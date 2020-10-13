Key drivers of growth include national and regional mandates for hydrogen, cost competitiveness of renewables, as well as industrial and corporate decarbonization initiatives.

It enjoys high visibility thanks to recent promises of green hydrogen becoming (more) mainstream in the long-term.

(Source: NelHydrogen.Com)

Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF; OTCPK:NLLSY, unsponsored ADR) is a hydrogen pure play listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. It operates through three related segments, providing technology solutions to produce, store and distribute green hydrogen. It thus effectively covers the entire value chain in the service of industries and energy companies.

Although Nel is still de facto pre-profit and posts negative cash flows, there are signs it might finally be turning the corner. Clean hydrogen — one that is produced with renewable energy resources — is attracting renewed attention as ‘green recovery’ plans post COVID-19 have started coming online.

Green hydrogen is said to be capable of transforming energy systems and hence fulfilling a critical role in fighting climate change. With governments pursuing low and zero carbon economies, the nascent sector is expected to be on the receiving end of multibillion dollar investment programs. Also interested in making the switch to hydrogen are utilities and energy majors.

This, in turn, will be good for makers of green hydrogen equipment, electrolyzers. Nel is a leading name with proven expertise in technology and strong client relationships. In preparation for greater activity around hydrogen, the company is ramping up investments in manufacturing facilities to bring down costs and improve margins on higher projected revenues.

We are Bullish on Nel assigning it long-term value based on the company’s technological ability to leverage the growing uptake of green hydrogen.

Recent performance

Although financial results year-to-date have been affected by the pandemic, the topline still registered a positive growth in the first two quarters. Revenue expanded 21% in Q2 year-over-year and 11% for the first half of 2020.

Despite the muted macro environment, Nel received a number of large purchase orders in Q2 and, as a result, accumulated its highest order backlog yet of NOK1,036.6 million (or USD107.5 million as of June 30).

For the first time, a positive net income was reported in the latest quarter; this, however, was due to a fair value adjustment of the company’s shareholding (of about 0.3%) in Nikola Corporation (NKLA), a green truck company that went public on June 4.

Quarterly Results: Key Figures

(Source: Nel Q2 Report)

Historical review

From the time of listing in 2014 to end-2019, Nel’s total income grew at a CAGR of 116% and operating expenses (including the cost of sales) at a commensurate rate of 101%.

Historical Performance: Key Figures (NOK mn)

(Source: Author's based on annual reports)

Revenue, notably, has been climbing in decreasing annual increments: it was up 164% in 2017, 62% in 2018 and a modest 17% in 2019.

Y-o-Y Change 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue & operating income - 725.6% 14.6% 163.9% 61.8% 16.5% COGS & operating expenses - 369.0% 43.7% 147.0% 63.4% 20.2%

(Source: Author's based on annual reports)

At the same time, profit margins have stayed negative and relatively flat which basically suggests that the more money the company makes, the more it loses.

Profitability 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EBITDA margin -78.5% -0.6% -39.2% -25.6% -26.9% -31.3% Net margin -53.7% -21.7% -48.7% -17.3% -38.6% -47.3%

(Source: Author's based on annual reports)

Nel’s cash position has been characterized by widening negative operating cash flows and simultaneously expanding cash balances. This year, it conducted a subsequent offering of 13.4 million shares and two private placements of 159.5 million shares on aggregate.

As of Q2, it held about NOK2.6 billion (or USD301.3 million) in cash meant to support the company’s strategic expansion plans (including at the principal Heroya plant in Norway which will start commercial production late next year).

Cash Position (NOK mn) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Operating cash flow 3.3 -37.8 -34.2 -113 -142.8 -209.2 Cash balance 98.5 313 225.5 295 349.7 526

(Source: Author's based on annual reports)

Overall, for a company whose operating history goes more than 90 years back, Nel is still a growth company performance wise; hence, being unprofitable may be admissible. The business has had its ups and downs in the several years since the IPO which led to a less-than-exciting showing.

Headwinds, however, could finally be shifting to tailwinds in a collateral benefit of post-pandemic economic recovery which hydrogen is becoming a big part of.

With a steady increase in revenues and a chance at exponential growth on the horizon, it is critical that Nel zeroes in on increasing their margins. The company is largely on the right track. Its investment in giga facilities can yield cost savings that will improve the bottom line. Nel is also diversifying its sources of earnings — by channeling money equally to hydrogen production and fueling networks — to ensure a more consistent stream of income.

