I chose Total SE as a showcase for a company whose stock price unjustly fell too much and which offers a good potential return over the next one to two years.

The energy market is battered by the global movement constraints, but there are plenty of stock opportunities to snap up now and wait for a vaccine and subsequent normalization.

Oil and more broadly energy stocks are currently being avoided like wearing suede on a rainy day. Yet some good quality energy stocks can be picked up at a snip if the investor can be patient and wait for an oil market recovery. That should happen at the latest once a COVID-19 vaccine is proven to work and gets globally distributed. My thesis is that the energy sector holds plenty of good-quality equities worthy of investment in the following two to three months. A company that is in my opinion a great pick is the French oil and gas giant Total SE (TOT) with a market cap of about $91 billion.

For an opinion on valuations, read this excellent J. Weber's account on current valuations in the market. The drift of investor's money into the tech sector and growth stocks can only partially explained by low interest rates and treasuries yielding only 1%. To me, the main reason is the speculative urge felt by many investors and their belief that they can sell it to a larger fool or that this time is different (again, refer to the aforementioned J. Weber's SA article). Fear-of-missing-out and possibly too many inexperienced (retail) investors who do not understand much about business and finance, nor about stock investing may be part of the explanation. This was greatly illustrated by Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla's (TSLA) stock splits which should not matter in the world of vast fractional trading possibilities. It seems as if many have thought they would get a 300-400% return overnight (see the story about Mr. Tillier's son).

The aforementioned does not of course mean that you can run amuck and buy any oil company. There are plenty of highly-indebted, poorly diversified, or badly-run companies in this sector. Total SE was highly profitable in 2019 and the previous years, thus an anticipated recovery in oil demand and oil prices in 2022, even if not fully to 2019 levels, should propel its stock price. This might happen as soon as 2021 if there is a certainty of widespread vaccination and as a consequence a resumption of travel, mobility, and life-back-to-usual levels. The pandemic induced systemic changes in life and mobility will have some long-lasting effects. Some governments have been seen accelerating a shift to environmentally-friendly policies.

I do not recommend highly specialized and poorly diversified companies that are on top of that highly indebted, like Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) - see an in-depth analysis of them in my first SA article.

Assumptions (premises)

I base my thesis and conclusions on three main premises which are my opinions. The assumptions are reached based on a mixture of opinions of experts in the field and my experience and knowledge of the oil and gas industry. My assumptions are a wide-spread vaccination by the beginning of 2022, gas and oil demand returning to pre-pandemic levels by 2023, and a "peak oil" high point still to come.

A COVID-19 vaccine will be available by the beginning of 2022 which is definitely a conservative estimate but provides a cushion to be sure to cover all unforeseen delays in development, testing, acceptance, distribution to a large population, and applying the vaccine to almost everyone. An implicit assumption here is that a largely successful vaccine will be developed at all.

My second assumption is that gas and oil demand will get back to pre-lockdown levels by 2023 at the latest; holiday traveling in 2022 can be expected to normalize to levels and habits before the lockdown started.

Global gas and oil demand have an increasing trend despite short-term disruptions. This assumption juxtaposes with the previous one, but I want it stated separately because it involves an implicit assumption of global population growth and a GDP growth on average in the next two decades. So a historical peak of oil demand is to be reached in the future before oil demand starts decreasing.

Discussion of the assumptions

Reading the opinion of WHO one can assume this will happen soon: widespread vaccinations are not expected until mid-2021. Also, in a new Nature article, F. Krammer gives a great overview of the current phase 2/3 vaccine candidates even suggesting a vaccine might be available within a few months with a small caveat of protecting only the lower pulmonary system, not the upper one. Those opinions and overviews indicate that a vaccine could be approved by the beginning of 2021 or by next spring with a subsequent global distribution taking another six to twelve months (I also strongly recommend diving into this WHO overview of current clinical studies and exploring the phase 3 candidates deeper).

The second assumption is somewhat disputable because it might take longer for parts of the economy to pick up the pace of 2019 and/or it might be the case that some COVID-19 disruptions have a long-lasting effect, for example, the propensity to fly on holiday to distant locations, to be more environmentally conscious and use the car less; I would also like to add the risk of China's demand slowing as well as the trade disputes between China and the US harming global economic output growth.

