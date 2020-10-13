Fiera Capital Global Asset Allocation - October 2020 Market Update

Summary

Global equity markets lost some steam in September and posted their first monthly decline since the pandemic-induced meltdown in March.

Factories and services are able to reopen for business in a smooth fashion, while government efforts to bridge the income gap stemming from the economic stop prove successful in alleviating the damage to both businesses and consumers.

The good news, however, is that the monetary and fiscal impulse will remain firmly in place under this dire economic scenario - which inevitably helps to alleviate the economic damage and reduces the likelihood of this calamitous outcome.