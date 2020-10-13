Healthcare REITs: Signs Of Life

REIT Rankings: Healthcare

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-produced with Brad Thomas)

Healthcare REIT Sector Overview

Healthcare REITs - which have been "ground-zero" of the coronavirus pandemic - have shown signs of life over the past quarter on stabilizing fundamentals and on hopes of a potential vaccine within the coming months. Within the Hoya Capital Healthcare REIT Index, we track all 18 healthcare REITs, which account for roughly $120 billion in market value. There are five sub-sectors within the healthcare REIT category - senior housing, skilled nursing, hospital, medical office, and research/lab space.

Healthcare REITs tend to focus primarily on a single property type, and each of these property types exhibits distinct risk/return features. No healthcare sub-sector has proven to be entirely immune from the significant near-term and long-term effects of the pandemic. The senior housing sub-sector, which has faced the brunt of the negative impact from the pandemic, can be further split into two categories based on lease structure: triple-net leased ("NNN") properties and senior housing operating ("SHOP") properties.

Senior housing facilities are reporting record-low occupancy due to plunging move-in rates amid the ongoing pandemic, but as we'll discuss later in this report, interim updates from these REITs suggest that the worst is behind them. For skilled nursing REITs, the pandemic further exasperates issues with their troubled operators, but these operators have also been significant beneficiaries of government relief programs. For hospitals, the temporary suspension of elective surgeries has stretched the already-tight budgets of hospitals and led to tens of thousands of layoffs of doctors and nurses. For the medical office category, while near-term risks are minimal, the huge uptake in usage of telemedicine may alter the long-term need for the MOB space.

On a longer-term basis, supply growth in the senior housing sub-sector has been a lingering headwind that has pressured occupancy and rent growth in recent years. Policy risk is an important factor for skilled nursing and hospital REITs, which derive a significant portion of their revenue from public and private health insurance reimbursements. These "public pay" REITs have been pressured in recent years by policy changes that have attempted to push patients into lower-cost healthcare settings. The medical office and research/lab space, meanwhile, has recently exhibited more steady and consistent fundamentals performance within the healthcare REIT space.

Despite being ground-zero of the coronavirus pandemic, rent collection among healthcare REITs was actually among the strongest in the real estate sector, and we maintain a positive long-term prognosis for the sector. Healthcare REIT rent collection averaged 96% in April through August with near-perfect rent collection in the research/lab space, medical office building, and triple-net senior housing and skilled nursing facilities, offset by depressed rent collection in RIDEA senior housing facilities. This compares favorably with other highly impacted property sectors such as shopping centers and malls, which reported significantly impaired rent collection, particularly early on in the pandemic.

Strong rent collection and ample access to capital have allowed healthcare REITs to recognize a "glancing blow" as it relates to dividend cuts and suspensions thus far, unlike other high-yield sectors, including hotels, malls, and shopping centers that have been ravaged by dividend cuts over the six months. Five healthcare REITs have reduced dividends this year, while three have raised. Healthcare REITs currently pay an average dividend yield near 5% - well above the REIT sector average of 3.2% - with a sustainable FFO payout ratio of around 70%, and we think that investors playing in the "high yield" segment of the REIT sector should generally favor these healthcare REITs over other troubled sectors facing long-term secular headwinds.

Healthcare REITs were slammed during the early-onset of the outbreak but have recovered in recent months as death rate estimates have been revised lower from early catastrophic figures, which pegged the U.S. coronavirus death toll to be as high as 2.2 million. At their lows on March 23, the healthcare REIT sector was lower by roughly 45% on the year with several small-cap names down more than 75%, but these REITs have roughly doubled from the lows. For the year, the Hoya Capital Healthcare REIT index is lower by 16.9%, compared to the 14.8% decline on the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the 7.8% gain on the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Diving deeper into the performance figures, the relatively more immune research/lab space and medical office-focused REITs have outperformed throughout the pandemic, with Community Healthcare (CHCT), Global Medical (GMRE), and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) leading the way this year. Senior housing-focused REITs, particularly small-cap New Senior (SNR) and Diversified Healthcare (DHC), have been hit especially hard since the start of the outbreak and have yet to enjoy a similar bounceback as the rest of the healthcare REIT sector. Since the start of 2015, however, healthcare REITs have outperformed the NAREIT Index with average annual returns of 5.8%.

Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare REITs

Within our framework for analyzing the REIT property sectors based on their direct exposure to the anticipated COVID-19 effects, as well as their general sensitivity to a potential recession and impact from lower interest rates, we note that healthcare REITs are the fourth-most exposed property sector to the direct impacts of the pandemic according to our estimates, behind hotels, malls, and shopping centers due almost entirely to the negative impact on the senior housing sub-sector. Healthcare REITs, however, are usually one of the more stable sectors during "garden variety" economic downturns due to their long-lease terms and generally stable demand profile.

