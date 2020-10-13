In this article, I look at some fundamental historical charts on the top 5 components, and why even negative Euro interest rates may not be enough to drive good returns for stock investors.

Italy is a market I would love to be bullish on, but the index is weighed down by capital-heavy, low-returning industries that could be considered value traps.

Italy is one of those markets many Italians would like to have reasons to be bullish on. Many of us love Italian food, have been fascinated with the peninsula's history from Ancient Rome through the Renaissance, and continue to enjoy well-made products from the modern republic's fashionable brands. While Europe is outside my core focus, I was recently asked to speak at a trading expo next week about how Asia-based investors view Italy's FTSE MIB index, especially after Italy became the first European country to sign on to China's Belt and Road Initiative. While preparing for my talk next week, I was inspired to put together this quick review on the main tracker fund Americans use to trade Italy, the iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI), with a look into the Italian index's top stock components.

EWI may seem like a relatively narrow single-country ETF with only 27 holdings, and almost 50% allocated to just these five top names:

21.7% Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY)

9.4% Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCPK:ISNPY)

6.3% Ferrari NV (RACE)

5.6% Eni SpA (E), and

4.7% Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)

EWI is based on the MSCI index, whose weights are somewhat different than that of the more domestically quoted FTSE MIB index. Compared with EWI, the FTSE MIB includes 40 stocks, with a significantly reduced weight of only 15.1% on ENLAY, and also includes a 6% allocation to Swiss-headquartered STMicroelectronics NV (STM).

A quick look at these top five components hints that EWI is mostly allocated to "value" rather than to "growth" sectors, which could explain EWI's current P/E of 13.4 and P/B of only 1.1. Using the longer-term CAPE ratio, MSCI Italy at 18.6 is significantly cheaper than the US's 32.1x trailing 10 years' earnings, though still more expensive than Korea at only 14.1x:

Over the rest of this article, I'll try and break down how much of Italy's poor past performance was due to the multiple contraction seen since the late 1990s vs lack of cash earnings growth, and what that might mean for future returns.

Historic Performance of Italian Stocks

First of all, looking back at the performance of EWI since its 1996 launch, one may be disappointed to see that the total return of an investment in EWI (with all dividends reinvested) would have added up to less than a much steadier investment in a Vanguard short-term treasury fund over the same 24 years:

Data by YCharts

If we zoom in on the past 10 years, we see that, even with dividends reinvested, a $10,000 investment in EWI two years after the Lehman crash would still be worth less than $10,000 today.

Data by YCharts

As far as the dividend component of EWI's return, a lack of past dividend growth explains why total returns haven't added up to much more than short-term treasuries. Despite that, EWI's current dividend yield below 2% isn't cheap enough to compensate an investor for a lack of growth.

Data by YCharts

Next, let's take a closer look at some fundamental historical charts on each of the top five components to see what those might tell us about the past and future of EWI's returns.

Enel

At the top of EWI's holdings is a 21.7% allocation to the gas and electric utility giant Enel. Enel was initially a state-owned enterprise, and the Italian government still owned almost one-fourth of it as of 2016. As the chart below shows, Enel has continued to need to invest about US$10 billion/year, while operating cash flows have declined over the past decade below US$10 billion/year. For a utility stock, I usually like to see cash from financing being consistently negative (that would mean a company is distributing cash profits to shareholders, often as a steady or even rising dividend), but the chart below indicates Enel has needed to raise more capital several times in recent years.

Data by YCharts

Intesa Sanpaolo

Second on the list of EWI's holdings, we look at the bank stock ISNPY. As a bank, one of the most important drivers of competitive advantage and profitability would be to maintain a relatively low cost of funds, so that it can borrow at low rates and lend at high rates. As the chart below shows, Intesa's Senior Unsecured Notes are rated Baa1 (low for a bank, and only three notches above junk), and bondholders demand a yield around 140bp over 2-year treasuries to hold the below bonds.