(Source: WHO)

Hard facts on oil supply and demand in 2020

The sources for the realized numbers are usually OPEC, the International Energy Agency (IEA), the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA), and the oil companies itself. For predictions, I usually look at numbers coming in from investment banks, but also numbers from IEA and OPEC and the oil companies themselves in case they recently published any outlook, like BP.

Oil consumption in 2019 was around 98.3 million bbl/day (1 bbl is 42 gallons), the global production was 100.7 million bbl/day (mb/d). The IEA predicts the decrease of oil demand for 2020 to be 8.1 million bbl/day which (OPEC predicts a decline of 9.5). Considering the sheer extent of this year's crisis, this is not that severe, in my opinion. The IEA cites "jet fuel demand remains the major source of weakness". Air travel is still mostly restricted, after a short spike during the summer months, and passenger numbers will continue to be depressed, especially between countries. In the next figure, you can see how global oil demand fell to 77 mb/d in April thus filling up storages and you can also observe how demand has been picking up since then, complimented by a drawdown of inventory levels.

(Source: Reuters)

Predictions on supply, demand, and prices

Here it gets complicated. According to this Reuters article, there are two camps within the oil industry. One camp predicts the demise of the oil industry similar to the coal industry. The other anticipates a larger role for fossil fuels in a world of growing population and prosperity in emerging markets.

Recently TOT published a note saying they expect peak oil to be around 2030. In contrast, BP Plc. (BP) in its latest energy outlook said the peak was already seen in 2019, meaning oil demand will never reach much more than 100 mb/d. BP sees the demand in the most bullish outlook as "broadly" flat for the next two decades.

One is a group of people, institutions, and companies believing that the global lockdowns in 2020 and their consequences on global trade, individual consumer behavior, and institutional regulations will have long-lasting effects that will disrupt many industries, including tourism, and that it will increase people's awareness of the environment leading to many different behavioral changes;

The other group believes that, once the coronavirus has been effectively put under control, behavior, demand, and trade will slowly, but surely get back to 2019 levels.

Currently, in its Monthly Oil Market Report from mid-September, OPEC predicts oil demand of 96.9 mb/d for 2021.

One of the largest commodity trading companies, the Swiss-based Vitol, and its CEO Russell Hardy said that "oil demand in [the] transportation sectors, with the exception of jet fuel, could return to pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter of 2021". The story of a return to normal in Q3 or Q4 2021 seems to have a broader consensus, with many banks also pointing in that direction:

Goldman predicts oil prices to recover by Q3 2021 to 65$/bbl and end at around 49$ by end of 2020. Morgan Stanley expects Brent crude prices to climb to $50 per barrel by the second half of 2021. The same article cites UBS predicting oil prices back at $55 by mid-2021.

Detailed analysis of Total SE

This section is structured into three main paragraphs about Total SE: namely, Total's vertically integrated portfolio, its financials, and its transition to a low-fossil-fuel energy major and expansion of the renewables electricity production portfolio.

Total's vertically integrated portfolio

The global energy landscape is slowly changing, the negative environmental impact of fossil fuels has been recognized almost everywhere and TOT is shifting towards a future without oil. The global population is growing, so a rapid transition away from oil and gas is hardly possible, especially for emerging countries, meaning that peak oil is not behind us, as BP claimed, and also meaning that energy demand will grow further. Total SE has a diverse portfolio, ready for this transition.

Total SE has a portfolio consisting of oil and gas production, refineries and petrochemical production, gasoline filling stations, LNG, a trading unit, and a growing renewables portfolio.

An example of Total's portfolio diversity is its LNG operations. Total boasts to be the world's number two LNG operator (trailing only state-owned and gas-rich Qatargas). LNG is an important integral part of the global energy mix since it offers geographical flexibility, up to the point where a receiving facility exists, for gas that used to be needing large infrastructure investments in form of pipelines. Furthermore, LNG can be shipped to markets witnessing short-term spikes in prices. Gas on the other hand is praised by energy experts as a great transitional commodity from oil to renewables and is set for long-term growth after COVID-19.

TOT made a $20B FID end of 2019 for the Mozambique LNG project which is supposed to come online in 2024 with a capacity of up to 43 metric tons per annum.

