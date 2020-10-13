Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) has spent very little time even flirting with the top of my favorite midstream opportunities list in past years. Despite a compelling asset base with a long-running history, the firm has been dragged down because of legacy capital allocation decisions, ensuing leverage, and a highly volatile (but, in many ways, valuable) business segment. A history of distribution cuts have contributed to poor optics in the eyes of both retail and institutional investors. A premium to the rest of the space never seemed reasonable.

Today, the partnership has seen its historical trading advantage to the rest of the midstream market erode - too much so. Forward expectations look too bearish, and I think equity investors are looking past too many redeeming qualities, primarily current high coverage, credit quality, substantial asset integration, and the upside optionality from its marketing arm. The partnership units represent a strong buying opportunity.

Business Overview, Ethos

Plains All American is a master limited partnership (“MLP”), but investors do have the option to invest in the C-Corp wrapper, Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP), which owns a 73% economic interest in the units after the simplification transaction to eliminate the incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”). Valuations between the two entities are in line, so investors that want to avoid a K-1 can go that route with no issue.

The business went public in 1998, but some of its assets predate even that period. The predecessor to Plains All American was Plains Resources, an upstream developer, which was separated from the midstream assets in the early 2000s. While its focus was oil and gas development, Plains Resources began developing various storage and marketing businesses long before the IPO, all the way back in the 1980s.

After tens of billions of dollars in development, divestitures, and acquisitions in the time since, the partnership currently owns a network of nearly 19,000 miles of crude oil and natural gas liquids (“NGL”) pipelines and more than 150mm barrels of above ground storage. Backing these cornerstone assets are holdings in supporting infrastructure like trailers, marine barges, trucks, and rail facilities. While I often dig deep into the asset base in these initial outlooks, what I think is more important here is the theme of interconnectivity, built around key market hubs located throughout the United States and Canada.

*Source: Plains All American, September 2020 Presentation, Slide 6

In some ways owing to its long history as a midstream developer, Plains All American owns an extensive network of crude oil and NGL storage, with tank farms located in crucial locales like Cushing, St. James, and Patoka. In many cases, the partnership is the dominant player, holding top market share in the core of these hubs. As an example, this is true in Cushing, where Plains All American controls more than 35% of working capacity – its first storage facility was built there in 1992.

While mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”) have not been rampant in the space, storage assets have been the “hot” asset in midstream. Who knew metal tanks could be so sexy? Buckeye Partners was taken private by IFM Investors at a 10.75x EBITDA multiple; SemGroup (which had a large storage component) was acquired by Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) for 9.5x EBITDA. Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), which has a large storage arm, continues to trade at 11x 2022 EBITDA expectations, at which point the earnings profile in its Atlantic Aircraft (fuel, terminal, aircraft hangaring services) segment would be mostly recovered. Even something like NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS), which has its own set of stressors, has traded relatively well on EV/EBITDA valuation versus peers because of its storage subsidiaries.

The value proposition is understandable. Since 2010, crude oil production in North America is up more than 130%. Meanwhile, available storage for refined products is only up 15% over the same period; working capacity for crude oil is up a more respectable 84%. Nonetheless, growing shale production and more exports have led to stable earnings and stronger utilization rates for storage owners despite the tendency of the business to hold shorter-term contracts. To illustrate, Plains All American earned $5.23 of EBITDA per available barrel of capacity in 2010, growing that incrementally to $5.65 of projected EBITDA in 2020. Overall, the supply/demand balance and lack of new builds in this area have many investors more comfortable with recontracting risk in these assets versus pipelines, many of which are potentially facing lower rates from 2020 to 2025 as typical five to ten-year contracts begin to roll off during the construction boom from 2010 to 2017.

*Source: Plains All American, September 2020 Presentation, Slide 23

Because many midstream partnerships are relatively new constructs, they never had the opportunity to leverage this kind of foundation, nor are they striving to build into this market because of competition and perceived higher returns elsewhere. This is a key advantage, making the legacy storage business is a significant advantage when it comes to the economics for construction of Plains All American pipelines. For instance, in Cushing the recent Saddlehorn expansion and conversion of White Cliffs to NGL service are both feeding DJ Basin production into partnership-owned tank farms in Cushing. After being terminalled and processed, newly constructed or expanded downstream pipelines (Diamond, Red River) will bring Plains All American products to other demand market hubs (Patoka, St. James) for eventual sale.

Remember that upstream pipelines close to the wellhead are most often common stream pipelines. Products of varying grades and different producers are mixed and shipped together. After being shipped to a terminal, the various grades of crude and condensate are segregated, after which they can be moved along to end markets in batch shipments or grade-specific lines. As owners of the segregation capability, this yields more control and optionality for shippers that use Plains All American assets throughout the process. Coupled with not having to deal with multiple counterparties and quite often lower costs, producers and marketers tend to really favor these networked lines.

