Seeking Alpha reported that Toyota (NYSE:TM) announced much better than expected North American September sales driven by strength across the product line - specifically led by increased sales of hybrids, sedans, and trucks. While recent sales are bouncing back faster than expected from COVID-19 headwinds, total global sales for Q1FY21 were down 50% from Q1FY20. And while the company is doing a good job of increasing margins by cutting costs, lowering incentives, and implementing its TNGA ("Toyota New Global Architecture") parts sharing platform, much of that cost savings may be offset by increasing R&D spending for EV development efforts.

According to the Seeking Alpha report, Toyota's bullish September sales numbers were driven by strength across the product line by:

Hybrid sales up 35.2% (+60% for Lexus division).

Sedan sales grew 40%.

Truck sales were up 28%.

However, the COVID-19 impacted Q1FY21 earnings results (for the quarter ended June 30, 2020) were significantly lower due to a 40% decline in revenue and a 50% drop in sales as compared to Q1 2020:

Source: Q1FY202 Report

As can be seen in the graphic, North American sales - primarily in the U.S. - is Toyota's second largest market and N/A sales were down a whopping 61.7% YoY mostly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, net income was down 74% for the quarter. Still, it was very impressive that the company was able to deliver positive net income despite such a drastic decline in vehicle sales and very little time to prepare for it. That speaks volumes about the resiliency and underlying strength of the Toyota corporation.

Going Forward

Considering the Q1 report, the September sales report was welcome news and built upon the recovery seen in the August sales report, which saw global demand bounce back ~90% YoY. That was faster than expected and led by growth in China where sales of 164,354 units was up 27.2% YoY.

Even in the midst of a severely down quarter, China continued to be somewhat of a bright spot for Toyota:

Source: Q1FY202 Report

Consolidated operating income in China increased by 20.2 billion yen YoY to 55.8 billion yen largely due to marketing efforts. In the China Financial Services segment, Toyota reported operating income was down 34.9 billion yen YoY to 70.9 billion yen due mainly due to an increase in doubtful accounts allowances.

As a result of the faster than expected recovery, Toyota increased its 2021 total vehicles sales forecast from its previous May guidance by 200,000 units to 7.2 million units.

All eyes are now on Toyota's efforts to increase margins. The company has implemented cost-cutting efforts and continues to pursue its Toyota New Global Architecture program - or TNGA (see TNGA YouTube Video). The goal of TNGA is to save costs by sharing high-performance common parts across multiple vehicles throughout the product line. This is a relatively new initiative and has a lot of potential to reduce component costs. The company has also been reducing incentives in the U.S., which should also help to improve margins. In Q1FY21, cost reduction efforts increased operating income by 10 billion yen. This is a positive catalyst which should continue well into FY2021.

On the other hand, Toyota needs to accelerate its presence in the EV market and roll-out some competitive EVs. As a result, much of the cost-savings efforts may be offset by increased R&D spending on EV development efforts. Note the Toyota/Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) JV to develop EV batteries announced back in February.

In June of 2019, Toyota teamed up with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) in a JV call MONET Technologies that includes Honda (HMC) and other car makers with the goal of providing on-demand mobility services with an autonomous bus design.

MONET and the Panasonic ventures will assure Toyota is engaged in the future of transportation.

Risks

Toyota faces several significant headwinds. First, despite a big manufacturing footprint in the U.S., the current U.S. administration has threatened Toyota with increased tariffs that could lead to price increases of up to $3,000 on its popular trucks and cause Toyota to potentially halt imports of some models and reduce investments in the U.S. It would be a lose-lose on both sides.

Another headwind comes from potential unfavorable currency exchange rates due to the falling US$. In Q1FY21, the impact of FX rates decreased operating income by 75 billion yen, more than off-setting cost-cutting savings. That said, for Toyota last year 58% of production and 78% of sales were conducted outside of Japan. So the company has an opportunity to move more manufacturing outside of Japan (including more light trucks in the U.S.) in order to put more balance into the FX risks.

Lastly, there are signs that raw material costs are beginning to climb as Chinese demand is reported to be pushing up the price of copper, zinc, and lead. That would work to compress Toyota's margins if corresponding vehicle price increases negatively affected sales.

Summary and Conclusion

Toyota is a very resilient company and that fact was demonstrated by a profitable Q1FY2021 despite the pandemic headwinds that resulted in a 50% drop in vehicle sales. The company has a global manufacturing footprint that enables supply-chain flexibility. The current P/E=8 and 3% yield seems to adequately reflect both the continued COVID-19 headwinds as well as the risks outlined above. I rate Toyota Motor a HOLD, with a potential upgrade pending the results of the U.S. election. A Biden administration would likely be less inclined to raise tariffs on Toyota imports because it would lead to reduced investments in US manufacturing plants and increased costs for one of American's favorite brands.