At $1,500 per ounce of gold, the high EV of Pan African can’t be justified.

These operations hold most of the 10.9Moz of reserves and are vulnerable to gold price decreases.

Pan African generated EBITDA of $86.5 million in FY20 and is set to boost production to 190,00 ounces of gold in FY21.

Introduction

Pan African Resources (OTC:OTC:PAFRF; OTCPK:PAFRY) is a company I've covered three times so far on SA. Actually, I'm the only one that's written about it in the last five years. Pan African's business and its share price have performed very well so far but I think its operations looks overvalued now and it might be a good time to sell this one unless, of course, you think gold prices are set to stay high or soar in the near term.

Pan African's business, a tale of two very different operations

The company has several gold projects in the province of Mpumalanga in South Africa and it expects to produce around 190,000 ounces of gold in the year ending June 2021.

The high price of gold allowed Pan African to book record revenues of $273.7 million in FY20 and generate EBITDA of $86.5 million. During that fiscal year, the company produced a total of 179,457 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,078 per ounce.

The current reserves stand at 10.9 million ounces of gold and the largest mine (Barberton) has a mine life of 20 years, so from a first glance you might think the current enterprise value of $670 million is justified.

However, Pan African's operations can be divided into two very different parts.

Tailings and underground mines

Elikhulu and BTRP are gold tailings retreatment projects, which have very good margins and aren't technically challenging.

Elikhulu means "the big one" in Zulu and it can processes 1.2 million tons of historic tailings per month. This operation is expected to produce around 60,000 ounces per year until sometime in 2032.

With AISC of just $614 per ounce in FY20, it's among the lowest-cost gold operations in the world.

BTRP, in turn, processes tailings from the Barbeton underground mine and can produce around 50,000 ounces of gold over the next three years at AISC of around $800 per ounce. Additional material from Barbeton can increase its life by another three years.

Elikhulu and BTRP together produced 79,751 ounces of gold in FY20 and accounted for just over $69 million of Pan African's EBITDA.

I think you have probably already spotted the issue - the deep and technically challenging operations of Pan African account for over 55% of production and generated EBIDTA of just $17.5 million in FY20. If gold prices decline, Pan African will be forced to shut down these operations. In fact, some of them are losing money even at $2,000 per ounce of gold.

Valuation

Let's start from the tailings retreatment operations. Analyzing gold companies is very sensitive to what price of the metal you'll choose. Gold prices have been very volatile lately and have soared by almost 50% since the summer of 2019.

I know all gold bugs are bullish but let's take something in the middle, let's say $1,500 per ounce.

Elikhulu will produce around 670,000 ounces of gold over the next 12 years, which should allow it to generate profits of around $600 million over that time. Using the usual 5% discount rate for the gold mining sector, this gives Elikhulu a net present value (NYSE:NPV) of $342 million.

Let's say BTRP continues to operate for six more years and manages to produce around 100,000 ounces of gold at AISC of $800 per year. At $1,500 per ounce, it should be able to generate profits of around $70 million. Using a 5% discount rate, the NPV of BTRP is around $52 million.

Now, let's take a look at the underground operations.

Evander 8 Shaft pillar is a small project that cost around $11 million and is expected to produce around $30,000 ounces per year at AISC of below $1,000. Costs in FY20 were above $2,500 per ounce but you have to take into account that production started in May. Still, I think it's best not to assign value to this operation until Pan African can prove ore can be mined economically.

Barbeton can be split into three parts, namely Fairview, Consort and Sheba. At the moment, only Fairview has feasible production costs.

Fairview is producing around 40,000 ounces per year and has a mine life of 20 years. If we assume costs and production remain the same, the operation will produce around 800,000 ounces of gold for a profit of $265 million over the next 20 years. Using a 5% discount rate, the NPV of Fairview is around $100 million.

Pan African also has a standalone project named Egoli, which can achieve steady state production in about three years. The company claims it has an NPV of $131.3 million. Let's be optimistic and take the Pan African's word on it.

At $1,500 per ounce of gold, we thus have NPV values of $394 million for the tailings retreatment operations; $100 million for the underground mining business; and $131.3 million for Egoli. The sum of $625 million is still below Pan African's enterprise value of $670 million and I'm not even including SG&A or taxation expenses. The corporate tax rate in South Africa is 28%

Conclusion

Pan African Resources has been a compelling investment opportunity over the past few years and the rising price of gold has certainly helped the company to generate significant profits.

However, I think the current EV can't be justified unless you believe the price of gold will continue to be high or that Pan African can somehow find a way to significantly reduce costs at its technically-challenging deep underground operations.

I think gold prices have soared fast on few catalysts and a drop is likely. If gold goes below $1,200 per ounce once again, Pan African will be forced keep only its tailings retreatment businesses running. It's time to sell this one.

