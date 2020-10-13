The margins are very remarkable, both the operating margin of 50% and the net margin of 22%. A progressive increase in the EBITDA margin is also expected.

One of the opportunities that the company has is that it can buy back its own shares at very low prices (0.3x P/B).

AerCap is a large-scale company, which gives it a great capacity for fleet utilization and mobility, greater financing power, and access to debt in difficult times like the current.

In the aircraft leasing field, airlines have not stopped increasing their weight in rental aircraft, currently reaching almost 50% of the entire world fleet.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Adria Rivero Torres as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

AerCap (AER), a leader in its sector, is at a low price of $27 per share. Regardless of the effects of COVID-19, this company has the benefit of having, as I see it, a phenomenal competitive advantage that is reflected in its scale and its great financial strength. This firm is currently trading at undervalued multiples, so this is thus a good time to consider investing in it.

Description of the company

AerCap Holdings N.V. is an aircraft leasing finance company, the largest-publicly traded company in the industry. It is engaged in the leasing, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and operates internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including aircraft remarketing, rental and maintenance payments, aircraft maintenance monitoring, monitoring and enforcement of the contract, the acceptance and forwarding of aircraft, and conducting ongoing reviews of tenant financial performance.

Road map/Pipeline

The company tries to follow the following strategy to continue growing in the aircraft leasing sector: it manages the profitability of the aircraft portfolio in such a way that they show their ability to acquire airplanes at fair prices, while they are financed safely in the long term. AerCap achieves this profitability by buying directly from manufacturers, which reduces its costs. Moreover, the company sells the oldest aircraft to purchase newer ones with better technologies.

Another part of its strategy is obtaining a fair amount of liquidity. As it is a financial company, it needs a high level of leverage. AerCap has a great deal of bargaining power since it forms an oligopoly with its great competitor, Air Lease (NYSE:AL). Therefore, it can be financed through revolving credit lines and term credit lines to achieve liquidity in a short period.

AerCap also tries to get the planes at reasonable prices and anticipates their future demand in the market. Plus, it currently has 200 airlines as clients in 80 countries, which shows customer diversification.

Big numbers

Source: TIKR

The company demonstrates a considerable track record by having multiplied its income by 4 in the last 10 years, a fact that shows the consistency and growth of the sector. Furthermore, this type of business model allows companies to obtain very high operating margins between 40% and 50%. The net margin is around 20%, with very high and stable numbers that favor the company's performance.

In the last year, AerCap has purchased 65 aircraft with the latest technology for approximately $4.6 billion, sold 88 owned aircraft with an average age of 15 years for total profits of about $2.1 billion, and executed a total of 353 aircraft transactions that includes 79 wide-body aircraft transactions. It also has been placed in Positive Outlook by Moody's, it has obtained a BBB rating by S&P Global Ratings, and it has raised approximately $9.5 billion in finance, including bank debt, revolving lines of credit, and the issuance of promissory notes. Lastly, AerCap's Board of Directors has approved share buyback programs totaling $600 million and repurchased a total of 12.0 million common shares for approximately $607.3 million.

Source: Investor relations

Diversification

Source: Investor relations

Main businesses

The main business is to rent commercial aircraft to airlines and sell them later. These are the aircraft in its current fleet:

Source: Investor relations

In addition, the company also earns other income consisting of interest income, income from management commissions, fees for termination of the lease, sales of inventory parts, and net gain on the sale of equity investments.

Business model and context

Category/Area

The aviation sector has grown for years at twice the rate of world GDP (6% on average), as different demographic and technological factors make the plane the safest, fastest, and most profitable means of transport. In the aircraft leasing field, airlines have not stopped increasing their weight in rental aircraft, currently reaching almost 50% of the entire world fleet. Thus, it has quadrupled in the last 20 years.

It is true that the pandemic has drastically reduced the outlook for the sector, but as can be seen in the graph, Euro Control offers several projections in which, for example, in the case of Europe, a recovery and upward continuation of air traffic is expected.

