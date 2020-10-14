As the airline industry remains in a challenging spot, we are currently focusing on how the defense side of Boeing’s (BA) operations is performing, and we also have started to navigate more into coverage of the defense industry and have even developed a Defense Contracts Monitor that currently sports more than 1,000 contracts for Boeing and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and we are preparing to add more companies to our monitor.

Source: The US Army

For investors, Boeing’s defense side became more interesting due to the significant delays on the Boeing 737 MAX recertification and reduced production and delivery rates on passenger wide body models due to COVID-19. So, for cash inflow, Boeing does depend on the defense business. Some Boeing investors have looked at contract awards to detect signs of strength, while some Boeing critiques have used the contract awards to make a point about the government keeping Boeing alive by awarding it contracts as a means to hand over cash. I believe that the contracts awards shouldn’t be seen as a way to keep Boeing afloat as the primary way to support the defense industry has been accelerated progress payments on existing contracts.

In this report, I will have a look at the defense contracts Boeing received during the month of September. If you want to read the August report, you can find it here. This report is based on the Defense Contracts Monitor, a tool that we’ve developed allowing users to slice data in any way they want to gain better insight in defense contract awards, and is available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum.

Boeing bags big small diameter bomb contract

Figure 1: Boeing Defense contracts September 2020 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

After a very tranquil August with only $205 million worth of orders, September added a new multi-billion month to the list for Boeing. During the month, Boeing added $3B in contracts with $549.7 million being obligated at the time of award.

The biggest contract received during the month was valued $2.2B for the Small Diameter Bomb Increment I weapon program. The contract provides for Small Diameter Bomb Increment I, focused lethality munition, containers and carriages. Procuring parties are the Department of Defense, Australia, Belgium, Israel, Japan, Korea, Netherlands and Norway. The SDB-I is a precision guided glide bomb that can be carried internally and externally on a variety of aircraft and has been adapted to minimize collateral damages by using composite casing and a warhead with a minimal (focused) blast radius.

Boeing also received a $249 million contract to support the service life extension program for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense program. The Ground-based Midcourse Defense aims to defend the US against attacks using long-range ballistic missiles.

Apart from these contracts we saw a flurry of contracts that served sustainment purposes such as F-15 wing support, inner wing panel modifications on the F/A-18, logistics support for Chinook rotor blades and several contracts for upgrades, kit installation and training in support of the V-22.

Month over month, we saw an increase in contracted value of $2.8B driven by the $2.2B SDB-I contract, the $249 million contract for the GMD, various V-22 contracts and the $109 million contract for the F/A-18. The US accounted for roughly 25% of the contracted value excluding its share in the FMS sales which accounted for 75% of the contract value. Year-over-year, contracts awards fell by roughly $1B and obligated funds fell by $2.8B.

Year-to-date for the January-September period, we saw contract awards shrink from $48.4B last year to $34.1B this year. That should serve as another indication that Boeing hasn’t been stuffed with additional contracts to keep it afloat amid the pandemic.

Conclusion

Boeing received $3B in defense and services contracts in September marking a month-over-month increase. While it's interesting and important to monitor the monthly contract awards, sequential changes in my view do not provide sufficient base to detect any trends. What we did observe is that for the quarter, contract awards fell almost 10%.

Funds obligated at time of award fell sharply from $3.3B last year to $550 million this year providing a strong indication that the views that some readers have that Boeing is being kept afloat buy Defense contract awards as a vehicle to hand over cash is nothing but a figment of the imagination.

Important to realize is that just like with the commercial aircraft business, defense and associated services have contract time frames spanning multiple years and generally revenues also will be recognized over that time frame. So, the contract awards we are seeing now do not translate directly into revenues nor do they actually offset the declines at Boeing Commercial Airplanes contrary to what many believe. Defense contracts are nice to observe during these challenging times, but it's really the accelerated progress payments as part of COVID-19 aid to defense industry corporations that are helping the cash to keep flowing in.

