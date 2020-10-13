Even in the best-case scenario, Workhorse might still find it difficult to live up to the expectations of investors from a financial performance perspective.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) has been on a wild ride this year and shares are up a staggering 780% in 2020. The first half of this year, however, was business as usual for Workhorse investors. The company continued to make losses and the stock traded below $7 per share, identical to the price level seen in mid-2010. Things changed dramatically in late-June when ServPro signed a letter of intent to buy 1,200 Endurance pickup trucks from Lordstown Motors. In the following weeks, the optimistic outlook painted by Formidable Asset Management, completing the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards test for its trucks, inclusion in the Russell 3000 index, financing received via issuing senior convertible notes, and the order received from eTrucks all helped Workhorse stock rally into new highs.

None of this compares with what is on the cards for October. The United States Postal Service might finalize its decision on the $8 billion Next Generation Delivery Vehicle project in the coming week, and Workhorse is one of the three contenders battling for this seemingly lucrative deal. Regardless of the outcome from this event, odds are stacked against Workhorse to deliver expected financial results in the coming years. To short the stock, however, I believe it would be better to wait until the USPS announces the contract winner/s for reasons discussed in this analysis.

Workhorse's competition

Karsan, a Turkey-based vehicle manufacturer that has partnered with Morgan Olson, and Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) in partnership with Ford Motor Company (F) are competing for the USPS vehicle contract alongside Workhorse. Below are the prototypes delivered to USPS by the above manufacturers.

Workhorse

Oshkosh

Karsan

Source: Fox Business

Morgan Olson has a long-standing history with the USPS. The most common vehicle used to deliver letters around the country today is the Grumman Long Life Vehicle that was manufactured by Grumman Olson more than 25 years ago before the company was acquired by Morgan Corp. that resulted in a name change to Morgan Olson in 2004. This business relationship spanning more than two decades certainly provides an edge for Morgan in the bidding process.

Oshkosh is another manufacturer that has a healthy relationship with government entities as the company works with the Department of Defense in manufacturing defense vehicles. In partnership with Ford, Oshkosh is the only bidder to use an existing vehicle in the bidding process. A standard Ford Transit Cargo van was modified to build their USPS prototype and this van has already been thoroughly tested to ensure its safety. This could prove to be advantageous in the bidding process.

Here's a summary that could help you gauge a measure of Workhorse's chances of winning the contract.

Company Vehicle type Is there an existing relationship with the USPS? Is there an existing relationship with a government entity? Is there a proven track record of large-scale manufacturing? Karsan/Morgan Olson Plug-in hybrid Yes Yes Karsan has designed more than 277,000 vehicles primarily in Europe. Morgan Olson was the recipient of the largest contract order for vehicles ever back in the '80s and successfully delivered 150,000+ vehicles to the Postal Service. Oshkosh/Ford Gasoline No Oshkosh has a healthy relationship with government entities such as the Department of Defense and is considered a reliable supplier of heavy-duty and military vehicles. Oshkosh designed and manufactured its first military truck for the U.S. Army back in 1920, and the company has a proven track record of delivering special purpose trucks to meet the unique requirements of government entities. Workhorse Electric No No No

Source: Trucks, CSI Market, Company filings, and Eikon

A short report prepared by Fuzzy Panda Research on October 8 argues that Workhorse does not have the technological capability to honor the order even in the highly unlikely scenario the USPS decides to give the green light to an electric truck manufacturer with no proven track record. This report goes on to claim that there has been a brake failure in the prototype vehicle designed by Workhorse, but neither the company nor the USPS has confirmed this as of writing this article on October 12. As correctly pointed out by this report, Workhorse is up against stiff competition as both its rivals have large manufacturing plants and existing relationships with the government.

Even after taking these into consideration, I believe an investor should not completely rule out Workhorse for reasons discussed in the next segment.

Here's my take on the outcome of the contract bidding process

Odds are not stacked in favor of Workhorse, but a counter-argument would be that Workhorse is the only company offering to design a purely electric vehicle that would help the Postal Service achieve its sustainability goals. Bulls see this as a definite differentiator, whereas I believe the USPS is unlikely to award the contract based on this characteristic alone. According to a recent update on the USPS website, Long Life Vehicles are expected to last around 25 years. It's very unlikely that all vehicles sold in the U.S. would need to be zero-emission before 2050. A new rule was approved in California earlier this year that requires all trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2045, and this is the most aggressive policy in the United States. A nationwide zero-emission policy for new vehicle sales is unlikely to be implemented within the next 25 years, which gives more freedom for the Postal Service in awarding the Next Gen vehicle contract to a manufacturer that could meet their unique requirements.

