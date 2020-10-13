Third quarter results, which I believe were much better than expected despite the challenging landscape, support my more bullish views on JPM.

JPMorgan (JPM) proved Wall Street analysts overly cautious, and topped third quarter consensus estimates on earnings day. The bank delivered $29.15 billion in revenues that declined YOY by about half of what had been forecasted. Most impressive was EPS of $2.92, well above expectations, as credit reserves booked this time was only one-fourth the pre-earnings consensus.

Under the hood, JPMorgan told a mixed story of strength and weakness about its third quarter performance and the outlook for the economy. The major themes, however, were not that much different from what I had anticipated in my earnings preview.

A look at the results

Earlier this month, I noted that the consumer segment would be a drag on JPMorgan's third quarter results once again, driven by subdued aggregate spending and an unfavorable interest rate environment. This is exactly what ended up happening, with consumer and community banking revenues and income both falling 9% YOY.

After dropping sharply over 2019 levels last quarter, average loans dipped another $3.4 billion sequentially. The most significant headwinds seem to have come from substantially lower credit card balances, down 12% YOY -- likely a result of consumers tightening the belt amid macroeconomic uncertainties. The consumer segment was also hurt by deposit margin compression in consumer and business banking, which more than offset the tailwinds from higher deposit balances.

The softness in consumer was, once again, largely offset by strong performance in the institutional segment. Not unlike my expectations, investment banking and trading saw double-digit growth in revenues, even though the third quarter results were not quite a repeat of the second-period's outstanding numbers.

As the chart above depicts, JPMorgan once again beat its competition (so far) across the board in the institutional business. Compared to Citigroup (C), its only major peer so far to report third quarter results, JPMorgan seems to have executed better on its deal pipeline, despite some softness in M&A. For both players, markets and securities services remained a bright spot in a year marked by intense market volatility and dislocations.

Lastly, JPMorgan's revised GDP and unemployment expectations for the next few quarters caught my attention (see graph below). In both cases, projections improved slightly from the second quarter, after they had deteriorated substantially between the first and second periods of the year. However, the cautious tone about the state of the economy remains, as the bank maintained credit reserves at $34 billion "given significant economic uncertainty and a broad range of potential outcomes".

A look at the stock

So far, and understanding that it may be too early in the earnings season, I maintain my views on the financial services space in general and JPMorgan specifically. Regarding the sector, the consumer segment is likely to suffer from a combination of wobbly macroeconomic fundamentals and low interest rates for several quarters. And that, to me, is the appeal of a high-quality and high-performing bank, like JPMorgan.

For a while, I have been saying that JPM is worth the valuation premium over its peers -- even though this premium has been modest this year, as the chart above depicts. The bank's third quarter results, which I believe were much better than expected despite the challenging landscape, further support my more bullish views on JPM.

