chart below shows the result.

Shares have spent more than three months consolidating prior gains in a channel between $180 and $250, following a failed breakout attempt at $253 during the summer. Shares tried earlier this month to retake the $230 level and so far, have pulled back very slightly from there. However, I think the company's acquisition of Livongo (LVGO), and what I see as an unstoppable move towards more telehealth visits in the future will see the stock higher over time.

Indeed, software stocks in general, as you can see in the middle panel, have vastly outperformed the S&P 500 this year, while Teladoc has outperformed its peer group by 100%. In other words, you've got a company in a great sector that is outperforming the outperformers. It is important to note this sort of thing does not guarantee future outperformance, but Teladoc is a clear winner.

A nearly infinite runway for growth

Growth is something Teladoc has never struggled for. The company has done a great job of attracting and retaining clients organically, but has also spent rather freely on acquiring new customers through acquisitions.

Source: Investor presentation

The reason I like Teladoc for the long term is because it offers a massive convenience advantage over a doctor in an office, and in some cases, may be cheaper to both the insurance company and the patient. Cost savings aren't really part of my bull thesis; I think Teladoc's growth story is more predicated upon convenience than cost savings, but it is something to consider.

This year has seen a massive spike in telehealth visits, which obviously makes logical sense given the conditions the world has endured. That spike has come back down to earth some since doctor's offices began reopening after initial closures, but this is exactly the sort of catalyst Teladoc and others in the space needed to show consumers their value proposition in terms of convenience.

My thought is that 2020 has proven to be a situation where some consumers would have tried Teladoc out of necessity, and subsequently seen how convenient it is, making them much more likely to use the service in the future. In other words, as horrendous as this virus has been and continues to be, it has done wonders for the telehealth industry in terms of accelerating growth.

I'm not suggesting that physical offices will cease to exist, because I simply don't believe that is reasonable. What I am suggesting is that telehealth can take care of routine sick visits, chronic care, and others, which are high volume types of care.

Teladoc is acquiring Livongo because the former wants to scale more quickly, and because Livongo fills holes in Teladoc's offerings that should prove quite valuable over time.

Source: Investor presentation

The combined entity will be the global leader in telehealth across a variety of disciplines, and will see massive synergies over the next handful of years. This is the sort of merger that is quite attractive, at least to me, because it combines two companies with complementary product offerings, both of which are producing very high growth rates, and with synergies that are meaningful. In my view, the merger should accelerate the growth Teladoc was already going to have anyway, and while mergers tend to be expensive, in this case, it appears to me that this is a very attractive tie-up.

Indeed, Livongo is producing eye-popping growth metrics in its own right, similar to Teladoc.

Source: Investor presentation

Importantly, it retains 94% of its customers, which is part of the reason why I think telehealth companies in general are benefiting from 2020's conditions; people can see the value in the platform and are likely to stick with it, at least for certain types of visits.

Source: Investor presentation

Livongo fills gaps in Teladoc's models and vice versa, creating what should be a powerhouse telehealth giant with a hugely attractive catalog of services, and the ability to scale quite rapidly should the demand arise. The beautiful thing about delivering software as your primary revenue generator is that it is quite easy to scale. Doctors will almost certainly find value in the convenience as well as the fact that they can take huge numbers of calls each day from their homes, rather than paying for office space and office staff. In other words, the merger makes sense for Teladoc and Livongo, but the model itself is attractive to all parties, in my view.

All of this should lead to some pretty amazing growth potential for Teladoc.

Source: Investor presentation

Revenue growth is expected to be 40%+ next year, with similar growth rates through 2023. Synergies, however, should see profitability metrics improve in the coming years as redundancies in the platforms are removed, similar to any other merger. The idea of this sort of growth with a profitability kicker is attractive to say the least, and why Teladoc's lack of earnings is okay at this point.

Speaking of earnings, Livongo makes a small GAAP profit each year, but Teladoc doesn't, so combined, EPS is likely to be near zero. However, that's rather missing the point when it comes to valuing a software company.

Source: Investor presentation

These revenue projections are robust, but achievable given the macro tailwinds for telehealth, as well as the companies' own histories of producing organic growth. What I'm interested in is the adjusted EBITDA line, which gives us a proxy for how much the combined companies' profitability could increase over time.

This year's combined total should be around $126 million, but three years from now, should be nearly $600 million, or about five times what it is today. Extrapolating that out into the future creates a very strong growth profile, and that's what you're buying. GAAP profits will come, but these companies are investing heavily in scalable growth for the future, so I'm not bothered with a lack of GAAP profits today.

The bottom line

Teladoc looks quite attractive to me on its own, but when we consider a merger with Livongo, which certainly appears it will go through at this point, the potential is nearly limitless. The old model of going to a doctor's office may be appropriate for certain kinds of care, but there are many visits that can easily be done via telehealth more cheaply and more conveniently. The telehealth model is old enough that we know for sure it can and does work, so scaling it is really the only obstacle today. My bet is that Teladoc can do that, with or without Livongo, and I think it is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TDOC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.