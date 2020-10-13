Context & Investment thesis

Canadian National Railway (CNI) [CN], one of the largest railroad companies in North America, is expected to report its earnings on October 20. The company can be traded on both the TSX (CNR) and the NYSE under the ticker CNI. CN pays out a dividend of $1.75 which translates into a dividend yield of 1.6%. The company has been of great interest to investors due to its shareholder-friendly policy. In fact, CN returns frequently capital to shareholders via share buybacks or annual dividend increases. More so, the company presents a great financial profile backed by its diversification both geographically and by business segment.

Against these strengths, I think CN's stock which hovers around the 52-week high presents signs of overvaluation, and while there are significant catalysts for the future, some risk factors need to be accounted for. Shifts in transportation modes, international trade policy, and the existing valuation result in a neutral recommendation. I do acknowledge that the strong market position in Canada makes CN a great long-term stock - its performance against main indices is representative. Yet, a pullback might be more opportunistic before locking-in any capital.

CN's share price against benchmarks - Source: Investor Presentation

Solid B/S structure thanks to strong cash retention

Illustrative of the company's strong position, CN exhibits one of the best operating ratios (a common benchmark) among peers. The latter, which expresses expenses relative to revenues averaged 60.4% at Q2-2020 (Source: Financial Presentation). The company recently announced a pause in share repurchases but returned $408 million to shareholders through dividends in Q2. With an adjusted leverage ratio of 2.15% (debt/EBITDA) and more than $1bln in FCF generated in Q2, the company is taking the right steps to preserve its credit standards. In my opinion, the average $2.4bln in annual expenses are largely covered by the free cash flow generation of the company. At $1.5bln using the lower-case scenario from the pandemic, this would translate into $6bln annual cash flow generation, leaving room for a resumption in share repurchases next year.

Financial information - CN Quarterly Presentation

Relying upon the adjusted EBITDA from CN's investor presentation, I view the company's EBITDA margin of 45% as well positioned. Considering that CN suffered from strikes in 2019 and returned considerable capital to shareholders, there is still room for improvement post-pandemic.

Outlook ahead of Q3 looks positive but not immune to risks

While CN is reporting this month, the company shouldn't face a shakeup in its credit standards, but volume might limit short-term upside potential. According to Statistics Canada, total traffic carried has been on a declining trend in recent months and could be indicative of reduced earnings for the company. Bulk commodities, an important segment for the company, marked notably by Grain & Fertilizers might counter-balance. The sector provides optimistic signals for the future. CN has had a strong pipeline of growth with new investments in capacity grain hopper cars aimed for 2021. In my opinion, it is set to leverage the supply chain and agricultural cycle we are in to offset other lower margin businesses. The late harvest this year in Canada (Source: Producer) prevented CN from capturing the full benefits from this segment. As operations resume and coal also picks up steam (Alberta mine), the diversification stream of CN should play out favorably.

Bulk commodities business segments - Q2 Financial Presentation

A pullback could create an opportunity to bet on long-term trends and the good prospects for grain mentioned previously. Another risk to watch for is the high proportion of US-denominated debt CN is holding (Source: Section 13 of annual report). This exposes the company to foreign currency risk depending on the currency distribution the firm earns every quarter. The reduced traffic is another externality to monitor although statistics don't look alarming at the moment. Should the valuation not be coherent with a prolonged outbreak, I would advise caution.

Hoping for a pullback as valuation looks stretched

Despite existing uncertainties, CN's stock is up 25% year-on-year and cents away from the 52-week high of C$146. This results in a price to book of more than 5 times. The P/E of 28.5 exceeds by more than 10 points the average over the past 5 years. In my view, the exceptionally high valuation contrasts with the current state of economies (especially North America), although CN is known for being a good volatility hedge. Compared with CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) and Norfolk (NYSE:NSC) that exhibit average price to earnings ratios of 20, CN stands out by its stretched figures. The latter average might be a good gauge of entry should there be a downward correction in CN's stock price.

CN Historical price to book value - Macrotrends

In conclusion, CN has probably its spot in any portfolio. In times of volatility, the action is offering a good profile, supported by strong EBITDA margin, cash flow generation and operational efficiency. The shareholder friendly policy of the company along with the initiatives in promising segments (grain/coal) confirm the perception. Nonetheless, the existing valuation and headwinds we're currently facing are challenging these assumptions in the near to medium term. Any meaningful pullback due to macroeconomic sentiments could offer interesting opportunities in the future.