Concerns about the severity of any given influenza season are an annual issue for healthcare real estate investors - particularly senior housing and skilled nursing operators - who, unfortunately, see thousands of resident deaths per year from the flu and other infectious diseases. A typical flu season in the United States will result in between 20,000 and 60,000 deaths every year, according to the CDC, with 95% of deaths above the age of 65. Using current estimates from the CDC and IHME, the mortality associated with infectious diseases will be 4x-6x worse than the typical flu season from both the direct result of COVID-19 and the indirect consequences of containment measures.

While sharing some similarities with influenza, COVID-19 is not the flu, for better and worse. Data indicates that older cohorts - particularly nursing home patients in several states - have accounted for a disproportionate share of fatalities, while younger age cohorts face 3x-6x lower risk of death from COVID-19 than from seasonal influenza, based on provisional CDC data. The New York Times found that more than 40% of COVID-19 deaths are linked to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and now-reversed orders in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania that compelled senior housing facilities to accept COVID-19-positive patients appear to have been especially devastating. These four states have accounted for 29% of the total COVID-19 deaths while accounting for just 13% of the total U.S. population.

The world may be finally approaching a critical turning point in the fight against the coronavirus with dozens of potential vaccines and therapeutics in the final stages of the pipeline. The "vaccine race" is currently led by Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) and AstraZeneca (AZN), and most experts believe that a vaccine is likely to be approved by the end of 2020 and become widely available by mid-2021, resulting from unprecedented levels of worldwide R&D funding dedicated to COVID-19. Few segments of the equity market would benefit more from "good news" on the vaccine-front than senior housing-focused healthcare REITs.

Long-Term Outlook Remains Mostly Intact

Helping to provide some light at the end of the tunnel for the sector, the demographic-driven demand boom from the aging Baby Boomer generation is finally on the horizon. After years of stagnation in the critical 80+ population cohort, this age segment will nearly double over the next 30 years and grow at an estimated 4% per year through 2040. While heightened levels of excess mortality within the existing 80+ cohort related to the pandemic will negatively impact healthcare fundamentals over the next several years, current coronavirus forecasts suggest that the contours of the Baby Boomer generation will remain substantially intact, assuming the eventual development of a vaccine consistent with the scientific consensus.

Early hints of this long-awaited demand boom were just showing hints of emerging as NIC data showed that 2019 was the first year since 2015 to see a sequential uptick in average occupancy for senior housing and the first year since 2005 to see an uptick for skilled nursing. The pandemic quickly reversed this momentum, however, as same-store net operating income ("NOI") growth dipped 7.5% in Q2, slightly worse than the REIT sector average of -7.5%. Several variables related to the length and severity of the pandemic will determine the duration of the coronavirus-related slowdown, and whether it results in any "permanent" damage (i.e., bankruptcy) to key tenants.

While most healthcare sub-sectors reported rent collection near 100%, senior housing facilities faced the brunt of the negative impact of the pandemic. According to data from the NIC, occupancy dipped to 84.9% last quarter, down 280 basis points from Q1. Second-quarter reports from the senior housing-focused REITs were consistent with these negative trends with the "Big 3" seeing a 35% plunge in same-store NOI growth compared to the low-single-digit positive growth recorded by their other healthcare property sub-sectors. All six senior housing-focused healthcare REITs provided interim updates over the last few weeks, however, which have generally shown stabilization, but with expectations that metrics in Q3 will be flat or down from Q2 and that fundamentals will remain challenging for the foreseeable future.

Attitudes and behaviors toward senior living bear watching, too, and there are concerns that the pandemic may result in permanent damage to the reputation - and penetration rate - of purpose-built senior living facilities. A survey conducted for the American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA) found that a sizable percentage of prospective residents now hold relatively less favorable opinions towards senior living communities. Among survey respondents, 60% report no change in their opinion about independent living since the onset of the pandemic, while 35% report having a less favorable opinion. For assisted living, a similar number of respondents had no change in opinion, while 38% reported having a less favorable opinion. Whether or not these attitudes will be permanent or temporary is up for debate, but it does have long-term implications for the usage rate of purpose-built senior housing.

Taking a step back, we note that healthcare REITs are one of the higher-yielding and ordinarily one of the more "defensive" property sectors. Occupancy in senior living facilities is generally "by necessity", and the average age of occupants in these facilities is roughly 84 years old. These REITs primarily lease properties to tenants under a long-term triple-net lease structure, though these REITs have taken on increasingly more operating responsibilities over the past decade as they attempt to mitigate the risks of their struggling third-party operators, a shift which has come back to bite these REITs in recent years - particularly during the pandemic. Healthcare REITs comprise roughly 10-12% of the broad-based "Core" REIT ETFs.