Discussion around “wellhead to market” setups here on Energy Income Authority is common, a business model in which midstream operators try to control a hydrocarbon from the moment it leaves the wellbore to its eventual consumption, collecting incremental dollars along the way. Midstream entities that have this control tend to generate market share and have better resiliency in down markets. With the exception of stalwart firms like Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), Magellan Midstream (MMP), or Energy Transfer (ET), very few partnerships have this level of integration like Plains has.

Understanding Problems, Management Reaction

Given all of this, it might be hard to reconcile Plains All American pains in recent years. Why does the firm, which once traded at a premium to the midstream market, now trade at a 1.5-2.0x EBITDA discount to large cap peers? Among midstream choices with more than a $5,000mm market cap, Plains All American is now the cheapest of any option, including much maligned Energy Transfer. Because every turn of EBITDA multiple expansion would represent 50% of upside for the common equity, understanding whether some recapture of this lost relative positioning is possibly a big potential driver (or a dud).

A lot of this traces back to blown expectations and investor cynicism. Recently, Plains All American cut its distribution by 50% in 2020, citing exigent market circumstances related to the coronavirus and the steep decline in oil and NGL prices. While firms that did not cut in 2020 have seen outperformance, many that did lower payouts received as close as you can get to a free pass from the market. Market participants are largely rational, acknowledging that the industry needs to reposition itself for sustainability.

Unfortunately, for Plains All American, this is not the first cut. It is the third in four years. The first goes back to the 2016 simplification transaction which saw the partnership pay off its general partner to be rid of the 2% economic interest and IDRs. The price of the units actually spiked on the deal, which was largely viewed as a fair deal at the time it was written (11x multiple on IDR cash flows). With more units outstanding, the assumption of new debt, and an already paper-thin coverage ratio, management felt it needed to realign itself a bit on the distribution. Promises were made that lost ground would be quickly recovered due to lower cost of capital.

That turned out to be false. Just a few quarters after that transaction, the second cut occurred purely out of capital structure and operating reasons, primarily an out of whack (and overly aggressive) financial model. As shown below, two of the firm’s segments, Facilities and Transportation (basically storage and pipelines), have seen consistent earnings results. We already knew that was likely, given the past paragraphs. What has been the problem though is the Supply and Logistics (“S&L”) business.

*Source: Author Calculations.

The S&L segment is essentially a marketing wing. Plains All American buys crude oil and NGLs (but predominantly crude) and utilizes spare capacity on either its own pipes or in its tanks to either profit from contango or to sell to customers further down its owned asset lines. In some cases, it buys at the wellhead, others at the pipeline gate, others at the terminal. In all cases, this means that its profits are either tied to leveraging the contango trade (where future oil prices are higher than current) or taking advantage of basin differentials. The firm describes the S&L segment as such that “the activities executed within our Supply and Logistics segment in combination with our risk management strategies provide us with a low-risk opportunity to generate incremental margin”.

Opportunity - but not perpetual. S&L segment profits evaporated from 2016 to late 2018. Often a fairly uncommon occurrence, crude oil spent some time in this period in backwardation – future prices were lower than current spot prices. That situation obviously wrecks the prospect of storing crude oil for profit. Likewise, basin differentials collapsed as significant pipeline capacity began to come online in many regions ahead of expected supply growth from exploration and production companies.

In 2015, S&L contributed more than $550mm in EBITDA to earnings; basically one quarter of the entire business. When those profits disappeared, a partnership already running on thin coverage, including those cash flows, just was not sustainable, especially when factoring in true long-term coverage was lower because the large 2016 preferred stock offering which was being paid-in-kind (“PIK”). In framing its second distribution cut, CEO Greg Armstrong said that the adjustment was “… [done] in a way where we’ve got enough coverage if something goes bump in the night it won’t be reduced. I never want to have this discussion again.” Turns out he didn’t have to have that conversation this year (sadly after just a few quarters of resumed increases), because he announced plans to retire just one month later. Investor and Board pressure is highly likely to have contributed.

As far as 2020 goes, in my view, the lowered distribution was largely unnecessary. While the 50% cut would save more than $500mm annually, the partnership was going to have 1.3x coverage even at my lowest expectations for 2020. That baked in very tepid expectations for Supply and Logistics and a dismal outlook for throughput. Instead, the decision largely seems to have been grounded around leverage concerns and one of the more pessimistic outlooks on crude oil volumes at the depth of the panic. Management likely viewed this as a means of preserving optionality for later, somewhat understandable.

What needs to be stressed is that 2020 is not like 2017. As shown above, leverage (inclusive of the preferreds) remains in a better spot than its worst points, particularly given the now sky high coverage (2.5x) and path to retained cash flow after both dividends and distributions. Creditors have responded favorably to recent actions, with the firm holding investment grade ratings from two of the three primary firms (Moody’s is poised to make that three for three) and bonds trading at low indicated yields. Debt maturities are manageable, with the upcoming 2021 note maturity likely to be rolled onto the Revolver or just refinanced outright. There are no covenants anywhere close to being in play that risk causing cross default.

