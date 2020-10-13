At this point, MOAT is a good alternative for investors who want to remain invested but are wary of FAANGs' rich valuation.

New entrants seem to be more on the value side. Lockheed Martin, seen as a "safe heaven" by Morningstar, is one of 6 stocks that joined the ETF.

In recent months, the ETF has decreased its exposure to FAANG stocks, based on valuation. Facebook was among the removed constituents in the September rebalance.

The VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ("MOAT") invests in U.S. companies considered to have wide economic moats as per Morningstar's methodology.

The VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) relies on Morningstar's moat investing philosophy, which focuses on companies with sustainable competitive advantages trading at attractive valuations.

The ETF's track record since its inception in 2012 has been convincing, with Morningstar recognizing the strong moat of FAANG stocks, enabling the ETF to capitalize on their rise.

Data by YCharts

In recent months, however, the MOAT ETF has reduced its exposure to the tech giants, with Facebook (FB) the latest removal. This doesn't mean that their moats have weakened, but, rather, that Morningstar considers that more attractive valuations can be found elsewhere. As a result, the ETF has recently added the likes of Lockheed Martin (LMT), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Yum! Brands (YUM) to its holdings.

The recent shift to value makes the ETF attractive for investors who want to remain invested in this market but are concerned about the excessive valuation of big tech. At this point, though, MOAT itself is not cheap, and I would put it on watchlist while waiting for a better entry point.

MOAT ETF: An Overview

Note: Investors already familiar with the MOAT ETF and Morningstar's methodology may want to skip this part and move directly to the September rebalance section.

The way the MOAT ETF works was well summarized by fellow contributor George Fisher in an earlier article:

[MOAT] owns 40 to 50 stocks with wide moats and that are trading at a discount to fair value, usually in the 15% to 25% discount range. When moat ratings change or the discount to fair value becomes comparatively noncompetitive with others, the position is replaced. Not only do the components change based on moat rating and discount to fair value, but the portfolio is re-balanced to an equal weighting as well. This creates a relatively high annual portfolio turnover of around 25%.

The ETF, managed by VanEck, is based on the Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus Index, which includes only U.S. stocks and, as the name suggests, only companies that possess wide economic moats. But what exactly does Morningstar mean by "economic moat"? As per VanEck:

Economic Moat ratings represent the sustainability of a company's competitive advantage. Wide and narrow moat ratings represent Morningstar's belief that a company may maintain its advantage for at least 20 years and at least 10 years, respectively. An economic moat rating of none indicates that a company has either no advantage or an unsustainable one. Quantitative factors used to identify competitive advantages include returns on invested capital relative to cost of capital, while qualitative factors used to identify competitive advantages include customer switching cost, cost advantages, intangible assets, network effects, and efficient scale.

(chart source: Morningstar)

With this in mind, let us now discuss the latest moves as part of the recent September reconstitution.

September Rebalance: The Removed Constituents

The MOAT ETF constituents are divided into two sub-portfolios, with one sub-portfolio reconstituting in December and June, and the other in March and September. The changes that were implemented during the latest rebalance, in September, saw the removal of five respectable names:

Source: VanEck

Again, this should not be interpreted as a loss of competitive edge on the part of these companies. Valuation plays a key role in Morningstar's index methodology, and valuation indeed was the rationale for all 5 removals (as shown by the Price/Fair Value column of the above table).

Caterpillar (CAT), whose stock has enjoyed a strong rebound since the March lows, now looks less attractive to Morningstar. Another notable removal is that of Nike (NKE). Again, this is not to say that Morningstar does not like the company's performance: in fact, they lauded Nike's strong comeback in Q1. But with the market recognizing this too, the stock offers less potential at this point.

The most striking exclusion, though, is probably that of Facebook, also due to its rich valuation. This is, in fact, the continuation of a trend that has seen MOAT increasingly "de-FAANGed" in recent reconstitutions:

The steady increase in stock prices for many of these stocks recently is bringing them at or above fair value, according to Morningstar, and there simply remain too many other attractively valued opportunities in the U.S. wide moat universe. Source: VanEck

Among the tech giants, only Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) remain part of MOAT. They together account for just over 2% of the ETF, vs. more than 20% in the S&P 500 index (SPY). It should be noted, however, that there is still room for the likes of Salesforce (CRM) which as of September 18 was the largest component of MOAT with 2.76%.

September Rebalance: The New Entrants

While five constituents were removed, the September reconstitution saw the inclusion of six names considered to be trading at an attractive discount to fair value. It has to be said, though, that the discounts to fair value are limited: all six stocks below show Price/Fair Value ratios between 0.84 and 0.89, equating to 16% to 11% discounts to what Morningstar considers the correct valuation for these stocks. This confirms that the market is seen as pricey by Morningstar: in normal times, you'd expect discounts of up to 25% for new entrants.

Source: VanEck

While many aerospace stocks have been challenged by Covid-19, Lockheed Martin's business has held up well. The Defense contractor offers more visibility as it continues to win orders, prompting Morningstar to see the stock as a safe heaven for investors, with a $433 fair value estimate.

Those Waiting On The Sidelines

VanEck also gives a heads-up on potential inclusions in the next reconstitution, which will happen in December. Interestingly, the next rebalance could potentially see the return of Alphabet (GOOG) - it will of course go down to valuation in the weeks leading to the reconstitution.

Source: VanEck

Note: Morningstar's fair value estimate for Tiffany & Co (TIF) has since been lowered, due to the uncertainty surrounding its acquisition by LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY).

The Full List

Below is the full list of 48 names currently included in the MOAT ETF. I find this list useful, not only to assess the ETF, but also as a source of ideas for wide-moat individual stocks trading at reasonable valuations.

Source: VanEck

As discussed earlier, the recent moves have given Value an edge over Growth in the current composition of the ETF:

Source: VanEck

Takeaways

As with the broader market, the MOAT ETF is not cheap, judging by its constituents' limited discounts to fair value. However, the ETF gives investors several advantages:

all its components pass the Morningstar wide-moat quality test

the recent reconstitutions have given more room to non-FAANG stocks, and therefore, more diversification than the S&P 500 index

it is well-positioned for a potential rotation into value stocks

At this point, I'd wait for a dip to open a position, but the MOAT ETF is definitely on my watch-list. I'm also keeping an eye on the VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI), MOAT's counterpart for international stocks, that trades at a less demanding valuation. I will discuss MOTI in an upcoming article.

