Despite steady-state operations, Berry has eliminated its dividend to conserve cash and has successfully hedged its production.

Additional factors are the drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic and the oil supply-demand imbalance hangover from the spring price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Despite its slow-decline heavy crude wells, Berry faces extreme operational risk in California, a state actively rejecting hydrocarbons, such as the governor's order to halt gas-powered car sales by 2035.

Berry Corporation (BRY) is an old-line oil company producing conventional heavy oil with steam flood from shallow wells in long-established California basins. Its market capitalization is $274 million.

Berry has competitive advantages in drilling shallower, less expensive, high-oil-percentage, and slow-decline wells for heavy oil in mature fields with nearby refinery markets.

However, the company faces uphill battles. These include the limited demand and oil price supply instability every producer faces, compounded by challenges of operating in California, such as the governor’s recently announced order to halt sales of gasoline-powered cars by 2035.

The company has cut its dividend to zero.

Berry's headwinds appear so strong so far into the future compared to those faced even by other oil producers that I recently sold my shares. Still, while the current negative environment looms large, Berry had developed operational steadiness that previously made a good differential case for its niche business.

Macro

The oil macro environment has many fundamental cross-currents. The biggest remain the effects of the huge demand drop and slow recovery from global pandemic shutdowns and the Russia-Saudi supply war.

U.S. oil production has fallen from a high of 13.1 million barrels per day (MMBPD) in February to 11.0 MMBPD in the week ending October 2. Many U.S. companies curtailed production; virtually all at least cut drilling budgets.

Production profiles are changing globally as countries hope to rescind their cutbacks, particularly OPEC with its now-5 MMBPD cuts, as well as Russia with oil as its dominant export. Libya, too, is ramping up oil production that was 1.2 MMBPD at the beginning of the year, fell as low as 90,000 BPD and is now at 300,000 BPD.

Second-Quarter 2020 Results

Berry's second-quarter production was 29,100 barrels of oil equivalent (NYSE:BOE)/day, at a high 88% oil content.

Its quarterly loss was -$64.9 million, or -$0.81/share. For comparison, in 2Q19 the company earned net income of $32.0 million or $0.39/share.

Berry did notably well with its hedging program: its hedged oil price was $54.40/BOE, 5% less than the first quarter at a time when the Brent oil price declined 34%. This $54.40/BOE was more than double the unhedged California realized price of $26.60/barrel.

Operations continue steady and low-cost, with the company saying it can replace its annual decline for $10-$12/barrel.

California Regulations and Policy

In late September 2020, California governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to end the sales of all gasoline-powered cars in California by 2035. He further directed the California Air Resource Board to adopt regulations that would make medium- and heavy-duty vehicles zero-emission (non-gasoline and non-diesel) by 2045.

This followed November 2019 initiatives to reduce fracking (and oil and gas use overall) in pursuit of the state goal to be carbon-neutral by 2045.

The impact of these initiatives to Berry mainly affect thermal diatomite cyclical steaming in its north Midway-Sunset field but not its sandstone injection wells (the majority) in all of its California fields:

* most of Berry’s cyclic steam operations don’t require high-pressure cyclic steam injection;

*current production is not affected by the moratorium on new extraction wells

*new drilling permits in most of its fields (except north Midway Sunset thermal diatomite) are not affected by the moratorium on new extraction wells.

That said, California’s ongoing opposition to hydrocarbons exerts continued pressure on Berry. Indeed, within in the last several months two large refiners, Marathon (MPC) and Phillips 66 (PSX) announced plans to convert California refineries with capacities totaling 286,000 BPD or 15% of California’s operable refining capacity to renewable diesel plants or terminal operations. The risk is that current and prospective anti-hydrocarbon regulations could render Berry’s California reserves valueless. Its operations outside of California are a near-negligible percentage of its overall business.

Oil Prices

Brent oil price, $/barrel

Credit: MacroTrends.net, left axis is $/bbl

The October 12, 2020 Brent oil price for the December futures contract is $41.78 per barrel.

The price for heavy, sour California crude oil is surprisingly close to the Brent price. For example, on October 9, 2020, Midway Sunset was $39.85/barrel.Although the density and sulfur content of Midway Sunset make it more expensive to refine, California refineries are tuned to what is now a declining—and thus valuable--volume of heavy California crude oil that doesn’t require expensive, uncertain shipping from Alaska or the Middle East.

With declines in other heavy crudes from Alaska, Mexico, and especially Venezuela, and difficulty in moving heavy Canadian crude to the U.S. due to pipeline capacity shortages, there remains niche demand for heavy California crudes from California refiners.

Reserves and Production

At December 31, 2019, the company owned net proved reserves of 138.4 million BOE, at a whopping 94% oil and condensate. Of the total proved reserves 81.7 million BOEs are developed.

The value of the total 138 million BOEs of proved reserves is a GAAP-standard, discounted cash flow (after-tax PV-10) of $1.81 billion using an oil price of $58.88/barrel. Using the same oil price the GAAP-standard discounted cash flow of the proved developed reserves is $1.18 billion.

Within California, the company operates in the Midway-Sunset, South Belridge, McKittrick and Poso Creek fields in the San Joaquin basin in (low-population-density) Kern County, and the Placerita Field in the (high-population-density) Ventura basin in Los Angeles County. Berry’s California properties are mature, slow-decline oil wells.

In the second quarter of 2020, Berry produced 29,100 BOE/D, of which 88%, or 25,600 BPD, was oil. The majority (80%) of its oil production is from the San Joaquin and Ventura basins in California; a small volume is from the Rockies’ Uinta and Piceance basins.

