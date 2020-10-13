If the same pattern develops in China and North America then the Tesla exponential growth story is dead.

Tesla sales have only increased in markets where BEV sales have seen at least 100% y/y growth.

This article looks at each of the major European markets individually and compares Tesla sales versus overall growth in the BEV market.

This has resulted in a huge increase in electric vehicle sales this year, for everyone except Tesla.

The dinosaurs enter the ring in Europe

Tesla (TSLA) fans often refer to the legacy automakers as dinosaurs, implying that they are outdated and about to become extinct as Tesla dominates the fast-growing electric car industry. But the dinosaurs are fighting back, the first round of this epic bout is taking place in Europe this year. Incentivized by a combination of regulations and subsidies, the dinosaurs have entered the ring with an array of new BEV models, with more expected to be introduced in 2021

The bull case and bear case assumptions

There is a wide range of views among Tesla bulls and bears as to how the influx of new EV models from the competition will affect Tesla’s growth.

In the bull case scenario, Tesla maintains its market-leading share as the BEV market grows, eventually becoming the world’s biggest automotive company, with revenue and earnings to match its inflated share price.

More reasonable forecasts assume that the influx of new BEVs will deplete Tesla’s market share, but this will be offset by the overall growth of the BEV market, leaving Tesla with a healthy growth rate.

In the bear case scenario, Tesla succumbs to the influx of competition and loses sales in a growing market as larger, more efficient companies introduce a wider range of products at competitive prices.

The first three quarters of 2020 gives us an indication of which of these scenarios is more likely to play out in Europe, and eventually in China and North America as the legacy manufacturers enter the electric vehicle space with more intent than simply making compliance cars.

Registration figures for Q3 are now available from most major European countries. Tesla’s sales in Europe were down about 15% year to date, compared with an estimated increase of 70% in European BEV sales (BEV sales for September are not yet available for all EU countries).

A look at individual countries shows moderate increases in Tesla sales in some countries but only where increased subsidies have helped to drive BEV sales up by 100% or more.

Germany

Q3 saw a surprisingly high jump in BEV sales after Germany increased its electric vehicle subsidies and temporarily reduced its VAT rate in June. Year to date, BEV sales are up 105% and Tesla sales are up 25%.

Germany – BEV sales and Tesla market share- source kb.de

However, Tesla’s share of the BEV market in Germany is trending down towards 10%, and with a full quarter of Volkswagen ID3 sales and possible sales of ID4 before the end of the year, it is likely that Tesla’s share will be well below 10% by the end of this year.

United Kingdom

For the UK, I have used Q3 Y/Y as a comparison instead of year to date because Model 3 sales did not start in the UK until Q3 of 2019.

More than 50% of new cars in the UK are company cars and starting in April 2020, company car drivers who chose an electric car got a massive tax break that reduces their after-tax cost to well below that of an equivalent ICE car. As a result, BEV sales in the UK have been steadily climbing and reached a high of 6.7% of new cars in September 2020. Year over year Q3, BEV sales are up 172% but Tesla sales are up only 11%

United Kingdom - BEV sales and Tesla market share - source SMMT and TMC

The UK was Tesla’s largest European market in September and Tesla still has a healthy 18% of the BEV market in the UK, but that share is trending down.

Norway

Norway is the only country where electric vehicles have become mainstream, as such it might be regarded as an indicator of future sales in other countries. With no major changes to subsidies, Norway's BEV sales this year are down slightly (-3%) this year. Tesla sales have taken a drastic tumble, down 77% year to date.

Norway – BEV sales and Tesla market share- source Registreringsstatistikken

Since Q1, 2019 Tesla’s share of the Norwegian BEV market has dropped from almost 40% to below 10%. The very low figure in Q2 (5.4%) was likely a result of lack of inventory caused by the Covid-19 factory shutdown and the uptick in Q3 (9.3%) is probably the catch-up effect from Q2. Tesla’s share of a market it once dominated appears to be trending towards the mid-single digits.

The Netherlands

In the latter half of 2019, BEV sales in The Netherlands were driven by the upcoming partial phase-out of a tax break for company cars. That gave a temporary boost to BEV sales in Q3 and Q4, and Tesla was the prime benefactor at a time when legacy automakers were holding back their sales until 2020 so they would count in the 2020 emission averages. As a result, Tesla’s share of the BEV market jumped to more than 50% for the second half of the year. Netherlands BEV sales are down slightly (-5%) year to date, Tesla sales are down 67%

The Netherlands - BEV sales and Tesla market share- source eu-evs.com

There will be another reduction in the tax break for company cars after December, which will likely give a temporary boost to BEV sales for Q4, but this time around the competition is ready and hungry.