Green hydrogen on the cusp of a major breakout

Nel's the biggest opportunity lies in green hydrogen. It is the type of hydrogen produced through electrolysis of water powered by renewable energy. The resultant hydrogen is essentially carbon free and, thus, a potent tool in decarbonization of energy systems — now the centerpiece of the global fight against climate change.

Potentially, green hydrogen is capable of supplying up to 24% of global energy needs by 2050, based on data by BloombergNEF, which could slash about a third of CO2 emissions.

At present, the cumulative demand for hydrogen is 70 million tons annually. Almost all of this demand is met with fossil fuels, while water electrolysis contributes just 1% of total hydrogen produced. Cost is the main differential: green hydrogen costs at least three times as much to produce as gray hydrogen.

This is set to change as multiple factors are coming together to reduce the production cost. Proliferation of solar and wind power continues to drive the prices of renewable energy down. Given that electricity accounts for nearly 75% of total production costs of green hydrogen, the combination of electrolyzers with renewable assets is becoming increasingly more economically feasible.

Renewables: Record Low Technology Costs and Auction Prices in 2019

(Source: International Renewable Energy Agency)

Electrolyzers are also becoming more affordable, along with other technological advances that are bringing down costs by increasing production efficiency. But even more importantly, growing demand from national and regional public bodies is catalyzing the rollout of green hydrogen on a large scale.

In July, following a compelling advocacy campaign by companies and industry groups, the European Union released the details of its hydrogen strategy under the ambitious Green Deal. The target is to have 6GW of electrolyzers installed within the EU by 2024; 40GW by 2030, with an additional 40GW in neighboring countries for future import. Although blue hydrogen (produced from fossil fuels with carbon capture) is also on the table, pundits argue that green hydrogen might become more cost efficient at a faster pace.

Production Cost: Hydrogen from Renewables & Fossil Fuels, 2018 vs. 2050F

(Source: International Renewable Energy Agency)

The EU has not yet set a fixed spending plan but predicts investments in electrolyzers alone from now to 2030 to range between €24 and €42 billion. Germany, as part of its coronavirus stimulus package, has already allocated $10.5 billion to green hydrogen related projects. It is believed that more countries around the continent (France and the UK, among others) and beyond will follow suit — with new government policy to incentivize the production and use of clean hydrogen. East Asia and Australasia are in focus where, according to Wood MacKenzie, green hydrogen is forecast to reach a cost parity with hydrocarbon based hydrogen by 2030.

Promising pipeline of green hydrogen projects

So although green hydrogen is not yet cost competitive, it is progressing steadily into a growth market. By conservative BloombergNEF estimates, the transition to green hydrogen over the next 30 years could be associated with infrastructure investment opportunities worth $11 trillion and direct annual revenues of $2.5 trillion.

The green hydrogen market is currently rather ‘diminutive’ with deployed capacity estimated to be near 250MW globally. Wood MacKenzie, in a report published last October, expected this number to increase by over 1,200% to 3.2GW over the next five years, driven by the heightened interest from national stakeholders, energy majors and industries. In March this year, based on the announcements to date, the consultancy updated its projection to 8.2GW, anticipating another 4.5GW to be added after 2025.

To 2030, Europe will account for 59% of projects in the pipeline. A number of them worldwide are to be supersized at more than 100MW. Burgeoning interest from oil and gas companies as well as renewable developers hoping to benefit from the oncoming boom in hydrogen fuel should add to the pool of investments entering the market.

Nel is a direct beneficiary

With 3,500 systems deployed worldwide, Nel manufactured electrolyzers boast the largest capacity in the world totaling more than 80MW (over 2,600 have been delivered by Proton OnSite which Nel acquired in 2017). This means that the company is presently responsible for >32% of the global capacity. In the fueling segment, its existing mega-facility in Denmark produces more than 300 hydrogen stations per year.

Nel’s Manufacturing Capacity

(Source: Nel Q1 2020 Report)

In anticipation of the increased demand for green hydrogen going forward, Nel has initiated the construction of the world’s largest production facility for electrolyzers in Heroya, Norway. Featuring full automatization of production lines, the plant will be operated in accordance with lean manufacturing principles — which can contribute to cost effectiveness of Nel’s products.

In the latest Q2 results, the management mentioned an upgrade in the facility’s expected capacity owing to design improvements, from 360MW to 500MW given the same investment outlay. Potentially, with a couple more assembly lines, the plant could reach the maximum capacity of more than 2GW. In contrast, ITM Power’s (OTCPK:ITMPF) new facility in Bessemer Park, touted to be the largest of its kind when introduced just last year, will have a production capacity of up to 1GW.