Credit: berrypetroleum.com

Competitors

Berry Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company originally started in California in 1909 and the majority of its assets are still there.

As a company drilling shallow, conventional wells in long-established California basins, Berry’s competitors are mainly other small California producers, plus giant international oil company Chevron (CVX). Kern County, where Berry has much of its operations, was the seventh largest oil producing county in the U.S. in January 2019. California was also the seventh-largest oil-producing state in the U.S. in November 2019.

Berry’s heavy oil supply competitors are a few other small producers in California plus crude oil from the Alaskan North Slope, Mexico, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. Venezuela was formerly a competitor but its production has dwindled due to mismanagement and lack of investment. Indeed, all but Saudi Arabia and Canada have declining production. Moreover, all locations except Canada must incur the cost of waterborne shipping; Berry’s pipeline shipping distances to California refineries are shorter and cheaper.

Strategy

Berry is not pipeline-constrained since it serves California markets. It notes other advantages:

*decades of history;

*low production declines;

*low capital and service cost intensity;

*stable operating costs; and

*no gas-oil recovery issues.

In 2018, the company’s (isolated) California market was 28% supplied from California, 40% from OPEC (so higher-priced Brent is the reference rather than WTI), 12% from Alaska, and 17% from non-OPEC. There are no major crude oil pipelines that connect California to the rest of the U.S.

The regulatory (particularly the drilling moratoria) and geographic restrictions provide barriers to entry while the continuing gasoline demand on the U.S. west coast supplied by its complex (coking and cracking) refineries provides a ready market. Many of these refineries were built as much as a century ago when fields like Midway-Sunset were discovered, and so are designed to run at least a partial slate of heavy crude.

The company is active in conversations with the county and state; in a savvy branding move it has changed its name and logo from Berry Petroleum to Berry Corporation.

Berry will continue its successful hedge program and is already 2/3 hedged for 2021 at Brent prices of $46/barrel.

Governance

As of October 6, 2020, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Berry’s overall governance as 2, with sub-scores of audit (2), board (3), shareholder rights (2), and compensation (5). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk, so this is a good ranking.

At September 30, 2020 shorts were 1.9% of floated shares. Insiders own only 0.92% of the stock.

As noted, like all California hydrocarbon producers and consumers, Berry faces significant political risk from state legislators and regulators that appear to want to shut down all hydrocarbon operations.

The company recently hired a new chief operating officer, Fernando Araujo, who has experience at Shell, Repsol, Schlumberger, and Apache.

Berry’s Financial and Stock Highlights

The company’s 52-week price range is $1.82-$11.72 per share, so its October 12, 2020 closing price of $3.43 is only 29% of its one-year high and 59% of its one-year target of $5.83. This closing price gives Berry a market capitalization of $274 million.

Trailing twelve months’ earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) is -$1.68. Average analysts’ estimated 2020 EPS is $0.59; however the average for 2021 is negative at -$0.43.

At June 30, 2020, Berry had $671 million in liabilities and $1.46 billion in assets giving it a liability-to-asset ratio of 46%.

Trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow is $233 million and levered free cash flow was -$2.4 million.

The company’s mean analyst rating is currently a solid 1.8—“buy” leaning toward “strong buy”--from the nine analysts who follow it.

Data by YCharts

Berry has dropped its dividend but plans to reinstate it “when appropriate.” Specifically, it will “reconsider when the Brent strip price reaches $50/barrel, subject to board approval.”

The company will report third-quarter results on November 3 and host a conference call November 4. These dates--the presidential election--all but guarantee Berry results will be overlooked.

Notes on Valuation

The company’s book value per share of $9.89, well above its market price, indicates negative investor sentiment.

Market capitalization is a very bargain-level $9,400/flowing BOE. If gas and natural gas liquids are excluded the ratio is similar at $10,700/flowing barrel of oil and condensate.

Berry Corporation’s enterprise value (NYSE:EV) is $663 million and, as noted, market capitalization is $274 million. EV/EBITDA ratio is a very low 1.9x.

Positive and Negative Risks

Investors should consider their overall and California heavy oil price, volume, and regulatory expectations as the factors likely to affect Berry Corporation. While Berry has been able to produce consistent volumes, the state of California is full-force limiting production and use of hydrocarbons, a stance unlikely to change.

*Finally, to reiterate, with California’s target of being carbon-neutral by 2045 and especially its drilling moratoria, there remains a risk Berry’s California reserves could be rendered completely uneconomic to drill.

Recommendations for Berry Corporation

Berry Corporation’s governance scores and average analyst ratings are good. Operations are steady given the company’s low-decline-rate wells.

State pressure to eliminate all sources and uses of hydrocarbons applies to all companies and consumers in the state.

The risk from the California moratorium on high-pressure cyclic steam injection has been addressed by Berry. The moratorium applies to new permits—Berry can continue to use its existing permits—and most of Berry’s cyclic steam operations don’t require high-pressure cyclic steam injection.

Positives for the company are:

1)niche focus on California heavy oil with wells that mature and slow-declining and so different from newer onshore unconventional production,

2)discounted market capitalization relative to reserve value,

3)valuable, effective hedge program, and

4)ability to operate while staying within cash flow limits.

However, without a dividend, but with global pressure from oversupply and limited demand, possible California refinery shutdowns, and the vow to eliminate sales of gasoline-powered vehicles as well as drilling constraints leading to poor prospects for growth in California—indeed active hostility to hydrocarbon operations there—I cannot recommend Berry Corporation to investors. I recently sold my own holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, MPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.