France

The French are very patriotic when it comes to buying cars and the Renault Zoe is easily the best-selling BEV in France. This year, sales have been boosted by increases to subsidies and by a subsidy/penalty system that favours BEVs over ICE cars. However, the increased sales have gone mostly to the two French manufacturers, Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) and PSA (Peugeot and Citroen). BEV sales are up 132% year to date, Tesla sales are flat.

France - BEV sales and Tesla market share- source Baromètres immatriculations et IRVE

The French prefer to buy French cars, that’s all there is to say. Tesla’s market share is about 6% and is likely to fall further as more new models are introduced by Renault, Citroen and Peugeot

The correlation between BEV sales and Tesla sales in Europe, 2019 to 2020

By looking at the sales growth in individual countries, we can see a correlation between the growth (or shrinkage) of Tesla’s sales versus the growth in the BEV market for the first three quarters of 2020.

These are the figures for some of the largest EU markets (Year to date except UK (Q3)):

Changes in BEV sales and Tesla sales, 2019 to 2020. Sources - UK, France, Germany, Norway and Netherlands as referenced above. Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria from published registration data.

I have shown this graphically in the chart below, showing 2020 sales as a proportion of 2019 sales.

Source: Created by author from data in table above

The question of whether Tesla can maintain its market share as the legacy automakers move into the BEV market has been resolved. The answer is no, Tesla has lost market share in every major European country in 2020 versus 2019.

In countries where BEV sales did not grow (Norway and The Netherlands), Tesla sales shrunk by more than 50%.

In countries with modest growth in BEV sales (Austria, Switzerland and Sweden) Tesla has seen a modest reduction in sales.

Tesla has achieved growth only in countries where BEV sales have grown by more than 100%, but the growth in the BEV market has far exceeded the growth in Tesla sales.

If this were a boxing match, I would put the dinosaurs ahead on points after the first round.

2021 and beyond

Past performance is never a guarantee of future results, but it is often the best indicator that we have. This year's Tesla performance in Europe may be an anomaly, Covid-19 may have distorted the results or it may be the "new model" effect where new car models tend to sell well in the first year has favored the legacy automakers.

Next year, Tesla’s cheaper Chinese-made Model 3 will be up against another influx of new electric cars and SUVs in Europe. The German-made Model Y may arrive before the end of 2021, but if the US experience is repeated it could mostly cannibalize sales of the Model 3.

European BEV sales are expected to see another high growth year in 2021. It remains to be seen whether Tesla can keep pace, but there is no compelling reason to expect Tesla’s European sales to grow significantly next year in the face of even fiercer competition.

In China, a new BEV production plant at Anting (a joint venture between Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and SAIC) joins an already crowded Chinese market this month with a capacity of 300,000 units per year, to be followed by another VW joint venture plant in Foshan. Tesla's China sales will be boosted by the Model Y which makes its Chinese debut in the new year. How much this creates new sales and how much it takes from sales of Model 3 remains to be seen.

In North America, VW will build production capacity for the ID4 in Chatanooga in 2022 and General Motors (GM) is converting an old plant in the Detroit area to make electric vehicles and expects to launch more than 20 BEVs in the next 3 years. The Ford Mustang Mach-E hits the road in December, and Ford (F) is spending $2 billion (including $0.6 billion of taxpayer’s money) to convert its Oakville, Ontario plant to make electric cars and batteries.

In North America, Tesla will have the advantage of their loyal fan base and their charging network and will not be burdened by import duties and extra transportation costs as they are in Europe. However, BEV market growth will be slower, the regulations governing auto emissions are less stringent, ICE fuel prices are lower and longer driving distances make the range-limited BEV less attractive so there is less room in the market for new entrants.

China and North America will not necessarily follow the same pattern as Europe, the markets are different and the new Models introduced in Europe by the legacy automakers obviously cater primarily to European tastes.

However, the sales figures from Europe this year do put Tesla's “exponential growth” story in doubt. If the European experience is repeated in China in 2021 and North America in 2020, then Tesla becomes just another auto company and will eventually be valued as such. To put that into perspective, valuing Tesla using Toyota as a comparison would give a share price of $17 based on a multiple of revenue or $3.62 based on a multiple of earnings. Comparisons with other automakers will give similar results.

If you are trading Tesla for short-term profit, good luck to you. If you are buying at $400+ with an expectation of long-term gains, the risk is very much to the downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.