Moving forward, we see Nel benefiting from the supportive macro and industrial developments in several ways.

First, a higher number of orders explain Nel’s investments in new facilities that should significantly improve the manufacturing economies of scale. Based on our preliminary estimates, its current production capacity of ~80MW a year is set to increase by 25 times, thus allowing Nel to serve more clients worldwide who intend to partake in the energy transition.

Nel’s strategic investments will also allow Nel to deliver larger projects and earn substantially higher contract revenues. For instance, Nel holds a framework arrangement with Lhyfe Labs SAS to manage recurrent orders: in March for EUR1 million and another in April for 20 additional electrolyzers. NKLA is another key client/partner: since 2017, Nel has received three separate orders from NKLA, including a multibillion PO for 448 electrolyzers. As a result, Nel’s order backlog which stood at NOK512 million at end-2019 expanded to NOK1 billion by Q2 this year.

In addition to electrolyzers, Nel is enlarging its stake in green hydrogen as a fueling solution for the transport sector. To leverage the trend, Nel has invested in fueling stations through ventures such as Green H2 Norway, Uno-X Hydrogen and Hyon AS, cornering the market for the supply of hydrogen fuel cells to trucks, passenger cars and ships. Through Everfuel Europe A/S, Nel plans to provide alternative fuel for buses. These efforts should bring about a greater regularity of income, as opposed to its electrolyzer business that generates mostly one-off payments.

Valuation

Nel is currently valued close to the peak of its sales multiples. Its trailing twelve-month Price/Sales of 47.96 as of 9 October 2020 is fairly high compared to 22.08 which was registered on the last trading day of 2019.

Similarly, EV/Sales jumped more than 100% from 19.17 to 48.79. The steep ascent began around May amid calls for governments to devise 'green recovery' plans post coronavirus and clean hydrogen being mentioned as a viable solution to turn to in the energy space.

Sales Multiples: Historical Trend

(Source: Seeking Alpha as of 9 October 2020)

Setting the right valuation for a company like Nel is a bit of a black box as truly comparable data is not available. As a function of the considerable market potential as well as Nel’s product experience and reputation, we think the company is valued with plenty of room for growth.

Risks

Competition in the space is heating up. Aside from Nel, a host of other companies are involved in green hydrogen production and distribution including listed ITM Power (the UK), McPhy Energy (France), Siemens Energy (Spain), privately held Areva H2Gen (France), Hydrogenics (Canada), Enapter (Italy) and Sunfire (Germany), among others. But Nel appears to be well-positioned to take the lead given its extensive experience with green hydrogen producing technology and related solutions and a large portfolio of existing facilities that keep attracting new customers.

Companies Producing and Distributing Clean Hydrogen: Nel is on the Board of Hydrogen Europe, an umbrella association with 160+ members

(Source: Hydrogen Europe)

Short-term disruptions to operations following isolated accidents (such as one that took place in a Nel operated fueling station outside of Oslo last year) are among risks that Nel has to manage as part of daily business. The real challenge is to dispel common misconceptions around the safety of hydrogen technology.

At the same time, external factors that are seen underpinning the growth of green hydrogen contain a certain degree of the unknown. For example, it is possible that pertinent national policies on energy remain stagnant with little momentum or change in some unfavorable way. For Nel, the lack of political will behind clean hydrogen in Norway is a cause for concern and may necessitate its moving/expanding elsewhere.

The scale of its investments in the hydrogen economy make Nel, still a pre-profit company, particularly vulnerable to unforeseen price shocks and negative shifts in demand. But, as argued above, the growing recognition of green hydrogen among national policymakers and industry makers alike almost guarantee Nel a share of new business.

Finally, there is some uncertainty concerning the ability of Nel's strategic clients to follow through on their purchase commitments. Clients in financial distress would mean downward reevaluations of Nel’s projected revenue. Nonetheless, with an order backlog of more than NOK1 billion, Nel may be able to diversify this risk away.

Conclusion

With coronavirus recovery efforts as the backdrop, green hydrogen is increasingly coming into the limelight. We think this gives Nel a good visibility on long-term performance. There is already solid demand for the company’s manufacturing solutions, and it is only expected to grow. Nel’s continued investments in economies of scale, therefore, are perfectly justified. Patient investors should be rewarded with attractive returns in the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.