Workhorse's strength, in my opinion, is the cost savings its vehicles would offer to the Postal Service. The independent auditor's report on the delivery vehicle acquisition strategy of the USPS pointed out that average maintenance costs have trended significantly higher since the acquisition of Grumman LLV in 1987.

Source: Auditor's report on the USPS vehicle acquisition strategy

As a pure battery powered electric vehicle manufacturer, Workhorse stands in a good position to address this problem. In its investor presentation for 2020, Workhorse published an illustration of the total cost of vehicle ownership which highlights the savings associated with its trucks and electric vehicles in general.

Source: Investor presentation

While I believe the cost savings promised by Workhorse will not entice the Postal Service to award the multi-billion dollar contract to an unproven electric truck manufacturing company, there is a possibility of USPS awarding a contract to Workhorse to deliver a few (say 50) electric vehicles in a bid to confirm its commitment to a greener future. The Postal Service has a history of experimenting with electric vehicles during the last couple of decades even though none of these vehicles could make it big due to multiple issues including the discontinuation by the manufacturer and scalability problems. Below are some of the electric vehicles tested by the USPS recently.

Source: USPS

Assuming there would be no further delay in announcing the contract winner/s, the news would be out tomorrow (October 13) and I believe there is a possibility of Workhorse ending up with a partial contract which is the best-case scenario for the company and investors. As to being awarded the entire contract worth multi-billion dollars, the chances are quite slim.

Delivering a few vehicles to the USPS won't move the needle

Workhorse is a loss-making venture that has failed to gain traction despite being in the market for over a decade. Even as the popularity of electric vehicles boomed in the last few years, Workhorse was moving at snail speed in developing its technological capabilities to address the demand for EVs. As its financials exhibit, the company has gone nowhere in the last decade except piling up debt that could soon threaten the survival of the company. If Workhorse gets a small order from the USPS, this would only lead to further distress from a financial perspective as the company would have to raise additional funds to build the necessary infrastructure to keep up the pace with the deadlines set by the Postal Service.

Workhorse is currently bleeding cash, and I do not see this changing for the better even if the company delivers a few dozen vehicles to the USPS. What it would accomplish is a temporary bump in the stock price as traders are likely to pump the stock higher without evaluating the long-term outlook which is not promising.

The competition is catching up as well. While Workhorse promises to capture the $18 billion last-mile delivery vehicles industry, the leading vehicle manufacturers have already laid the groundwork to do the same and their technological capabilities, deep pockets, and the capacity of manufacturing plants are likely to make life difficult for Workhorse. Below are some of the electric delivery vans and trucks that are either available in the market or would soon be available (source: IDTechEx)

Nissan e-NV200 Renault Kangoo Z.E. Renault Master Z.E. Citröen Berlingo Electric / Peugeot Partner Electric LDV/Saic Maxus EV80 Iveco Daily Electric Mercedes Benz eVito Mercedes Benz eSprinter Daimler Vision Van Volkswagen e-Crafter Ford Transit Custom PHEV LEVC taxi-based PHEV van Mitsubishi Minicab MiEV

The last-mile-delivery vehicle market will soon be flocked with electric vehicles manufactured by renowned names in the industry, which is not an encouraging sign for Workhorse. What the company could not achieve in the last 10 years is unlikely to be achieved in the next decade.

The strategy

Odds are certainly stacked against Workhorse to win the entire contract of more than $8 billion. However, I am not ruling out the possibility of Workhorse securing a partial contract to design and manufacture a few dozen delivery vehicles. This will certainly trigger another upward movement in the stock price. Keeping this in mind, I've decided not to short the stock until the outcome of the bidding process is known, which could be as early as October 13 if the USPS sticks to the original timeline. There's every possibility of the USPS postponing the deadline to select the winner as well, which would give traders a longer time frame to push the stock higher before the inevitable happens. Workhorse, in my opinion, will follow the same path as Genius Brands International (GNUS) following the catalyst event regardless of the outcome. To hedge the downside risk, the best course of action is to wait until the tide goes down, which would happen when the USPS announces the winners.

A trader could use a long straddle options strategy to benefit from the expected volatility following the USPS announcement as well, but the possibility of a further delay in the big news makes this a risky strategy.

I will patiently wait to learn the particulars of the USPS contract before shorting Workhorse, if at all.

Takeaway

Workhorse is trying to live the American Dream, but the USPS is unlikely to support this course. In the best-case scenario, Workhorse will end up delivering a few vehicles to the Postal Service but nothing more. The current market value of the company in excess of $3 billion is not an accurate representation of what the future holds for the company. The industry will soon be crowded with many electric delivery vehicles, and Workhorse is already playing catch-up in developing its manufacturing plants. With or without the USPS contract, Workhorse is headed toward rough seas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in WKHS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.