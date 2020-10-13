Agora is on its way to becoming a leading player in the real-time video engagement business.

Agora (API) is a CPaaS (communication platform as a service) company widely known for its video APIs (application programming interfaces). The relevance of API companies in general and Agora in particular, in today's digital economy, cannot be ignored. The company is making it easier, cheaper, and faster for developers to add video, audio, and messaging capabilities in their apps by embedding just a few lines of code.

The need for real-time video engagement has never been more than today, considering that people trapped in their homes conduct most of their daily activities online. Agora has been one of the major beneficiaries of these trends.

The company is also expected to report a healthy topline number of around $127.38 million in fiscal 2020 ending December. Revenue growth rates are expected to then rise YoY (year-over-year) by 30.78% and 45.50% in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022, respectively. And then, analysts also expect Agora to be already EPS-positive in fiscal 2020, quite a rare event for a newly IPOed technology company. Agora is already cash-flow positive and has reported a stunning dollar based net expansion rate of 183%. Hence, there is a very strong case for significant upside potential for this stock in the coming quarters.

Agora is enabling contextualized video communications, a necessity in today's pandemic-ridden world

RTC (Real-time communication) players such as Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), Skype, and FaceTime seemed to be saviors in the early days of the pandemic. These companies have been deploying the open-source real-time WebRTC protocol to embed real time communication capabilities through APIs. WebRTC, however, comes with a host of challenges as listed here.

Today, people are yearning more and more for contextual experiences in real-time video engagement. Verticalization and unbundling of Zoom are now the need of the day and it is happening at breakneck speed. More and more applications are popping up to cater to specific industries and specific use cases.

With the prolonged nature of the pandemic now becoming obvious to the global populace, demand for in-application video engagement has been on a rise. This demand is also pretty urgent considering that we are living most of our lives in the virtual world. However, to build functionality from scratch, developers need significant time and money resources.

Many tech companies such as Zoom, Uber (NYSE:UBER), Airbnb (AIRB), and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) have a number of third-party APIs and developer services running in the background. However, Agora is an API-first company more like Twilio (TWLO), Stripe (STRIP), Checkr, Segment, and Scale. MuleSoft explains API as "the acronym for Application Programming Interface, which is a software intermediary that allows two applications to talk to each other."

Agora's SDK (software development kit) enables developers to embed state-of-art audio, video, recording, and messaging capabilities into any app or website just by adding few lines of code.

Unlike Zoom, which is mainly focused on the end-consumers of the audio and video offerings, Agora is targeting software developers. Hence, Agora is not direct competition for Zoom, and yet it has emerged as the biggest threat for the latter. You can get an excellent understanding of this concept in this Not Boring's article.

Agora's APIs are helping developers improve their productivity and quality of outcomes.

The company freemium strategy, offering 10K free minutes per app per month to developers, has also played a pivotal role in rapid adoption. Developers get sufficient time to explore the offerings as well as their suitability to the specific use cases. When developers choose a particular platform after thorough study, chances of then switching to competitors remain low.

The success of the strategy is apparent in the rapid growth in the number of developers as well as customers using Agora's APIs. The company has reported a steep 85.5% YoY growth in customers in the second quarter.

High scalability to involve millions of users in any geography and on any device is a key differentiating aspect for Agora. Unlike many other first-API companies, Agora has demonstrated the ability to maintain a certain level of service quality even atop inherently unstable public internet. This means that the quality of audio and video transmission in apps using Agora's APIs can remain acceptable despite challenges such as unstable last-mile transmission or low-end devices. Agora has managed this by creating an SDN (software-defined network) optimized for real-time traffic, called a software-defined real-time network. This SDN works to ensure a quality of service and stability close to that provided by dedicated lines, even on top of public internet which is essentially a best-effort network where audio and video packets can get delayed or even lost.

The real-time optimized SDN also enables the aggregation of multiple transmissions in a single session. This means that Agora's APIs have solid utility in education and events businesses. The company already has the experience of broadcasting to around 100,000 people in one session. The company sees the application of its APIs in over 100 use cases, with prominent ones being social media, workplace, and corporate interactions, education, podcasting, gaming, healthcare, and IoT (Internet-of-Things). Beyond this, Agora is also leveraging deep learning capabilities, audio, and video codec, as well as other signal processing algorithms to sustain quality despite a challenging environment.

Agora will also be the first company to come out with the first-ever experienced level agreement or XLA in real-time engagement. These metrics will guarantee customers transparency in service quality and service availability in real-time engagement, a key competitive advantage for the company.

The company has reported robust metrics in the second quarter

API economy has now emerged as the next big thing and Agora has been pretty successful in leveraging these secular trends.

In addition to organic growth, the ongoing pandemic has been one of the key contributors to the company's robust YoY revenue growth in the second quarter. Agora expects fiscal 2020 revenues in the range of $125 million-$130 million, a YoY rise of 94% to 102%. This implies that the revenues are expected to grow by 54% to 67% in the second half as compared to the first half of fiscal 2020, despite limited COVID tailwind from China.

Robust gross and operating margins is already a testimony to the company's business model. Gross margins, however, declined YoY due to the company's strategy of maintaining consistent pricing across geographies, despite incurring higher expenses for expanding in international markets with higher infrastructure costs such as South Asia, South America, Eastern Europe, and Africa. This strategy, however, will help the company capture market share, which is quite essential in the technology industry.

Agora is already free cash flow positive. At end of June 2020, the company carried cash of $640.8 million and zero debt on its balance sheet.

Investors should be aware of these risks

Lofty valuations can result in heightened share price volatility. In case of earnings miss or unfavorable event, Agora may see a dramatic decline in share prices.

Agora has two headquarters, one at Santa Clara, California, and another in Shanghai, China. The geopolitical pressures between the U.S. and China may make some U.S. investors wary about investing in Agora. Investor concerns can get further magnified considering that Agora is listed as ADR (American Depositary Receipt) on the Nasdaq exchange. ADRs generally pose transparency and liquidity-related risks.

Verdict

With the prolonged nature of the pandemic changing long-term communication patterns, RTE-PaaS (Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service) player, Agora, is definitely moving rapidly in the right direction. People are now increasingly opting for video communications and opting for live-streaming as a feasible entertainment alternative. Online education and telehealth are also emerging as new exciting opportunities. With a wide range of use cases, there has been a proliferation of vertical-focused video communications players. This means increasing demand for robust CPaaS offerings such as those offered by Agora.

Agora is trading at a P/S (price-to-sales) multiple of 62.94x, quite above the 31.98x multiple of Twilio, but much lower than the 101.09x multiple of Zoom. However, considering the secular trends, I believe that there remains an upside in Agora. Hence, Needham analyst Richard Valera's price target of $55 seems to be achievable in the next 12 months. You can check other analysts' ratings and target prices here.

Agora seems to be a good pick for tech investors with an even average above-average risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.