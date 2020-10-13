Kymera reports positive data for RAK4 degrader, KT-474

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) announced the positive interim data from a non-interventional trial assessing IRAK4 expression. The trial aims to study the impact of the drug candidate in the skin and blood of patients with HS and atopic dermatitis. It also seeks to understand its impact on IRAK4 levels in peripheral blood mononuclear cells after ex vivo treatment.

The trial is designed to enroll up to 30 patients with mild, moderate and severe HS. It also included up to 10 patients with moderate or severe AD. Nello Mainolfi, PhD, co-founder and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics said, “This non-interventional trial exemplifies Kymera’s commitment to working with disease area experts from the outset in order to understand target expression and ex vivo pharmacodynamic activity of our degraders in diseased tissue in indications where we intend to develop.”

Data collected from the trial of 30 HS patients demonstrated that immunofluorescence and mass spectrometry may be used for quantified IRAK4 expression in the skin. Skin biopsies taken from lesional, peri-lesional and non-lesional skin and in blood were used for measuring the expression of proinflammatory cytokines and IRAK4 levels. In PBMC, flow cytometry may be employed for such quantification. Lesional and peri-lesional skin showed higher IRAK4 expression in comparison to unaffected skin.

All PBMC subsets showed the presence of IRAK4 and monocytes had the highest expression. Ex vivo treatment of whole blood with an IRAK4 degrader brought about significantly reduced IRAK4 levels in all PBMC subsets in the blood. The ex vivo treatment with an IRAK4 kinase inhibitor increased IRAK4 levels in T and NK cells.

In an earlier data readout, Kymera had reported that oral daily dosing of the drug candidate was able to bring about complete suppression of IRAK4 protein expression in skin and immune cells. It was also able to inhibit cutaneous inflammation. The performance of IRAK4 degraders in controlling of in vitro cytokine and chemokine induction by TLR agonists, alone or combined with IL-1b was found to be superior to the performance of IRAK4 kinase inhibitors.

Kymera Therapeutics leverages the use of Pegasus, its proprietary protein degradation platform. It is mainly aimed at improving the effectiveness of targeted protein degradation. The company has used the technology platform for developing its pipeline of drug candidates for a wide range of indications. It employs novel E3 ligases, proprietary ternary complex predictive modeling capabilities, degradation tools and informatics-driven target identification for this purpose.

Kymera Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. It mainly specializes in targeted protein degradation, using the body’s own protein recycling mechanism. The company’s main focus is on IRAK4, IRAKIMiD and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, allowing it to develop therapies for a wide range of immune-inflammatory diseases.

Analysis: The targeted protein degradation (TPD) of Kymera’s pegasus platform has the potential to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. The IRAK4 program in partnership with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in hidradenitis suppurativa, addresses a market set to grow at a 7.2% CAGR to reach $1.81 billion by 2028 in the seven major markets. 2018 sales were $898 million. Current treatment options are oral antibiotics clindamycin, rifampin or doxycycline, injectables like adalimumab, infliximab and anakinra, and/or surgery. With a recent IPO and concurrent private placement to Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), Kymera added ~$200M to the last reported quarter’s cash and STI balance of $156M. Kymera will also receive $150 million upfront with more than $2 billion in potential milestones plus royalty payments from Sanofi towards the IRAK4 program. The company’s cash burn in fiscal 2019 was $37.2M.

Investment Thesis: The company made its public debut earlier this year. While the stock is quite volatile, it holds strong long-term potential with its robust development activities.

Rigel reports progress for COVID-19 trial of Fostamatinib

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) reported the enrolment of first patients for its Phase 2 trial of Fostamatinib for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The trial seeks to assess the safety of the drug candidate. The trial is being conducted in collaboration with the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, a part of the National Institutes of Health and Inova Health System.

The Phase 2 trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. It involves randomizing patients to be administered fostamatinib or matched placebo. Dr. Steven Nathan M.D., medical director, Advanced Lung Disease & Lung Transplant Program, at Inova said, "Research into novel compounds is a key component in finding therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients, and with the first patients enrolled, we are one step closer to understanding the potential of fostamatinib and SYK inhibition in this disease."

The study is designed to enroll nearly 60 evaluable patients with a score of 5 to 7 on the 8-point ordinal scale i.e. needing supplemental oxygen via nasal canula or non-invasive ventilation, requiring mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. The patients were given the treatment rally twice daily for 14 days. They were monitored for a period of 60 days.

The primary endpoint of the trial is to assess the safety fostamatinib compared to placebo for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The secondary endpoint of the trial is related to the evaluation of the early efficacy and clinically relevant metrics of disease progression.

Investment Thesis: The company has shown consistent improvement in its revenue and has a strong development pipeline. However, it also has a high risk factor due to its size and is more suitable for an investor with a strong volatility appetite.

Pfizer hits a roadblock with Ibrance breast cancer trial

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced that its Phase 3 trial for early breast cancer failed to meet the primary endpoint. The PENELOPE-B trial involved women with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor-negative (HER2-) early breast cancer (eBC) who have residual invasive disease after completing neoadjuvant chemotherapy. The study, however, did not show any unexpected safety signals.

PENELOPE-B is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study. It is sponsored by the German Breast Group as part of a clinical research collaboration. Chris Boshoff of Pfizer said, “We are proud of the transformative impact IBRANCE has had on the treatment of HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer - a vastly different treatment setting than early breast cancer.” The company also stated that the study was the first randomized Phase 3 trial to establish mature iDFS results for a CDK4/6 inhibitor as part of the adjuvant treatment for early breast cancer.

The primary endpoint of the study pertained to improved invasive disease-free survival. The trial comprised of 1,250 women with HR+, HER2- eBC at high risk of recurrence who have residual invasive disease after completing neoadjuvant chemotherapy. The study was opened in November 2013 and the recruitment was completed in December 2017.

Ibrance is an oral inhibitor of CDKs 4 and 6. In the United States, Ibrance is approved for treating adult patients with HR+, HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based therapy in a certain subset of patients. However, it is not indicated for early breast cancer.

Despite the setback, Pfizer believes that the data may provide deep insights for future work. The study involved the analysis of a large number of biomarkers from collected tumor tissues.

Investment Thesis: Despite this setback, Pfizer remains an all-time favorite for long term, conservative investment portfolios. While the stock is expected to retain mild but upward trajectory, it also offers attractive dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.