Quanterix has performed well over the last two weeks and the valuation has become full in the near-term, but the company can still be a long-term hold for patient investors.

Investment Highlights

I first published on Quanterix (QTRX) just a few weeks ago. Please see Quanterix: Illumina of Proteomics for more details. Since that time, the stock has run up quite a bit and has now exceeded my 12-month price target of $41 per share as seen in the chart below. There definitely has been positive news flow, but the magnitude of the stock's reaction is a bit out of proportion. I am still bullish on the stock, but I am re-adjusting my valuation and price target, which translates to just a 10% upside from these levels.

Data by YCharts

Taking a deeper dive, there were two key pieces of news flow this week that drove this stock appreciation: (a) Quanterix announced a license agreement with Abbot and (b) the company announced a NIH contract for a COVID antigen test.

The partnership and license agreement with Abbot largely covers the utilization of Quanterix's Simoa bead-based platform, which is essentially a high sensitivity immunoassay solution focused on protein/nucleic acid detection and measurement. The agreement gives Abbot the non-exclusive right to utilize the Simoa platform in return for an initial license fee, milestone payments, and royalties for in vitro diagnostics. The company is not releasing details on the actual economics at this time.

This is a relatively big deal because not only will it generate another revenue stream for the company, but it also provides another third party data point highlighting the technological differentiation and utility of the Simoa platform for in-vitro diagnostics.

For the Abbot opportunity specifically, it is still tough to quantify the size of this opportunity and more importantly the level of engagement they will have with the Quanterix platform given the briefness of the press release. Hopefully, we will learn more over the coming months.

As a reminder, the company already does have a strong pipeline of diagnostic applications for its platform so its not necessarily reliant on Abbot here. For example, there is the pTau-181 assay recently released that is focused on Alzheimer's. Additionally, there is the extensive usage of Quanterix's Nf-L testing in over 40 clinical trials.

This then brings us to the next piece of news, which is the NIH contract award for a COVID-19 antigen test after the company passed preliminary testing. I believe this illustrates the strong potential utility here of Quanterix's ultra-sensitive test for COVID-related testing across a multitude of different sample types ranging from blood to saliva. Here, thankfully, we actually got dollar amounts, which consist of $18.2MM in phase 2 funding to support a Simoa-based COVID-19 antigen test. So long as COVID stays with us, this can be a huge opportunity for the company. Abbot's rapid COVID test as an example is estimated to generate ~$750MM of revenues next quarter.

However, the COVID-testing space is getting a bit crowded. Quanterix has certain advantages namely sensitivity and ability to use multiple sample types, but the turnaround times are longer than competitors at 1-2 days vs less than the hour for some solutions. Only time will tell how much traction the company will have here.

Thus, all in all, the news flow this week is incrementally positive, but it is tough to price the overall EV impact to the company.

Financial Summary

Taking a look at the most recent company's financials as seen below, overall revenue was down YoY in Q2 2020 due to COVID related headwinds. This in turn had knock-on impacts on margins and profitability. However, with the recent news flow which I highlighted in this article, the prospect of a strong inflection in Q4 particularly is now higher. If it does happen, there will likely be a very positive reaction from a stock price perspective.

Risks

The key risk here is still COVID related resurgence. Prior to COVID, the compay was growing quite nicely but volumes and sales were hampered by the COVID pandemic. Although, COVID may become a tailwind if the company hits meaningful volumes on a possible COVID test, only time will tell if it'll truly offset the hit on the rest of the overall business.

Net income burn here is ~$12MM/quarter and with $88MM of cash on the balance sheet at the end of Q2, the company should have a multi-year runway from a liquidity perspective. However, there is still a risk of dilutive equity round if burn accelerates.

Valuation and Conclusion

Which brings us to the question of valuation. The company currently trades at ~21.9x EV/TTM Sales, up from ~16x when I first initiated on the stock in mid-September. I do still think there is room to grow from here and given the recent validation from the NIH and Abbot, I believe a few more turns on a revenue multiple is reasonable. My new 12-month price target is based on a ~24x EV/TTM sales multiple which is a roughly 10% upside from current levels. This translates to a $50 per share price.

In conclusion, although the upside from here is relatively low in the near-term just given the recent run-up, I still believe that this can become a continual compounder over time due to the company's strong differentiation and growing market traction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QTRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.