Vipshop's growth rates are likely to stay around single-digit growth rates for some time.

Investment Thesis

Vipshop (VIPS) saw its share take a hit after its Q2 2020 results. However, right now investors are paying more than 20x trailing multiple to free cash flow, which I declare is too high a multiple considering its unimpressive growth rates.

Furthermore, once we start to analyze its free cash flow, questions arise as to whether certain cash outflows should not be factored in its regular use of capital. In the best case, this investment is already fully priced.

Vipshop's Revenues Are Volatile

Source: Author's calculations, revenues calculated in RMB, **high-end company guidance

Even if we push aside any excessive negative movements associated with COVID, Vipshop's revenues were bumpy even looking back to 2019.

Presently, during 2020, its revenues are not looking much better, even if we consider the top end of its Q3 2020 guidance of 5% revenue growth rates.

It appears to be the case, that investors will have to contend with single-digit revenue growth rates for some time to come.

Analyzing Cash Flow Movements

Giving that both Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and JD.com (JD) have such large stakes in Vipshop, 9.6%, and 7.5%, respectively, I assume that the company's accounts are legitimate.

However, as is quite common with many Chinese companies, its full accounts are only fully disclosed and audited once a year.

Furthermore, for its 2019 accounts, there was one issue that its auditor had a contention with and that was that Vipshop's current assets are largely made up of inventory and little else.

For instance, for 2019, close to 34% of Vipshop's current assets are made up of inventory. And this makes sense, given that Vipshop is an online discount retailer.

On the other hand, Vipshop's balance sheet at the end of 2019 was RMB7.7 billion ($1.1 billion) and after we fast forward six months, it actually carries less inventory at RMB5.8 billion ($816 million).

Shareholders would retort by proclaiming that this is normal seasonality of the business, plus the fact that management itself notes that Vipshop aggressively destocked its excess inventories after COVID.

And while that may be the case, it nevertheless is the case that all together, with less inventory, it appears that Vipshop's top line is likely to be slowing down for longer than just a quarter.

It's also interesting that CFO Donghao Yan is stepping down immediately, and that no replacement is on the cards as of yet. Even though a CFO abruptly stepping down is not unheard of, it is still strange.

Valuation - Best Case, It's Fully Priced Already

Before digging into its valuation, it's worthwhile considering that the stock is not heavily shorted, at just 8% of the shares outstanding. While I don't personally believe that there is enough here to build a short thesis, I do view it more from the perspective that there is a lot of bullish sentiment in Vipshop.

In other words, one cannot argue that Vipshop is a misunderstood and huge bargain opportunity trading in the bargain basement. On the contrary, even after its Q2 2020 sell-off, the stock is still up more than 18% during its tumultuous year so far.

For its H1 2020 results, Vipshop declares that its free cash flow over its trailing twelve months reached RMB4.4 billion ($587 million). However, this free cash flow figure brings up more questions than answers.

For example, when we look back over its fully disclosed 2019 accounts, we can see that there is the frequent use of capital towards the purchases of land use rights, which reached RMB974 million ($140 million) for 2019. This figure is not factored in its capex number, even though the purchase of land uses a large amount of capital over each of its three preceding years.

Source: Annual Report 2019 SEC Filing

Also, as you can see above, Vipshop has made substantial investments in the equity of other companies, reaching RMB605 million ($87 million) in 2019. Once more, this is considered a recurring use of capital, yet it is not factored in Vipshop's free cash flow number - even though this use of capital is both large and recurring.

Consequently, when we come to value this company, we are left with so many questions that it's difficult to assert the fair value to the company.

Again, at the most superficial level, even if we take management's heavily-curated free cash flow number of RMB4.1 billion (($587 million), investors are already being asked to pay a 20x trailing multiple to free cash flow for a company with unimpressive growth prospects.

However, as I've alluded to above, I have serious questions as to whether that free cash flow is in actuality as high as we are led to believe, as there are recurring uses of capital that are not factored into Vipshop's own free cash flow figure.

I suspect that investors are actually paying closer to 30x trailing free cash flow for Vipshop's single-digit revenue growth prospects.

The Bottom Line

Investing is not about taking a punt on investments that could one day work out.

It's about being incredibly selective and picking investment where the odds of working out favorably are substantially in one's favor. I do not believe that investors paying $10 billion for Vipshop could make the well-reasoned case that Vipshop is substantially undervalued and worthwhile investing in.

