Holiday beauty sales for e-commerce are expected to be $62 billion but could be as high as $70 billion as e-commerce looks to dominate.

Estee Lauder (EL) is heading towards the holiday season, and although the previous quarter saw sales drop and revenues come in below estimates, the holiday season should be able to capitalize on some underlying strengths that Estee had seen during the quarter. With these strengths, Estee should be able to push itself towards new highs.

Estee is still projecting itself to have "a third fiscal year double-digit sales and adjusted EPS growth" even though the pandemic has altered the sales channel mix, with physical store sales down, as well as regional sales lower in harder hit geographies. To read some of the risks and underperformance, check out "Estee Lauder: Near-Term Weakness Ahead."

Even with results not up to par with consensus, analysts are turning bullish on Estee, with Argus, Morgan Stanley, and RBC leading Wall Street's positivity. And while the analysts are aware of the potential weakness in US sales, the shift to e-commerce and sales growth in Asia are strong positives for growth, and align with high holiday sales growth inside the e-commerce sector. Estee pointed to its "robust global skincare portfolio, vibrant online business, a broad exposure to Asia-Pacific [as] the engines of this moment."

As we head into the holiday season, health and beauty sales on e-commerce as a whole are expected to grow 17.9% to $62.6 billion, leaving a large market to capture. However, the rapid shift in consumer shopping habits to favoring e-commerce and contactless shopping methods could actually see that figure nearer to $65 billion or even $70 billion. That extra growth would provide an even larger growth margin for retailers like Estee to reach.

Estee implemented a new set of "social selling strategies" to combat sales lost due to the pandemic as well as to boost revenues in channels and regions that were showing favorable signs of recovery and growth.

The company saw online sales soar during the previous quarter due to changing consumer habits and also saw "nearly triple digit organic sales growth in the fourth quarter." Sales mix not only came from Estee's brand sites, boutiques and platforms, but also through e-commerce partner Tmall.

During the pandemic, Tmall outlined its efforts in its Spring Thunder Initiative to help over 1,000 SMEs find growth and power $10 million renminbi each in sales but also extended the helping hand over to its mega partners. Tmall is banking on innovation to ride out pandemic uncertainty, and such innovation in the form of livestreaming is finding a new niche. I'm a big fan of the livestreaming niche for e-commerce sales, and a huge fan of Alibaba's (BABA) Taobao Live platform (read "Taobao Live's Growth Story Continues" and "Taobao Live Could Be A Key Growth Driver For Alibaba"). Livestreaming is something that looks to be forging ahead as a new way for shoppers to interact with sellers and make more informed purchases due to live reviews for a more realistic feel.

Estee only began using livestreaming as a sales channel on Tmall last year - yet it has already begun to see just how beneficial the channel is. For the "6.18 midyear shopping festival, the Estée Lauder brand sales on Tmall tripled and its sales ranked second among all prestige beauty brands." The festival is a huge period for e-commerce sales - JD.com (JD) and Alibaba generated over $136 billion renminbi in sales during the festival driven mainly by livestreaming.

Estee's "self-produced streams and influencer-led sessions" are finding popularity in the new habit of shopping on livestreams. While Estee had begun livestreaming only in mainland China, the customer engagement from artists and ambassadors using/testing products and doing tutorials led Estee to start using similar "one-on-one and small group video consultations" with its Bobbi Brown brand.

One of the main benefits of livestreaming that will help holiday sales - especially in China, as the Single's Day promotions arrive a couple weeks before the domestic BFCM weekend - is that these livestreams are shoppable, so consumers can purchase items used in events during the event.

It won't be a short-term shift either. Livestreaming looks to be here to stay, with other apps like Chinese-located Kuaishou, Huya (HUYA), DouYu (DOYU), Bilibili (BILI), and Pinduoduo (PDD), as well as Facebook Shops (FB), joining the shoppable live stream niche. And Tmall now "expects continued robust growth in the beauty category over the next three-to-four years, driven by strong consumer demand, technologies and innovations and upgraded membership operations." So the long-term opportunities to capitalizing on GMV growth in livestreaming exist, and Estee is well positioned already in China to do so.

Holiday beauty sales are expected to come in strong, even though the pandemic has altered the shopping dynamic away from physical stores and towards e-commerce. Estee has found quick recovery in premium skincare and other categories and is expecting to see overall growth continue for the remainder of the fiscal year. E-commerce will be a huge driver of holiday sales this year, as the sector is expected to take a record percentage of total retail sales. Health care and beauty sales for the holidays could come in much higher than expected, near to $70 billion, due to the shifts in e-commerce. Estee's presence as well in new niche areas like livestreaming in China will provide large boosts to sales as the livestream niche is expected to grow significantly in the long-run and also have blowout Single's Day events. Estee is capitalizing on new trends that have emerged during the pandemic and should see smooth sailing for the holidays, and potentially reach new highs by early 2021.