Still a relatively fragmented industry, Healthcare REITs own approximately one-tenth of the total $2 trillion worth of healthcare-related real estate assets in the United States and have historically been among the most active acquirers and consolidators, using the competitive advantages of their REIT structure to fuel accretive external growth. Normally, a "garden-variety" recession would be associated with relative outperformance from the healthcare REIT sector. After the prior recession, healthcare REITs went on a buying spree, acquiring tens of billions of dollars' worth of healthcare assets from weaker and more troubled operators. We believe that there may be similar potential for opportunistic external growth over the next several years.

The "Aging Boomer" investment thesis has been no secret to developers, as senior housing has been one of the few housing segments seeing ample speculative supply growth in preparation for aging Boomers, defying the broader "housing shortage" theme of limited supply in the entry-level and mass-market housing segments. While pre-COVID-19 demand had been predictably steady and showing early signs of Boomer-led acceleration for most sub-sectors outside of skilled nursing, relentless supply growth over the past several years has continued to pressure same-store NOI growth for the senior housing sector. The silver lining of the pandemic, however, will be the likely pullback in supply growth. Starts as a percent of inventory declined to 2.4% in Q2, the lowest since 2010, according to the NIC.

Importantly, healthcare REITs generally operate with some of the most well-capitalized balance sheets across the real estate sector, and ample access to capital is one of the persistent strengths of the sector. Eight of the eighteen REITs command investment-grade bond ratings from S&P. The average healthcare REIT had a debt ratio of 37% compared to the 30% REIT sector average, but the sector trades in line with the REIT Average based on Debt/EBITDA metrics. Investors should note, however, that two healthcare REITs - Diversified Healthcare and New Senior (SNR) - currently operate with concerning levels of leverage.

For investors willing to forego some upside potential for the safety of fixed income securities, two healthcare REITs offer either Preferred securities or baby bonds: including Global Medical (GMRE.PA) and Diversified Healthcare (DHCNI, DHCNL). On average, these healthcare REIT preferreds and baby bonds are lower by 12.9% in 2020, which is roughly in line with the performance of their respective common stock. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively more limited upside potential.

Healthcare REIT Valuations and Dividends

After dipping to their lowest valuations of the post-recession period, healthcare REIT valuations have recovered over the last quarter, but the sector still trades at discounts to the REIT average based on most metrics. Healthcare REITs trade at a Price-to-FFO ("Funds from Operations") multiple of roughly 15.8x, which is below the REIT sector average of 20.7x. The sector now trades at a roughly 10-20% discount to Net Asset Value, a reversal from the NAV premium seen at the end of 2019.

Healthcare REITs have historically been strong dividend payers and continue to rank towards the top of the REIT sector in that regard. Healthcare REITs pay an average yield of 4.7%, which is well above the REIT sector average of 3.2%. As mentioned above, five healthcare REITs have reduced their dividend this year - Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA), New Senior Investment Group (SNR), Welltower (WELL), Ventas (VTR), and DHC - while three have raised dividends this year - National Health Investors (NHI), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), and ARE.

Dividend yields of the individual names in the healthcare REIT sector range from a low of 1.1% (Diversified Healthcare, which cut its dividend in March) to a high of 8.6% (Omega Healthcare (OHI)). Investors seeking a safe, predictable income stream should focus primarily on the medical office building, lab/research, and upper-tier senior housing REITs. Investors who are looking willing to take on significant speculative policy and operational risk can take a look at the primarily public-pay skilled nursing REITs such as Omega Healthcare and Sabra Health Care.

Key Takeaways: Signs of Life from Healthcare REITs

Healthcare REITs - which have been "ground-zero" of the coronavirus pandemic - have shown signs of life over the past quarter on stabilizing fundamentals and on hopes of the success of a potential vaccine. While fundamentals are far more challenged than other "essential" property sectors like technology, industrial, and housing REITs, we think that investors seeking higher-yielding REITs should generally favor these healthcare REITs over other troubled sectors facing more concerning long-term secular headwinds. The positive long-term outlook for senior housing REITs, in particular, remains intact as the long-awaited Boomer-driven demand boom is finally arriving.

Never underestimate the importance of the U.S. housing market, the largest asset class in the world. Driven by a decade of historically low levels of new home construction and the resulting housing shortage, Americans have built up $10 trillion in additional home equity over the last decade with Boomers taking the "lions share" of these gains, an age cohort with the highest homeownership rate. For that reason, we believe that the fears of a "retirement crisis" are largely overstated and that these accrued savings will be a key source of future spending power for healthcare services - including purpose-built senior housing.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to the long positions listed above, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.