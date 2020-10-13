When the mind is in a state of uncertainty, the smallest impulse directs it to either side. − Terence

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is an equal partnership of two quality players - FS Investment, an asset management firm, and KKR & Co., a private equity group. It is currently being fancied by analysts because it is trading at a discount to its NAV of $23.37 as of June 2020, and it has a high dividend yield of 16.61% based on its market price of $16.21 as of October 9, 2020.

It sounds good on paper, but the leveraged loan market is facing a lot of turmoil and the near future seems uncertain.

Image Source: My tweet based on an update on the leveraged loans risk assessment in The Lead-Lag Report

No one is sure how the credit market situation will evolve and therefore it makes sense to dig deeper into FSK's prospects. Here is what I discovered:

The Arena Energy Bankruptcy

The Texas-based Arena Energy filed for bankruptcy in August 2020 and its existing lenders agreed to its sale. Three BDCs - FSK, FS Energy & Power, and FS-KKR Capital II (FSKR) - had funded $179.5mn in second lien debt.

Analysts expect these three BDCs to book a loss of about $175 million in Q3 or Q4 2020 and lose $22 million of annual investment income. This is bad news for FSK, which has to shoulder a part of the losses.

The JPMorgan Downgrade

On August 3, 2020, when FSK was hovering around $16, JPMorgan downgraded its rating to neutral and suggested that it was fully priced. The price as of October 9, 2020, is at the same level, and, therefore, we can say that the stock is fully priced today as per JPMorgan's criteria.

JPMorgan also noted that that FSK's non-accruals were higher as compared to the industry average. This is an ominous observation that ought to scare FSK's investors.

Discount to NAV

As of June 2020, FSK's NAV was $23.37. The stock is currently available at a 31% discount to the June 2020 NAV, a statistic that is luring many investors. However, these investors should note that FSK's NAV had always been a little shaky during pre-COVID-19 times, and its slide accelerated after the virus crashed the economy.

Image Source: BDC Investor

Since 2014, FSK has been quoting at an average discount of 11% to its NAV. The discount widened after the virus struck us and it is at 31%.

Image Source: BDC Investor

In July 2020, FSK obtained the approval of its stockholders to issue common stock at a discount to the then-NAV, at any time between now and July 15, 2021. The discounted price, a lousy credit market, and the subsequent equity dilution have the potential to further hammer down its NAV, adversely impacting stockholders' interest. FSK has disclosed this equity dilution as a risk factor in its Q2 2020 quarterly filing with the SEC.

Credit Market Status

In October 2020, the U.S. SEC analyzed the COVID-19 impact on the credit market of about $52 trillion of credit outstanding. The report focused on structural and operational stress points, and changing participant preferences. It found that:

1. Short-term funding sector saw an increased demand for liquidity on the one hand, and increased risk aversion on the other. Costs, haircuts, and margin requirements are rising, further messing up the liquidity scene. The agency discovered that the higher demand for liquidity could not be satiated because of the higher costs, lesser supply, and risk aversion of lenders.

2. The virus-related shock has yet to unfold in the long-term funding sector. Corporate bonds, municipal securities, commercial real estate (CRE), and leveraged loan markets have yet to pass through a rough period, and a lot of uncertainty lies ahead.

Summing Up

As of June 30, 2020, FSK had 173 companies in its portfolio. About 22% of its debt was concentrated in its top 10 portfolio companies, and 67% of its $6.6 billion investments (at fair value) were in senior secured debt. But that doesn't matter.

Even its handsome 16.61% TTM dividend yield and the generous 31% discount to NAV do not matter.

What matters is the following: stresses in the credit market, the uncertainty ahead, businesses that can declare bankruptcy going forward, election uncertainty, Arena Energy loss write-down, equity dilution at a discount to NAV, and the deteriorating NAV.

