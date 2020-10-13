Goldman Sachs is just about ready to report third quarter results that should be solid, albeit not as strong as last period's numbers.

It will not be easy to top second quarter results, but Goldman Sachs (GS) will do what it can.

On Wednesday, October 14, the institutional banking powerhouse will announce earnings ahead of the opening bell. The financial results will probably be supported by a combination of solid investment banking and trading revenues, while Goldman's mission to "weed out weak performers and readjust its product portfolio" will remain an important topic of conversation.

Analysts expect to see revenues of $9.4 billion climb nearly 13% YOY. Meanwhile, projected EPS of $5.50 would be a healthy 15% improvement over 2019 levels.

Credit: Goldman Sachs

A look ahead

2020 has been a tough year for most in the banking sector. However, the institutional side of the equation has benefited greatly from companies' need to raise capital and from heavy trading activity. Because not much about the macro landscape has changed over the past three months, I expect some of the same themes to play out in the third quarter, fueling Goldman Sachs' financial performance.

To be fair, however, record-breaking numbers like anything seen last time (see graph below) would be a surprise. Peers Morgan Stanley (MS) and JPMorgan (JPM) had already warned that "fees should scale down quite a bit and normalize at lower levels", following a highly atypical second period of 2020 that was marked by the aftermath of the global pandemic and its implications.

In line with the deceleration in banking activity, Goldman Sachs reported last quarter a significant decrease in backlog across advisory and underwriting, suggesting that some revenue has already been pulled forward. In the aggregate, Wall Street's consensus estimates of mid-teen growth in both the top and bottom lines seem reasonable to me.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple sources

Lastly but no less important, it will be interesting to hear from the management team on the bank's transformation efforts and gauge its confidence in the company's longer term goals. Speculations have surfaced recently that the target ROE (return on equity) of more than 14% by 2023 could be de-risked, following the impact of COVID-19 on Goldman's new wealth management and consumer banking ventures.

On the stock

Regarding Goldman's stock, I remain cautiously optimistic. The bank has been moving towards better diversification of its revenue opportunities, abandoning the pure-play institutional business (which has been on fire this year) and moving closer to the consumer and SMID companies. I believe that this is a smart move over the long run, one that reduces Goldman's reliance on lumpy, fee-based, large-sized institutional services. But on the other hand, the transition has not been without hiccups and quite a bit of skepticism.

Data by YCharts

The better news, in my opinion, is that GS does not seem overly expensive. Paying attention to market cap relative to book value has been a good indication of whether (and when) to buy the stock. See graph above, and notice that both metrics seem to invariably converge over time.

Whenever Goldman's market value lagged book value by much (e.g. early 2012 and mid-2016), shares took off in the following several months. Now, the difference between the two is fairly small, but still points in the direction of a buy -- particularly when compared to peer stock MS. Investors that appreciate a bargain and don't mind placing a bet on the transformation might be comfortable owning Goldman Sachs at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.