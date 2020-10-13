Bank of America was a top pick in the financial sector for us for the year 2018, and we like it again.

Prepared by Stephanie, analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was a top pick in the financial sector for us for the year 2018. As the year came to a close, we turned a bit bearish, only to watch the stock fade hard to start 2019. It was a touch 2019 as the stock ebbed and flowed trying to recover ground, and then along with the entire market, sold off hard March. We felt it would be a good name to scale into in April, and we saw some nice gains as traders. But it has been volatile. In fact, we love to leverage the swings long and short in names that move like this. While the company is about to report earnings later this week, we think it is a buy.

What we have been seeing with coverage lately of the financials is a clear dichotomy between the performance of traditional banking and investment banking, with the former suffering from COVID-19-related shutdowns. Obviously, rates being cut down to nothing will weigh on interest income the bank is able to generate. With so many out of work, and businesses closed, loan losses are likely, and the bank has had to react to this reality. We had been neutral on the stock for quite some time, but were surprised to see that Warren Buffett has been buying again. Make no mistake, we tend not to follow a lot of other names, but the Oracle has been right a lot.

The play

Basically, we think you can start scaling in now in 25 cent moves. The pending earnings report may be a catalyst to allow you to get more shares.

Example to acquire 1,000 shares, a medium-sized position for many of you:

Buy 1: 25 shares $26.00

Buy 2: 30 shares $25.75

Buy 3: 35 shares $25.50

Buy 4: 40 shares $25.25

Buy 5: 45 shares $25.00

Buy 6: 50 shares $24.75

Buy 7: 55 shares $24.50

Buy 8: 60 shares $24.25

Buy 9: 65 shares $24.00

Buy 10: 70 shares $23.75

Buy 11: 75 shares $23.50

Buy 12: 80 shares $23.25

Buy 13: 85 shares $23.00

Buy 14: 90 shares $22.75

Buy 15: 95 shares $22.50

Buy 16: 100 shares $22.25

THEN HOLD

Note: 1,000 shares too much? Simply divide by 4 to target 250 shares etc. The point is, tight buying here to round out a position. With this volatile market, it is reasonable.

Traditional banking under pressure, it has been weighed by lower interest rates

Ok, so Q3 earnings are coming out this week, but we think it is fine to look at Q2 earnings to understand the metrics you should be aware of. Pain began in 2019 when interest rate cuts started, and then, of course, massive cuts were implemented to battle the COVID-19 crisis. This has weighed on traditional banking. Net interest income stalled in Q1 2020 and continued to be sluggish in Q2 2020. Net interest income fell to $10.8 billion or 11% from last year, driven by these lower rates. Some of this fall was offset by increases in loans and deposits, which we will touch on in a moment. We noted that investment banking fees were up 57% in the quarter. This continues the pattern we have seen in our coverage universe. Investment banking is winning, thanks to massive interest in the markets following the COVID-19-related selloff.

It is also important to note that the total loan portfolio as well as deposits continues to grow. By accepting deposits at a low interest rate, and lending out at a higher rate to well-qualified borrowers, the bank makes its money in a traditional banking fashion. However, as we saw, the low rates have been a big headwind here. If you are taking the long-term view, there was good news on this front.

What do you know, loans and deposits grow, but watch asset health

Consistently growing deposits and subsequently using these deposits to lend to qualified buyers/businesses at a higher rate is bread and butter banking. When considering this traditional banking focus, the bank is doing well. Loans were up in most categories and came in at $1.0 trillion in the quarter, up $96 billion from last year, or 11% year over year. Total average deposits were up year over year. Growth simply continues each year. Total average deposits rose $282.7 billion to $1.7 trillion, another 21% rise year over year.

What is key to note, though, is there was a major reserve build for losses on the loans given. But that said, banks with massive traditional banking exposure have seen huge increases in loan loss provisions. As the economy has deteriorated, the risk of individuals and businesses being unable to repay their loans is a real threat. Over the last five years, loans continued to grow. In preparation for losses, the company expanded its provision to $5.1 billion, with a $4.0 billion reserve fund. Like other similar banks, they rose from Q1, which also had high provisions. Loan loss provisions in Q1 were $4.8 billion, driven by a $3.6 billion reserve build. The increase is defensive. It does not mean there will be such losses, but they eat into earnings. In Q2 2020, nonperforming loans rose. They increased to $4.393 billion, up from $4.056 billion in Q1 2020, and up from the $3.552 billion in Q4 2019. We had seen many toxic assets being reduced, but we expect nonperforming loans to be an issue the next few quarters until the COVID-19 crisis is behind us.

Efficiency is key

You have to recognize that the efficiency ratio matters. Make sure you watch this when Q3 is reported. And that said, for years, the bank was spending too much to generate a dollar of revenue, up until about 2016, when we saw strong improvements in efficiency. For the last few years, Bank of America has really turned around and has a stellar efficiency ratio, a reason we will gladly own shares at a fair price. The strongest banks we cover consistently see an efficiency ratio around or under 60%. As a whole, Bank of America has had a solid efficiency ratio.

Even in this tough quarter, efficiency was strong, though it did worsen from last year and from Q1 2020. Overall, there was a 59.7% efficiency ratio for the bank. The greatest efficiency was in Consumer Banking, where the ratio was 49%. The worst ratio was in Global Banking, where it was 44%, driven by the huge rise in investment fee revenue. Despite the reduced efficiency, the metric remains solid. Long-term investors should continue to watch trends in this key measure.

Below book!

Keep in mind this is pretty much the only major bank we follow that is trading below book value. So what? Well, that means shares are on sale. Book value is $27.96, and the stock is under $26 here, so there is still a nice high-single digit discount to be had. We like this. You must watch this in Q3.

Take home

Long term, we think shares will rise. The Q3 report is coming this week. Regardless of your time horizon, you should watch for these metrics to be impacted with rate cuts and economic pressures from people unable to repay loans. Future net interest income results will be influenced by interest rates, as well as loan and deposit balances, which will likely be highly influenced by the virus's impact on the economy for the rest of the year.

Controlling expenses will be key to watch going forward, as will loan loss provisions. All things considered, the sector is tough to invest in, but in the near term, look elsewhere.

We have seen a lot of buying from major money managers and think this is one time to follow them in.

We turn losers into winners Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long term. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.