Source: Euro Control

AerCap's business model is profitable and consistent for several reasons. First, it provides flexibility to airlines for fleet planning. Second, it is a way of having the most demanded Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) or Boeing (NYSE:BA) aircraft in the fleet since orders of these two companies have a waiting list of about 9 years. AerCap is one of the main buyers of aircraft and is one of the first companies to acquire them, and this gives the firm the advantage to rent it to airlines cannot afford the newest models yet. Third, it reduces costs to customers in most of the cases since the company can finance itself at 3.5%, while new airlines, currently created in emerging countries, do not finance its debt below 6-7%. Lastly, it has great bargaining power with suppliers and buys the cheapest planes.

How the company makes money

AerCap's business is straightforward: it simply buys the most popular commercial aircraft and leases them to airlines around the world. To a certain extent, it works like a bank where the assets, instead of being mortgages that yield 3% interest, are airplanes that yield 12% of the book value. On the liability side, instead of financing itself with customer deposits, it does so with long-term bond issues and bank debt.

If the company finishes its leasing contracts with the airlines, it has the option of selling that plane, renewing the contract, or sending one of its pilots to collect it and deliver it to another new customer.

Source: Investor relations

The previous graph shows examples of how AerCap works: the company charges 12% on the value of the planes and finances itself at approximately 4%. In this way, there is a net spread of 9% minus the real depreciation of between 5% and 6%, resulting in a 3-4% return on profit.

Main competitors

Market share 2019, Source: Horos

Currently, those that stand out in the market by size and turnover are AerCap and Air Lease. Both are similar, but Air Lease has had greater growth in recent years due to its modern fleet. The point is that both have a very similar ROE of around 10%, but AerCap is cheaper for both P/E and P/B. A company with a 10-15% ROE usually has a P/B of at least 1x, and the company currently trades at 0.3x.

Source: Finbox

Basic comparison

As of June 30, 2020, AerCap owned 931 aircraft (all but 41 were leased) with an average age of 6.4 years. They managed an additional 104 aircraft and had 322 more backorders (over 50% leased). 20 of the leased aircraft are for sale, and some find AER exposure worrisome. In contrast, as of June 30, 2020, Air Lease owned 301 aircraft with an average age of 3.9 years. They handle an additional 81 aircraft, have backorders for 393 (181 already leased), and purchase options for an additional 25. Currently, one owned aircraft is for sale.

SWOT analysis

Before commenting on the SWOT Analysis, it is necessary to note that any increase in the impact of the pandemic would negatively affect the company.

Strengths: AerCap is a large-scale company, which gives it a great capacity for fleet utilization and mobility, greater financing power, and access to debt in difficult times like the current one. The management team is a great strength due to its great capacity and track record. They have great alignment with the shareholders due to the great participation that the board has in the company.

The ability of the company to be able to rent aircraft for an average of 6 years and to have financing for about 7 years is something very positive for the financial situation of the company, something that should be logical in any company within this sector. Further, as it has made many orders to the Airbus and Boeing duopoly, the company has the privilege of receiving the newest planes as soon as they are manufactured, and this creates a higher technological quality fleet.

Opportunities: One of the opportunities that the company has is that it is able to buy back their own companies at very low prices (0.3x P/B) since, as its own shareholder, this helps it generate value. Moreover, this crisis has made many small companies in the sector with great leverage (but without AerCap's competitive advantages such as scale or financing power) go out of business or be in bad financial situations, so this can lead to AerCap stealing more market share. Finally, current growth remains optimistic for the years to come, as air traffic doubles every 15 years its growth and is a very stable sector.

Weaknesses: The value of older aircraft can drop rapidly when more efficient aircraft appears, when the price of oil changes, or when there is market stress. It is a highly leveraged finance company, and this can be a positive factor if it is used well, which AerCap has always done. However, any surprise could send the price down again, as leveraged companies can suffer twice the impact of their risk.

Threats: The overproduction of airplanes can be a threat to the company since businesses like Boeing or Airbus grow at 7% rates per year when the natural rate is 5%, so this can exert a bearish pressure. However, the market forgets that the duopoly acts on demand and does not manufacture an airplane until they have the order. Furthermore, both parties are interested in maintaining minimum prices and not saturating the market.

