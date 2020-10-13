Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) has been doing well for shareholders. Most notably, its refractory gout drug KRYSTEXXA has been holding steady in terms of sales year over year. It is still expected to eventually grow to a >$1 billion market opportunity as the years go by. Especially, when you consider that Horizon has been able to show the latest data in which combining KRYSTEXXA along with an immunomodulator like methotrexate boosts the response rate for refractory gout patients to 79%. If ultimately approved in this fashion, then it's possible the company can get Doctors to subscribe KRYSTEXXA at a higher rate. A major driver of the biotech though lies with its other drug TEPEZZA for thyroid eye disease (TED). This drug started off strong with Q2 2020 sales of $165.9 million. This drug is ultimately expected to make peak sales >$3 billion. Based on these recent developments in sales for a few products, plus an upcoming earnings report in November of 2020, I believe that Horizon Therapeutics is a good long-term buy.

KRYSTEXXA Sales Have Been Steady, Potential To Increase On Potential Combination Treatment

KRYSTEXXA was approved by the FDA for adults to reduce the signs and symptoms of gout that are not controlled by other treatments. The way this drug works is by converting uric acid into a substance a person's body can easily get rid of. The importance of this is to eliminate or reduce flare-ups that these patients with gout experience. The FDA approval was given on the basis of two double-blind placebo-controlled phase 3 clinical trials in 85 patients with uncontrolled gout. In one of the studies, it was shown that there was a 42% response rate. These patients entered the study with sUA (serum uric acid) of baseline 10 mg/dL. A response in this particular study was considered when a patient was able to maintain sUA <6 mg/dL for about >80% of the time at months 3 and 6. In the second phase 3 study, 45% of patients were observed to achieve complete tophi resolution. This was defined as tophi resolution of at least 1 target tophus with no new or progressive tophi in a 6-month period. Basically, tophi are serum uric acid crystals that form, which can be microscopic or large in nature.

I bring up the response rate and this clinical data for two reasons. The first reason is to highlight the importance of this drug in being able to help patients who have uncontrolled gout, whereby current standard of care drugs don't help. There are roughly around 100k patients who have uncontrolled gout in line with the growing population. The second reason I bring up the response rate is to address the next expansion opportunity Horizon is working on. The main premise is that, while KRYSTEXXA does well alone as a monotherapy with a roughly 45% response rate, it has been able to increase the response by adding an immunomodulator as well. One piece of evidence involves the release of results from the open-label MIRROR study. In this study, it was shown that 79% of patients with refractory gout who took both KRYSTEXXA and methotrexate had maintained therapeutic response during month 6. Again, as above, the response rate is described as those who maintain serum uric acid <6 mg/dL during that period. The reason why methotrexate works so well here is that it does well against the disease itself, but it also counters the anti-drug antibodies created from biologic treatments like KRYSTEXXA.

The above example of using an immunomodulator with KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of refractory gout is only the beginning. Horizon is expected to present additional results from other studies that explore the use of other immunomodulator drugs with KRYSTEXXA. For example, Horizon is expected to have an oral presentation discussing results from the RECIPE study. Why is this important? That's because it is another study that shows an immunomodulator can be combined with KRYSTEXXA to improve upon the response rate for these refractory gout patients. In this case, the immunomodulator drug in question is mycophenolate mofetil. Brand names for this drug are CellCept and Myfortic. These results will be presented on November 7, 2020, at 5:20 p.m. ET. The main point here is that, if adding in an immunomodulator drug along with KRYSTEXXA improves upon the response rates for patients, then it's possible the company can boost sales of their gout drug in the coming years.

TEPEZZA Is An Even Stronger Product Candidate In Terms Of Sales

TEPEZZA is another drug in Horizon's pipeline that has been approved by the FDA. This is an important approval for many reasons. One of the main reasons being that it was the first FDA-approved drug for thyroid eye disease. The other reason, which is important to note, is because patients have limited treatment options. Lastly, these patients normally have to go through invasive surgery to fix the problem. In this case, they have an alternative treatment choice TEPEZZA, which is more suitable for them. This is an important treatment, because patients with thyroid eye disease suffer a condition whereby muscles and fatty tissues behind the eyes are inflamed. In turn, that causes the eyes to bulge out. Typically, surgical intervention is needed for this disease. However, with TEPEZZA being approved patients can have their inflammation reduced. This inflammation reduction and improvement was observed in two studies in a total of 170 patients with thyroid eye disease. It was shown that, in Study 1, about 71% of patients who took TEPEZZA had seen a reduction of greater than 2 millimeter of eye protrusion, compared to 20% of those given placebo. In Study 2, it was shown that 83% of patients had seen such a reduction in eye protrusion, compared to 10% of those who took placebo.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Horizon Therapeutics had a cash position of $718.1 million as of June 30, 2020. This company has already been generating sales with regulatory approved drugs, which puts it in a good position to increase shareholder value in the coming years. Net sales for Q2 of 2020 reached $462.8 million, which was a 44% increase year over year. KRYSTEXXA revenues held steady during Q2 with $75.2 million. However, year to date, it has reached $168.5 million. That's good, because it is a 28% increase in sales of this drug from the same time period in 2019. The trajectory for KRYSTEXXA looks good, in that Horizon believes it could reach peak sales >$ 1 billion. However, that wasn't the shock factor of the company recently. What really was a good surprise for investors was its drug TEPEZZA. As I noted above, Q2 2020 sales for TEPEZZA reached $165.9 million. Why was this a good surprise? That's because it greatly surpassed expectations. So much so that guidance was raised by an enormous amount. Original full-year 2020 sales guidance of TEPEZZA was expected to be greater than $200 million. This is pretty good, but new guidance puts full-year 2020 sales of this drug to greater than $650 million. With peak sales expected to be >$3 billion in the coming years, I believe this drug will be the major growth driver for the long term.

Risks To Business

KRYSTEXXA sales have been holding steady, but depending upon the economic impact, that could quickly change. The same goes for TEPEZZA. While this particular drug exceeded initial expectations, it's important to see how it plays out in the next earnings report. The Q3 2020 earnings report will be released on November 2, 2020. There is no guarantee that sales of TEPEZZA will match the most recently reported quarter. Based on the company's guidance though, it looks as if sales of this drug are expected to come in strong for the remainder of the year. The biotech is expected to give an update on November 7, 2020, at 5:20 p.m. from its RECIPE study. This is a good potential catalyst that may have great long-term implications of sales for KRYSTEXXA. That's because it will offer additional evidence that combining this drug with another immunomodulator improves the response rate for patients with refractory gout. Again, the immunomodulator in question is mycophenolate mofetil. I will say that the risk here depends upon the response rate released. If it is perceived well from the market, then there possibly might be a bump higher in the stock. On the flip side, if this data disappoints, then the stock is likely to trade lower.

Conclusion

Horizon Therapeutics offers a good vision for the future. Sales of KRYSTEXXA are still growing from the previous year. Its other drug TEPEZZA had sales which smashed expectations and full year 2020 sales have been guided much higher than originally anticipated. The company isn't just relying only on monotherapy sales of KRYSTEXXA. It has already advanced a few studies that combine this drug with other immunomodulators to increase response rates for these patients. It has already proven this point, with the data I provided above as evidence. Monotherapy response rate with KRYSTEXXA is roughly around 45%, but by combining the drug with methotrexate, the response rate in the study was 79% for refractory gout patients. I believe this is another positive development for Horizon that should potentially increase sales in the coming years. Based on all these developments and catalysts approaching, I view Horizon Therapeutics as a good long-term buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.