Framing Forward Expectations

The S&L segment was not beaten down forever. Earnings have come roaring back. Plains All American has had a history of earnings beats in recent quarters because of it. Q1 2020 was a great example, with the partnership reporting $860mm in EBITDA against $712mm Wall Street consensus – the largest percentage beat of any midstream during that quarter. However, unit prices have not been rewarded because the market is not quick to forget the past. These were viewed as low quality earnings wins, and there is some justification for that unenthusiastic response.

The most recent energy fall-out - while oil prices have recovered - has not set up the S&L segment for success. Q2 was the best opportunity as steep contango existed. Oil consumers bought heavily into the weakness, snapping up excess inventory to pad reserves. Anyone with available storage capacity printed money. Unfortunately, Plains All American was largely contracted and could not lock in meaningfully higher rates or utilize too much spare capacity. That tailwind is gone, with contango now below historical averages. Further, future production growth in the United States shale has been reigned in, raising the spectre of pipeline oversupply, including in Texas and Mid-Continent where it is a major player. Its rail business, which relies on pipeline shortfalls, looks bleak, particularly in Canada where pipeline expansions like Line 3 or Trans Mountain are making progress. Management willingly admits the outlook for the S&L business is a bit bleak, with second half guidance implying lower EBITDA than the first half.

I do think there is a bit of underpromising here. While it was not able to leverage Q2 heavily, it is sitting on some hefty potential wins. As shown above, the firm is holding north of 20mm barrels of crude oil with a basis of $25.21 per barrel in its inventories. While the partnership took a $232mm impairment charge on its inventory in Q1, GAAP does not allow impairment charge reversals. These sales – net of hedges which is offset – will provide a benefit to S&L earnings through the balance of the year.

More important to the bull story is the 2021 outlook. Current guidance from Plains All American is for $2,240mm in EBITDA from its fee-based businesses (Transportation, Facilities) in 2020, $2,500mm including S&L. 2021 Wall Street estimates, inclusive of S&L, is just $2,310mm. While throughput volumes on its pipelines will be incrementally lower in the back half of the year, this is largely viewed as a bottoming out in production as capital expenditure expectations for E&Ps forecast a bump in 2021 before decline rates take hold. For Plains All American, this is especially true as new projects either come online (Wink to Webster, Red River) or have a full year of contribution (Cactus II, White Cliffs, Saddlehorn). Most investment banking models appear to be baking in zero EBITDA contribution from S&L next year and lower total throughput volumes on company-owned pipes, both of which are extreme cases. No doubt that S&L has a history of very low economic contribution and that production outlook in North America could go back to challenged – a steep sell-off in crude oil in the coming months would leave plenty of time for producers to set 2021 budgets even lower than 2020 rates. However, economics can change on the dime. Consider a sum of the parts:

$710mm in Facilities EBITDA, 9.5x EBITDA multiple. Investors can point to Buckeye Partners and SemGroup transactions as clear recent comps at higher multiples than this as justification for this premium.

$1,585mm in Transportation EBITDA, 7.0x multiple. This represents a blend on valuation between gathering lines and long haul intra/interstate pipelines. While there is exposure to out of favor areas like the Bakken or Mid-Continent, the Permian region remains a bright spot.

$150mm in mid-cycle Supply and Logistics EBITDA, 5.0x multiple. The marketing arm of Plains has earned more than $400mm in annual EBITDA, on average, over the past five years. Even assuming a lower mid-cycle rate going forward, there is value in the potential optionality.

Putting it all together, this implies roughly $10,000mm in net asset value (“NAV”) to the equity after deducting debt, preferreds, and net working capital – a double on the common equity. Is this theoretical? Sure. Is it possible, particularly if we do see some consolidation in this space from the larger players? I believe it could be justified as an aspirational target. In any case, seeing this business trade at below 7.0x EBITDA seems outlandish, given comps.

Takeaways

Plains All American has a marred history. Distribution cuts, high leverage, and a volatile business segment have combined to hamper sentiment. However, the distribution is now sustainable (2.5x 2020 coverage) even assuming zero S&L segment earnings. Credit quality is high, and the firm will soon shift towards free cash flow positivity after all capital spend and distributions – a key metric investors will be looking for next year. Plains All American is one of the cheapest firms that will hit that target in 2021 and certainly has some of the most valuable assets of that mix of partnerships as well. Simply put, past problems have been (or are on the way towards) being fixed. Investors should have a lot of comfort with this one at current prices.

Are you an investor looking for sustainable high income? The energy sector is filled with opportunities to do just that. At Energy Income Authority, the focus is on finding high quality companies with the asset footprints necessary to throw off dividends for years to come. Institutional quality deep dive analysis forms the cornerstone of the platform. Hundreds of companies fall under the coverage universe, from pipelines to refiners to the producers themselves. Members receive actionable research to keep their portfolio thriving. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today to find out more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.