Total produces 3 million barrels of oil equivalents per day, with more than 50% being natural gas, trailing Chevron (NYSE:CVX) with 3.06 ml/d of oil equivalents. CVX is ranked tenth globally, while six among the top ten are state-owned companies.

Total's financials

Total posted a positive EPS even for such a challenging quarter, like the recent quarter with full lockdowns world-wide. To be fair, net income was negative $8.4B, if a large impairment loss of -8.1B is included. That impairment loss may be reversed once the market environment changes. Q1 2020 was also slightly positive with net income being 34 million dollars. Q3 will be reported on October 30.

According to my simple regression analysis based on quarterly data from 2011 until Q2 2020, where I regressed the revenue on the average quarterly Brent oil price and its first lag (R squared around 95%), with a realized average Brent oil price for Q3 of 43.34$, the revenue is around $33.1B (see the next figure). The same conduct for the cost of revenue yields $21.19B, leaving an operating profit of $11.93B. TOT has had a relatively constant depreciation of $3.4B on average over the previous ten quarters. The operating expense has been $6.3B in the last quarter, but about $6.9B on average over the last ten quarters. That leaves them with around $1.62B of income, not considering potential special items, tax, and interest expenses (-447M dollar last quarter, should not change much). The point I want to make here is they probably will be profitable in Q3 as well, in such a challenging environment where e.g. air travel is probably at 20% of the 2019 level (my coarse estimate). In a recovering market environment in 2022 Total's profits may go substantially up. (Figure by author. Source: Revenue and oil price data from Refinitiv. The figure is a simplification of the reported regression. I used oil price and its lag as regressors, meaning it would require a 3D plot.)

Another reason I prefer TOT over CVX and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) is described in this SA article. The article tells how the European peers sport a much better valuation in form of lower EV/EBITDA ratios and much lower price-to-earnings-growth (PEG) multiples (see the next figure).

One more argument in Total's favor is its profitability measured by the return on equity as opposed to the other oil majors (see the next figure, but maybe ignore the last quarter).

Data by YCharts

Total's renewables portfolio and getting to net zero.

They commit to expanding their renewable electricity production to 25 MW by 2025. As in this latest announcement where they commit to increasing investment into renewable energy production to $3B/year from $2B/year (a side note: BP's CEO said they will commit $5B per year). Total reports gross renewable installed capacity of 5.1MW, compared to 3.0MW at the end of Q1. The target capacity for renewable electricity generation by 2025 is 35MW. Recently they acquired Blue Point London with its 1600 on-street electric charging stations. Lately, they bought a 20% in the 30MW floating wind project. As opposed to them, XOM struggles to set goals to reduce emissions, which brought even the Church of England Pensions Board to unload its Exxon shares.

A great overview of Total's renewables capacities and plans is given here by SA's Power Hedge.

Downside risks and conclusion

The downside risks are mainly in the domain of extended lockdowns and further delay of lifting air travel and general movement restrictions.

Another downside risk would be the reluctance of funds globally to invest in oil-related companies due to internal regulations and newly-set "moral" standards (possibly to be measured through ESG scores). Regarding this last downside risk, Total SE might be hit by that as a relatively large member of the integrated oil and gas industry. But on the other hand, the firm's management is prepared for such a scenario by stating and implementing a strong commitment towards CO2 reduction and towards increasing their renewables portfolio.

Energy stocks are definitely out of favor, partly justified, but that will change. A transition to renewables cannot come overnight and will take years if not a full decade. Total is prepared for that transition even without the increasing renewables portfolio with its natural gas and liquefied natural gas assets and capacities. It is an investor's task and privilege to search for well-run companies who invest in future energy sources and diversify their portfolio, not just for their own survival's sake, but also to meet our climate goals.

Disclaimer and call for discussion

All predictions are as good as the premises they are based on. If you do not agree with my assumptions, you will also find my predictions and reasoning regarding investment allocations troublesome at least. I tried to mention opposing opinions and a critique on all the mentioned assumptions as well as a conservative estimate on the availability of widespread vaccination.

In any case, I hope this article helped you get a better and clearer insight into the current energy market conditions and helped you get a better judgment on your future investments/divestments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOT, BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA.