iQIYI has blamed both the pandemic for choking off new content as well as national exam season in China for dampening entertainment demand.

Though we can excuse the recent decline in advertising revenues due to the global ad slump, the deceleration in streaming membership revenues is a tougher pill to swallow.

Netflix (NFLX) has had a banner year this year. The leading U.S. streaming company has seen its share price lift by more than 60% year-to-date, buoyed by rampant demand for entertainment amid the global lockdowns. This strength, however, has not ported over to one of Netflix's main counterparts in China, a streaming service called iQIYI (IQ). The fast-growing Chinese streaming leader has hit a snag this year, due to two primary drivers: an ad-supported business (think of this segment like a Youtube equivalent) that has been decimated by lower ad rates globally, and a lack of new content that has spurred a slowdown in new signups.

Though iQIYI has remained steady this year, the stock is only flat year-to-date - underperforming most of its Internet sector counterparts, both at home in China and in the U.S.

Data by YCharts

The company has also been the target of unwanted attention this year: earlier this year in April, a research firm called Wolfpack Research accused iQIYI of regularly misreporting its revenue and user numbers. An excerpt from the report reads:

IQ does this [inflate revenue] by overstating its user numbers by approximately 42%-60%. Then, IQ inflates its expenses, the prices it pays for content, other assets, and acquisitions in order to burn off fake cash to hide the fraud from its auditor and investors."

The report prompted an SEC investigation in August. iQIYI has since launched an internal review into its reporting processes and in October, the company refuted these claims and asserted that all of its reporting is accurate. While we have nothing to substantiate the veracity of iQIYI's statements, we will say that with the blowup of Luckin Coffee this year, investors are particularly sensitive to companies that have been accused of numbers inflation, and the overhang of this episode is likely to drive a discount in iQIYI's share price for quite some time.

But there are fundamental reasons to be cautious, as well. iQIYI's membership numbers have been trending weaker - though we'd have hoped that the pandemic would be able to accelerate iQIYI's growth, similar to the big user bump we saw for Netflix in Q1.

The bottom line for iQIYI: though I still believe there's a long-term bullish thesis for iQIYI (driven by iQIYI's content leadership and established market share in the world's largest market - players like Netflix simply don't have enough localized content to build a dedicated following in China), I think any near/medium-term upside is capped for the company. Looking ahead, we want to see if iQIYI is able to pick up its streaming additions as well as get a clearer timeline on when the advertising business will cease being a drag on the overall results before diving back into the stock. The best move here is to lock in any gains you've had since March/April and switch to a watch-and-wait mode.

Q2 download

Let's now review iQIYI's latest results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. iQIYI Q2 results Source: iQIYI Q2 earnings release

Business has been disappointing, to say the least. iQIYI's revenue only grew 4% y/y to RMB 7.41 billion, decelerating five points relative to Q1's 9% y/y growth rate. The biggest drag here, as it was in Q1, was advertising. Unlike Netflix, roughly one-quarter of iQIYI's revenue comes from ad-supported content, and globally, as marketers slashed advertising spend in order to conserve firepower for better economic times, iQIYI suffered a good chunk of these losses. iQIYI's advertising revenue declined -28% y/y to RMB 1.59 billion, in-line with declines seen last quarter.

Management has cited uncertainty over when the ad business will make a full rebound, but it will certainly take more than a few quarters. Per CEO Tim Gong's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

The advertising business continued to be soft in the second quarter due to the advertisers' budget cuts, traffic decline after people went back to normal life and some variety show production delays. However, we are seeing a slow rebound of the business in the turbulent macro-economic environment [...] Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we expect the advertising business to remain under pressure. We believe it will recover but might take some time."

Unfortunately, iQIYI's streaming membership numbers didn't do as much this quarter to soften the blow from advertising. Membership services revenue grew 19% y/y to RMB 4.05 billion, decelerating sharply from 35% y/y growth in Q1. This, to me, is the bigger concern for iQIYI. We can forgive a short-term decline in advertising - this is due to external factors, and in the long run, as we've seen in large streaming content providers like Netflix and even Spotify (SPOT), that it's really the paid, recurring user base that provides the lion's share (if not all) of the bottom line. But a slowdown in membership adds is purely execution-based, and at a time when many streaming providers have seen robust subscriber additions, iQIYI really has no defense.

Unfortunately, iQIYI did not have good reasons on which to peg this slowdown. The two defenses that iQIYI raised were that the pandemic has choked off supply of new content, which is as important of a driver for new subscriptions for iQIYI as it is for U.S.-based streaming services. Gong noted that:

The pandemic also influenced our content supply. Movies especially theatrical movies, have served as one of our most important content categories in user acquisition and membership attraction. Due to the shutdown of cinemas, no new movies were released offline."

The other factor that iQIYI blamed was both the "return to normal life" in China plus the preparation period for the all-important Chinese national exams, which influences college admittance similar to the SAT in the U.S. The test took place in July this year (one month later than usual), meaning that June and preceding months were heavy prep periods which sapped demand for entertainment. The company noted that "As a result, we saw a decline in both people's video-viewing time and frequency in Q2."

The membership counts were equally as disappointing as revenue: the company counted 104.9 million members (99.4% of which were paid users), up only 4% y/y. We note, however, that this represents churn versus Q1, at which iQIYI ended with 118.9 million members - indicating that 14 million members churned since March. This is unusual seasonality - last year in FY19, the company added 3.7 million new members between Q1 and Q2.

The unfortunate thing is that iQIYI is attributing this weakness to "a return to normal life." But pre-pandemic in Q4, iQIYI had been growing membership revenue at 21% y/y, while subscribers were up 22% y/y. To me, this indicates that iQIYI's baseline pace of growth has dramatically slowed, with no commentary that suggests there will be a "V-shaped recovery."

These trends aren't expected to get any better soon, either. iQIYI is guiding to -6% to flat revenue in Q3 (vs. 4% in Q2). Assuming advertising doesn't get any worse in Q3 (social media companies seem to suggest that ad rates have begun to normalize beginning in May), this seems to suggest that iQIYI is expecting membership trends to continue weakening.

Figure 2. iQIYI guidance update Source: iQIYI Q2 earnings release

Key takeaways

I'm reverting to a cautious stance on iQIYI after seeing the company's latest subscriber trends. iQIYI's reasons for a slowdown in membership, including a return to normal routines in China plus a dearth of new film content, don't give us much confidence in the company's ability to quickly get back on track to ~20% y/y subscriber additions at which the company was growing pre-pandemic. If iQIYI really has slowed down to a lower growth baseline, then the stock's underperformance versus other internet stocks this year is understandable and justified.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.