Interest rate risk is something that could be a problem for financing. The company should not have problems with this due to its firewalls, the fact that more than 75% of the debt is at a fixed rate and long term, the fact that it uses swaps to hedge the variable rates and the fact that it has more than 80% of future contracts that consider price increases if there is an interest rate increase. With the current objective of the Fed to keep rates low, this should not be a problem in the next few years.

The price of crude oil is something that also affects the company, and the last threat is that Chinese competition is flourishing. Banking deregulation has prompted this type of Chinese companies to enter the sector without experience. HNA is the largest one, with a 7% market share. They use aggressive practices like a high level of indebtedness and short-term financing to increase profits.

Outlook

P&L

Source: Bloomberg

AerCap is in a moment of recovery. -2.2% of the growth has been assumed, something that the results of the first semester already expose. In 2021, after the COVID-19 effect, it could return to its growth of 2019 and be in its average growth of 3%. The margins are very remarkable, both the operating margin of the stable 50% and the net margin of 22%. A progressive increase in the EBITDA margin is also expected to reach 88% in 2019.

Solvency/Liquidity

The company currently has a debt of around $30 Bn and cash of about $1.1 Bn, which it has been able to collect quickly due to its competitive advantages. As CEO Aengus Kelly states:

We continue to maintain a very solid liquidity position. We currently have a record level of liquidity with $12 billion in total liquidity sources as of June 30. Against that amount, we had $5 billion of debt maturing over the next 12 months, and we expected Capex of $500 million for total uses of $5.5 billion. Therefore, we currently have a record level of liquidity equivalent to 2.2 times our cash needs over the next 12 months and an excess cash hedge of around $6.4 billion.

Given this, there is no concern about the solvency of the company that also shows a net debt/equity debt of only 3x. In addition, this September, the company issued a debt purchase offer of $1.5 Bn to be able to buy issued bonds and finance itself at lower interest rates.

Source: Bloomberg

Considering that it is a financial company and its assets are financed in less time than the debt itself, the solvency ratio is excellent.

Rating

The company has an ROE of between 10% and 14%, a very good return that has been going for the last 10 years in a stable manner.

It has sacrificed a lot over the years by repurchasing shares and generating shareholder value, and for that reason, profitability remains anchored at 11%.

This increases what really matters for the shareholder, which is EPS. It has gone from $4.61 in 2014 to $8.51 in 2020, which means they have doubled it. The shares are now worth half what they were in 2014, so it makes no sense at the current price. If next year continues to generate a share buyback and ends in 2022 around 100 million shares, even EPS could be around 10, maintaining the proposed growth.

Taking into account that the company trades on average at a 10x P/E and at least at 1x P/B, the company offers an interesting return considering that it is currently trading at $25, that it will not increase the debt and that will continue with its share buyback plan. In this way, it would be possible to obtain an IRR of around 40% at 3 years and 30% at 5 years.

Source: Own elaboration

Comparable

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen, AerCap is the cheapest in the sector and it is the industry leader, a somewhat illogical opposition, so the current price is a market inefficiency. Air Lease has the same capitalization as AerCap and half the revenue. AerCap is considered too undervalued and (with the track record that it has) the best fit for an attractive upside.

Summary of valuation methods

Source: Bloomberg

Since it is a financial company, it should be valued by P/E or P/B, so taking these two ratios offers us an average of about $28 per share today. An upside of 16% that may seem low, but it really is a company that, if it achieves to recover normalized income, can double its price whenever there is a scenario in which the pandemic is off the road. The company can reach a 10x P/E without any problems.

Recommendation

The recommendation is clearly to purchase. A financial company with a great management team with experience and a big weight in company shares. It is a market leader; it has competitive advantages and its moat is clear at the level of scale and financing. With a scenario in which air traffic recovers and the company does not increase its debt, AerCap could return to its 3% growth and easily recover its pre-pandemic price in a matter of 2 or 3 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.