Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was able to establish a deal with Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TAK) to co-develop and co-commercialize a treatment for AAT-associated liver disease. This deal is worth up to $1.04 billion in total, and it will help the biotech advance it forward in the clinic. The thing is that this isn't the only deal that was made in recent years. Matter of fact, there are two other clinical products in the pipeline known as JNJ-3989 along with AMG890, which are targeting hepatitis B and cardiovascular disease, respectively. Arrowhead has thus far proven that its TRiM platform has been effective in potentially showing improvements in patients with these diseases. I believe the deal made with Takeda was likely due to the positive phase 2 interim results that were released for ARO-AAT for the treatment of patients with AAT-associated liver disease. Based on these items, I view Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as a strong long-term buy.

ARO-AAT Agreement Moves Program Forward

The deal made for Arrowhead for ARO-AAT with Takeda is a huge win. As I noted above, it is a deal that is totaled to be worth $1.04 billion. That's really good, but what's even more important is that Arrowhead obtains an upfront payment of $300 million. This helps the company fund this particular product along with any other products in the pipeline that need to be advanced. This is just the initial portion of the deal. If ARO-AAT ultimately goes through several other studies successfully, along with FDA approval, there is another $740 million in milestone payments up for grabs. Should the drug be approved for marketing in the United States, it will be done so on a split 50/50 profit sharing basis. Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency is a hereditary genetic disease in which a person experiences lung or liver disease. It is more common in children, but can also affect adults as well. In my opinion, Arrowhead was able to obtain this partnership with Takeda likely on the released interim results about 1 month ago. This was data that came from a phase 2 open-label study known as AROAAT2002. This study used ARO-AAT to treat 16 patients with AATD associated liver disease. In addition, these patients also had fibrosis as well. The positive interim 24-week data came from 4 patients who had a liver biopsy performed to determine efficacy of the treatment. There were several positive items noted from this study. Most notably, there was a reduction in serum and total intra-hepatic Z-AAT in all 4 patients of 93% and 95%, respectively. Why is this important? That's because Z-AAT mutation causes progressive liver damage and fibrosis. ARO-AAT is being used to knock down the hepatic production of this mutated gene. Speaking of fibrosis, initial scans show that 3 out of 4 patients that took ARO-AAT were able to reduce fibrosis by more than 20%. I feel that this was a proof of concept study, but one that had greatly exceeded expectations. The reason why I make that claim is because Arrowhead didn't think they would see these types of numbers so early at 24 weeks. They anticipated that 6 months of treatment would reduce Z-ATT, but the additional biomarkers of reduced fibrosis by 20%, lower ALT enzymes, etc. wouldn't be achieved in the same time frame. They thought these other biomarker measurements would take a bit longer to see.

Prior Deals Provide Significant Value

Besides this latest deal with Takeda, Arrowhead has done well over the years to establish additional partnership for other products in its pipeline. Arrowhead established a partnership with its ARO-HBV product with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which is a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). This product is now known as JNJ-3989. These are some highlights from the partnership deal that was established:

$175 million upfront payment paid to Arrowhead, with $75 million of it being an equity investment of Arrowheads stock by Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JJDC, Incorporated

$1.6 billion in potential development and sales milestone payments for the hepatitis B product

$1.9 billion in potential development and sales milestone payments for 3 additional clinical products

The hepatitis B program is moving along well. Thus far, JNJ-3989 has proven to deliver very good results in treating patients with hepatitis B. Through 48 weeks, roughly 39% of patients were able to achieve a ≥1log10 IU/mL reduction in HBsAg, when treated with JNJ-3989 along with a nucleoside analog. The main objective of this study was to reduce as much HBsAg in patients as possible.

Then, there was another substantial deal that was made many years ago. This involves a partnership between Arrowhead and Amgen (AMGN). This was a deal whereby Amgen would advance Arrowhead's cardiovascular drug AMG-890, now known as ARO-LPA. In July of 2020, Amgen had initiated a phase 2 study using ARO-LPA for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein(a). What's so important about this study? The premise is that lipoprotein(a) in the blood carries significant risk factors for patients such as atherosclerosis, which may lead to stroke or heart disease. Well, ARO-LPA is established to reduce apolipoprotein A, a key component of lipoprotein(a). Under the terms of the agreement, Arrowhead was to be eligible for development, regulatory and sales milestone payments. Well, because Amgen initiated the phase 2 study several months ago, it made Arrowhead eligible to receive a $20 million milestone payment. Things are moving along great for this program as evidenced by the recent progress. If ARO-LPA ultimately ends up getting through regulatory approval and marketing, then Arrowhead would obtain low double-digit royalties on net product sales.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had $219.3 million in cash as of June 30, 2020. The company believed that it would only have enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. It did make deals over the years, but there are two items to consider. A majority of the deals that were made were dependent upon milestones being met. That means these are milestones that may or may not happen depending upon the clinical progress made for each partnership. The second item to consider is the large pipeline the company has. It has several other earlier stage programs in the pipeline. To support starting additional drug candidates, along with late-stage trials, it may eventually need to raise capital. The good news is that the most recent deal with Takeda brought in an upfront payment of $300 million Arrowhead. This means the company should be set for quite some time now before it needs to find additional capital.

Risks To Business

Arrowhead has seen success in its ARO-AAT product to treat patients with Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, but the risk with this is that only 4 patients were evaluated from this study. This study is expected to recruit up to 16 patients in total. It remains to be seen if the other patients in the study achieve a similar efficacy outcome. It's trending toward the right direction for now with the first few patients evaluated, but still too early to be definitive as proof of concept. The second risk would be the clinical trial collaborations developed as noted above. Additional payments based on these partnerships are contingent upon the drugs advancing through the clinic, receiving regulatory approval and ultimately being commercialized. If these milestones are not met for whatever reason, then Arrowhead will not receive the remaining payments for them. Not only that, but negative clinical data in any program could see a partner terminating the collaboration. If such an event happens, then the stock could trade much lower because of it.

Conclusion

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a variety of drugs in the pipeline. The most recent partnership with Takeda for ARO-AAT treating patients with Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency is just one example of a large deal made in recent years. Other clinical products are being advanced in collaborations with Johnson & Johnson and Amgen. Arrowhead's targeted RNAi TRiM platform is quite versatile in being able to treat a multitude of indications. I believe that Arrowhead and its platform will continue to build shareholder value in the coming years, especially when you see big surprises in the clinic that exceed expectations. ARO-AAT was expected to do well in reducing Z-AAT levels in Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency patients in 6 months. However, what was not considered to be attainable during that time was a reduction of fibrosis by 20% and obtaining other exploratory biomarkers. Lastly, there is a possible catalyst that investors may look forward to. This involves a presentation of 24-week data at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) Liver Meeting in November 2020. If the late-breaker abstract submitted by Arrowhead is accepted, then additional data will be presented at that time. Not just the data from the 4 patients noted above, but newly released data as well. Based on all the partnerships, clinical advancements and growing pipeline, I view Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as a strong long-term buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.