Source: FINRA TRACE

Intesa's relatively high cost of funding is likely one major reason why ISNPY's return on asset rate has struggled to remain above 0.5%, and I usually like to see over 1% when I shop for bank stocks. The over 40% discount to book value does make this look like a "cheap value" stock, but it seems this stock is cheap for some very clear reasons.

Data by YCharts

As I mentioned in my HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) article earlier this year, a dividend cut to zero is another sign that a bank stock is probably not a quality one, at least not until it is able to sustainably resume dividend increases. Here, we also see that the peak dividend in late 2018 was still below that paid before the global financial crisis.

Data by YCharts

Ferrari

EWI's 3rd largest holding, at 6.3% of the ETF, is the high-end car maker Ferrari. Unlike many of EWI's other top components, RACE has shown consistently positive shareholder returns, and its oversubscribed bond issue this past May seems to have been done more out of caution than necessity.

Data by YCharts

Given RACE's premium brand and relatively good growth prospects, it is understandable that RACE is currently trading at relatively high valuation multiples, especially relative to depressed 2020Q2 earnings number. Although RACE may seem relatively cheap when compared to Tesla, RACE's current share price is still over 30x the high estimate of RACE's 2022 EPS of just under $6/share.

Data by YCharts

Eni

After looking at what may be the "sexiest" EWI component, we next look at the stock #4, which happens to be in one of 2020's least sexy sectors: oil and gas exploration and production company Eni. As with Enel, Eni seems to require around US$10 billion/year in investment to sustain operating cash flows that have declined from over $20 billion/year to below $10 billion/year over the past decade. On the other hand, Eni does seem to have been more consistent about returning cash to investors over the past decade, and it is likely that Eni has significantly more upside than Enel from any recovery in oil prices and volumes.

Data by YCharts

Fiat Chrysler

Rounding out the top five holdings of EWI is another maker: the arguably less sexy Fiat Chrysler. As we would expect of a mainstream auto, FCAU saw big dips in cash earnings both back in the 2008-2010 global financial crisis, and more recently in the COVID-19 crisis.

Data by YCharts

Before the two quarterly losses reported so far in 2020, FCAU seemed like a good "growth at a reasonable price" profile. If we believe the estimate that FCAU can get back to earning >$2/share in 2022, the shares are very cheap below $13/share.

Data by YCharts

Comparing Italy's Top 5 Names Longer Term

I find it helpful to summarise these top five names in a single chart when I can, and the one below seems to sum up the patterns we've seen:

Ferrari is Italy's "high growth stock" with the highest return on asset rate.

Fiat seems to offer somewhat less growth at a significantly cheaper price.

Enel and Eni don't really seem to offer any growth, but the former posts more consistent accounting profits, while the latter has more upside to an oil recovery.

Intesa is a cheap bank stock, but requires more optimism than I have to see how it won't weigh down EWI's returns.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

In Joseph Stiglitz's book "The Euro", the Nobel-prize winning Columbia professor explains how Europe's common currency basically halted the economic growth of Southern European economies like Italy's, which have historically relied on currency devaluation as a tool to stimulate exports. Of the top five stocks in EWI, the automakers are the ones that might have been able to benefit most from a weaker "lira", but I think Ferrari competes just fine even with a strong Euro. Rather than being export-driven, the common factor we see in these top five stocks is that they are all relatively capital-intensive, and so, a strong Euro with negative nominal benchmark interest rates should benefit these companies, as long as they can maintain return on capital rates above those borrowing costs. While Ferrari has impressively high profitability ratios, the other top Italian stocks don't seem to have an easy time posting profit or growth rates much above Europe's low benchmarks. With Ferrari as expensive as it is, and the others lacking the growth or profit rates I look for, it seems I'll need to go further down the list and look at smaller Italian companies if I want to find growth at a reasonable price on the Silk Road's west end.

