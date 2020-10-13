The Case For Gold

Gold seemingly isn’t the flavor of the season. Since breaching the $2,000 per ounce mark in early August, the yellow metal’s momentum looks to have dwindled. As pointed out a few days back in The Lead-Lag Report, over the last two months, it's down c-4% and has underperformed the dollar. Gold bears will have their own reasons, and perhaps there's more value to be found in some of the other asset classes that have not participated in the rally this year, but, in this article, I want to try and make a case for why it may be imprudent to disregard gold's merits, more so, at a time like this.

Heightened volatility

A couple of weeks back, I did a presentation at Traders Summit titled “Before It’s Too Late - Using Lumber and Gold to Actively Manage Stocks and Bonds.” Those of you who were kind enough to join would note that I had highlighted, that contrary to popular belief, gold tends not to correlate with most other asset classes. If you’ll indulge me, in allegorical terms, I look at gold as this anti-social, misanthropic bloke who packs his bags and goes on a lone hiking trip away in the hills, when all the other asset classes are dashing in or dashing out of the small town’s local carnival fest. In other words, gold just tends to do its own thing, and thus is perceived to be a diversifier in that sense. What gold is rather adept at dealing with is heightened stock-market volatility and the associated stress in the markets. I've written about this in detail in my award-winning paper “Lumber: Worth Its Weight in Gold Offense and Defense in Active Portfolio Management” which you can read here. I believe conditions for rising volatility are gaining steam, and we’ve already seen some evidence of this in the VIX. As you can see from the chart below, the CBOE VIX – an index that measures expected 30-day volatility of the stock market which had been coasting along at a rather benign zone of between 22-26 (green highlighted area) in August has moved higher since then and is now oscillating between the 26-38 levels (red highlighted area).

We may see volatility trend higher as we inch closer to the US presidential elections, and both sides go at it hammer and tong. The markets will attempt to get a whiff of the economy's future direction based on various comments made by the two contestants. Still, it's unlikely to be smooth sailing as big-bang policy statements will likely be made, only to be potentially dialed down or contradicted later. All in all, these elections may likely add their bit to the volatility cauldron

Then also consider that October traditionally has been the most volatile month of the year for various reasons. As you can see from the chart below, more than the last 70 years, the month of October had witnessed the largest number of days (362) where the S&P 500 had moved up or down by more than 1%. This is about c.33% higher than the average of 272 days for all the other months.

On the Dow Jones as well, from 1896-2019, stock market volatility as measured by the standard deviation of daily changes has tended to fluctuate between 0.9% to 1.2% for most months, except October, where this metric spiked to 1.4%. All in all, a potential spike in volatility in the months ahead could see some flight to gold.

Indian festival and wedding season around the corner

I feel that one angle that's currently a little underappreciated by gold bears is the onset of the festival and wedding season in India, which is on the verge of kicking off. In value terms, India is amongst the top 5 importers of gold, and in volume terms, it's the largest importer (imports around 800-800 tonnes annually) so its relative gold appetite at any point in time does tend to leave a mark on prices. Admittedly, given the health pandemic's deleterious impact on India's economy, the usual buoyancy may not be on par as previous years. In fact, last month in September, gold imports dropped by 59% YoY, but do consider that some of this decline can be attributed to the coincidence with the inauspicious period of Shraddh, where gold buying is generally avoided. In the coming months, buying activity may likely pick up as it coincides with the festivals of Dussehra, Diwali, and the traditional wedding season.

As you can see from the trend in the chart below, Indian imports of gold over the last five years tend to spike in the months of October and November (highlighted in black), after staying relatively subdued in the months before.

Source: Smaulgld

I also think that we may see some of the country’s economic indicators perk up from here. Last week, the government unveiled Unlock 5.0 removing restrictions from all previous lockdown related activities (imposed since March 24), except for international air travel. Besides last week, the Indian finance minister also hinted that the government would be open to one more round of stimulus. Broadly, conditions for the world's largest consumer of gold are turning positive.

Inflation

My last pitch for gold is slightly more longer term in nature, although added stimulus might hasten it. It relates to a theme I’ve been brandishing around in The Lead-Lag Report and Seeking Alpha for a while now. Currently, inflation expectations are relatively low, but I do feel that long term, with all the excess central bank liquidity around, we are on course for these inflation expectations to inch up. Besides, the Fed also recently mentioned that they are fine with inflation exceeding their long-run expectations of 2% before considering hiking rates, thereby emboldening their tolerance for higher inflation. Basically, one can expect lower real interest rates to persist for a more extended period of time, and this should work well for the prospects of gold that's perceived to be an inflation hedge.

The other angle is stimulus-related. Admittedly Trump has recently put stimulus plans on hold until after the elections, but the man has a long track record of backtracking on many statements, and it wouldn’t be outlandish to call him out on his bluff. As mentioned in this week’s edition of The Lead-Lag Report, the bond market thinks further stimulus could well be on the cards, as the yield curve has steepened. The 10-year yields, which had been trading in a tight range of around 0.65-0.7% for much of September, have since begun trending upwards since late September and are currently closer to 0.8%.

Source: Market Watch

Even if Trump stays true to his word of no stimulus pre-elections or the warring parties can't reach an agreement pre-election, I expect there to be some stimulus (potentially even infra-related) post the elections. More stimulus will eventually feed its way through to higher inflation expectations, which will be useful for gold’s prospects.

Conclusion

Gold may not be the flavor of the month at the moment, but given some of the conditions I've highlighted above, I think investors should be considering bringing some yellow metal into their portfolios. As I’ve mentioned in the "Leaders-Laggards" section of this week’s edition of The Lead-Lag Report, lumber prices have crumbled recently, and - unless we see an obliteration of gold prices - the lumber/gold signal may well turn risk-off by next week, setting up the landscape for a surge in volatility. Do note that this does not have to happen every time lumber underperforms gold, but it at least serves as a forewarning to tighten your seat belts before you encounter a crash. As I’ve stated numerous times across various forums, I’ve always been driven by what the conditions dictate, rather than getting caught up in making lofty predictions or calls.

If you’re going to expose yourself to gold, my preference would be the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) that enables you to hold physical gold without the encumbrances of transporting and storing the metal. IAU may not be as large as the popular SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), which has an AUM of $77.43bn (vs IAU’s AUM of $32bn), but it certainly offers you a more efficient route to accessing the yellow metal with an expense ratio of only 0.25%, vs GLD’s expense ratio of 0.4%. Technically as well, this represents a decent time to consider looking at IAU. On the weekly charts, price action is currently transpiring in the form of a bullish pennant pattern, and IAU has completed 23.6% of its critical Fibonacci Retracements, which represents a decent pull-back entry point to consider adding positions.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.