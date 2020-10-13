So far, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken's credit quality has held up, but the overall quality of the book doesn't compare quite so favorably to other Nordic peers, so this should be monitored.

So far, it would seem that the Nordic economies are holding up well through the pandemic. How quickly economic activity recovers, particularly with larger corporations, is a key swing factor for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCPK:SVKEF) (SEBa.ST) ("SEB"). With iffier credit quality, fee-based income tied to corporate activity, a recent strategy of the trading margin for market share, and less operating leverage potential, I believe SEB stands out among Nordic banks as one of the more reliant upon a relatively prompt rebound to healthy corporate activity, and I'm not sure that's the best call now.

Were SEB trading more cheaply, I'd be less concerned about the bank's need for growth. As is, while I don't think the shares are overvalued (European banks in general still trade close to historical lows), they don't stand out to me among the peer group as being particularly attractively-priced today.

What To Watch For In Q3

SEB's management laid out a hefty 5% balance growth target for the remainder of the year (after second quarter earnings) and an equally hefty 10% net interest income target. With spreads likely to be down at least a bit from the prior year, that means loan growth is going to have to take up the slack.

To be sure, loan growth was healthy in the second quarter, with 6% year-over-year growth and slight growth on a sequential basis. My concern, though, is if that can continue through the remainder of the year.

Among the Nordic banks, SEB is among the most-leveraged to corporate lending, with close to half of its loans to the "corporate" sector (the distinctions between "corporate" and "SME" can admittedly be blurry at times), and a large part of that to larger corporations. That has been a growth engine for SEB in recent years, as the company has not only benefited from healthy loan demand and rising market share but has also benefited from the greater profitability offered by corporate lending (lower provisioning expenses, lower operating expenses, et al).

About one-fifth of SEB's corporate exposure is to sectors under stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, including hospitality, transportation, retail, and the like, and SEB's 3% exposure to oil/gas lending trends to the higher end of the curve among the Nordic banks. So far, the company's credit experience has been good, with a non-performing loan ratio of only around 0.55%, and the coverage of Stage 3 loans looks okay at 45%, but I do worry about a more "middle of the road" quality mix relative to other Nordic bank corporate banks.

So, when SEB reports earnings later this month, I'll be very interested in seeing what happens with respect to loan growth (and management's updated guidance on growth) and credit quality. Given the efforts taken by the Swedish government, I believe SEB's full-cycle losses will be manageable (likely less than 200bp cumulative), but I would note that we're still early in the recession cycle for credit losses (corporate losses tend to peak a year or so after the recession starts).

An Aggressive Strategy

SEB management has taken a relatively aggressive approach to gaining share in multiple markets. While that has helped boost loan growth, my concern is that the costs on the margin side may be little too high, particularly relative to SEB's ongoing need to reinvest in IT/digital capabilities.

SEB has a high teens share of the Swedish mortgage market and has been more willing than some of its peers to compete aggressively with new entrants where price/margin is concerned. Given those competitive entrants, overall spreads and margins have weakened in the Swedish mortgage market in recent years. Now, in the last couple of quarters, there seems to be evidence that this is settling down and the competition is becoming less fierce (Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBY), which hadn't competed as aggressively, seems to be gaining back some share). Moreover, loan demand has been healthy recently (up 5% in August), so it will be interesting to see if SEB can see some spread improvement.

SEB has likewise been aggressive on the corporate side, willing to underwrite loans for somewhat lower-quality customers in order to gain share and grow the book. So far, credit losses have been fine, but we're still early in the cycle. Even so, management doesn't seem to be looking to ease off on its more aggressive stance - targeting 20% market share in the Swedish SME segment (versus around 15%) today) and commenting recently that the commercial real estate market, an area that has been seeing higher non-performing loan balances (sector-wide, not specific to SEB), is "more interesting during the crisis".

It's certainly possible that SEB could be a share-gainer through this pandemic. If SEB is still willing to lend to corporate customers, particularly in real estate, when others are pulling back, more share will flow to SEB. As I said, so far SEB's credit numbers look good, the bank is well-capitalized, and share growth could help offset lower overall corporate loan demand assuming that ongoing economic uncertainty leads corporations to hold back a while longer on anything but essential capex.

The Outlook

SEB generates meaningful non-interest income (excluding trading gains), but about a third of it comes from its large corporate customers. Again, I'm concerned that if corporate activity remains sluggish for a time, the impact to SEB could be larger. I am also concerned that even with that larger corporate skew, trading margin for market share and the need to make meaningful ongoing investments into IT will limit SEB's operating leverage for some time.

All told, I'm looking for SEB to generate some growth in core earnings over the next five years, with longer-term growth more in the area of 3% to 4%. Better loan growth and/or better operating leverage would be two powerful potential upside drivers, while weaker credit quality and weaker loan growth would be meaningful potential negative drivers.

The Bottom Line

Like almost all banks, SEB does look undervalued, but the degree of undervaluation appears less to me than with some of its Nordic peers. While the discount to a "fair" price/TBV ratio does look a little wide today, I believe other banks are likely to see a stronger rebound and there could be more risk to SEB's near-term returns. All told, I do think that SEB can generate a long-term double-digit total annualized return, but I see a little more risk here than with other Nordic banks and a greater need for more economic factors (including corporate investment spending) to go the bank's way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.