Given that Metalla is trading at a massive premium to its peers, I see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector and see no reason to pay above $9.30 for the stock.

We've finally begun the Q3 earnings season for the gold space (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), and Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) is the first name to announce its results with its fiscal Q1 2021 earnings released on Monday. The company reported a triple-digit increase in attributable gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] sales in the quarter and a massive jump in revenue, but the results are a little deceiving. While the results look great on a year-over-year basis, the company is up against its easiest quarter in the past three years for comps, and quarterly revenue continues to trend down materially since fiscal Q2 2020. Given that the company is trading at a massive premium to peers and is heading into a tough quarter in fiscal Q2 2020, I see much better opportunities elsewhere in the sector. Therefore, I see no reason to pay over $9.30 for the stock.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Metalla released its fiscal Q1 results yesterday and reported attributable GEO sales of 252 ounces, an increase of 113% year over year. Meanwhile, quarterly revenue soared 182% on a year over year basis to C$0.45 million, up from C$0.16 million in the year-ago period. These are undoubtedly blow-out results, and the results look extremely impressive to those quickly scanning the headlines. However, while this is massive growth on a year over year, it's worth noting that Metalla is up against its easiest quarter of year-over-year comps since FY2018, given that fiscal Q1 2020 revenue was C$0.20~ million vs. the average quarterly revenue in FY2020 of C$1.03 million. Therefore, a beat on the year-over-year numbers was the minimum we would expect and is not that meaningful at all. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Financial Statements, Sedar.com)

As we can see in the table below, even though attributable GEOs sold more than doubled in fiscal Q1 2021, this is an incomplete part of the full picture. This is because the company only sold a minuscule portion of its attributable metal production in the year-ago period. Therefore, while sales were up, production fell off a cliff. If we look at total attributable GEO production below, it was actually down more than 80% year over year (252 GEOs vs. 1,333 GEOs), with the Endeavor Silver Stream being a massive headwind. This is because the mine went into care & maintenance in December of last year after decades of successful operations. Metalla had a massive royalty on the project of 100% of silver production up to 20 million ounces, with 12.6 million ounces remaining on the contract, so this was a significant blow to the company.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis, Sedar.com)

The minor silver lining was that Metalla picked up a new royalty on Coeur Mining's (NYSE:CDE) Wharf Mine. This contributed 188 GEOs to production, as did initial development ore from Joaquin, which finally began to ramp up after delays related to COVID-19. However, the small contributions from Wharf and Joaquin and a slight increase in attributable production year over year from the New Luika Silver Stream were not enough to offset the shortfall of over 660 ounces from the Endeavor Mine. This has led to the second quarter in a row of a disappointing drop-off in quarterly revenue from the previous trailing-twelve-month average revenue of C$1.13 million before the Endeavor Mine shutdown.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at quarterly revenue and net income above, we can get a better view of why the 118% increase in quarterly revenue is hardly anything to write home about, as revenue is still well below prior levels. Given the lower revenue, Metalla reported a net loss of C$1.90 million for the quarter, slightly narrower than the net loss of C$2.17 million in fiscal Q4 2020, but a significant increase year over year (C$1.90 million vs. C$1.22 million). While there's no question that Metalla has significant growth potential with a massive portfolio of assets, it's very difficult to justify paying the premium valuation the company is trading at for a company consistently posting net losses.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The good news is that this trend in revenues should improve as Pan American Silver's (NASDAQ:PAAS) Jose & Joaquin operations ramp up, and Metalla benefits from a full quarter of production from Wharf. Given that the acquisition closed at the end of June, Metalla missed roughly a month of quarterly GEO production from the South Dakota Mine. However, it doesn't help that Metalla will be up against a very tough quarter in fiscal Q2 2021, with a multi-year high for quarterly revenue of C$2.14 million in the same period last year. Therefore, I would expect a decline in revenue year over year in fiscal Q2, regardless of how strong a quarter it is for the company's operators.

(Source: Company News Release)

If we move over to more recent developments, Metalla picked up a 27.5% price participation royalty on Karora's (OTCQX:KRRGF) flagship Higginsville Mine, which is on track to produce just shy of 100,000 ounces in FY2020. This is a solid move as it will immediately increase revenue as this is a cash-producing asset, and Metalla desperately needs to increase revenue to justify its valuation. Metalla also picked up a 2.5% net-smelter-return on land surrounding Kirkland Lake Gold's (NYSE:KL) Fosterville Mine for a total consideration of A$6 million. However, the news release was a little misleading as many investors thought they picked up a cash flow-producing asset here as well. This should have been very clear that this wasn't the case as no royalty holder in their right mind would give away a 2.5% NSR on a 600,000-ounce annual producer for A$6 million. Regardless, this is a healthy reminder that it's crucial to read the details and not make investment decisions based on headlines.

(Source: Company News Release)

As we can see from the above map, the net-smelter-return is based on land to the north of Robbin's Hill, and to the south of Harrier, and close to the Fosterville operations. However, while the royalty claims are quite significant, we can see that they cover only a tiny portion of the current mining lease, and there are no reserves on this land to date. The red boxes I've drawn in on the north and south of the current Fosterville Fault Zone show the areas that Metalla has a 2.5% NSR that also have a current mining lease. As we can see, they are quite small and insignificant. Of course, there is the possibility that Fosterville could make a discovery here at some point and increase the scope of their mining lease, but this is solely speculation for now.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on the most recent deals, Metalla is now up to 51 total royalty/streaming assets and continues to lead its peers in terms of deal flow. While this steady deal flow at double the pace of peers certainly justifies a premium valuation, the current premium is massive. As we can see below, Metalla is trading at a market cap of $341 million and has reported ~$3.26 million in revenue on a trailing-twelve-month basis. This translates to a price to sales ratio of above 100, which is insane, even for a junior royalty/streaming company, as they often trade at a large premium to mature royalty/streaming peers, given their growth potential.

(Source: Author's Notes)

If we compare Metalla's valuation to its peers, we can see that the median price to sales ratio for royalty/streaming companies is 18.28, and Metalla is trading at a 470% premium at 103.3x sales. Some investors will argue that current revenue is backward-looking, and the company should be able to generate upwards of $5.5 million in revenue for FY2021 based on its recent acquisitions. While this is true, Metalla would still be trading at over 50x sales based on FY2021 revenue. With other options like Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) at less than 12x sales, it's hard to argue paying nearly 10x this much for Metalla.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Notes)

For investors solely scouring the headlines, Metalla looks like it just came off of a blow-out quarter with triple-digit sales growth and a significant increase in attributable GEO sales. However, digging into the details, the quarter was not all that impressive as revenue is down more than 70% from fiscal Q2 2020 levels. While the recently acquired streams and royalties should help to increase revenue long term, Metalla is up against a very tough comparable quarter on a year-over-year basis, and I would argue it's priced for near perfection at current levels. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise to focus on other opportunities elsewhere in the sector until the valuation cools off here, and I see no reason to pay more than $9.30 for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KL, PAAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.