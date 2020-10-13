Paychex (PAYX) posted a relatively strong quarter in 1Q21, but this was largely expected following the positive commentary heading into earnings. The key disappointment, in my view, was the lack of margin expansion - even with the range of cost-cutting initiatives implemented this quarter. And with limited incremental room for cost cuts ahead, margins should remain under pressure going forward. Coupled with the elevated multiple and limited upside catalysts, I see little reason to buy into the stock at these levels.

Better-Than-Expected 1Q21 Results

Paychex reported 1Q21 revenue of $932m (-6% YoY), well above both consensus estimates and guidance for high-single to low-double-digit declines. The 1Q21 strength was largely down to record client retention, as well as strong digital engagement with prospective and existing clients. By segment, both the Management Solutions (-5% YoY) and PEO/Insurance businesses (-7% YoY) experienced declines but remained largely resilient through COVID-19 driven headwinds.

On an adjusted basis, EBITDA came in at $365m, implying a relatively strong 39.1% margin, as lower discretionary spending, effective cost control initiatives (which are tracking ahead of schedule), and the revenue outperformance contributed. Backed by the improved margins, adjusted diluted EPS reached $0.63.

Source: Investor Presentation

Guidance Sets an Achievable Bar

Total revenue is now expected to decline 2%-4% YoY (a slight improvement from the 2%-5% decline guided previously). Things are expected to pick up toward the second half of the fiscal year, with revenue guided to improve toward flat to low-single-digits growth YoY. Adjusted diluted EPS guidance also improved to down 6%-8% YoY (improving from the 6%-10% YoY decline guided previously) for FY21. Both the revenue and earnings guide beat consensus expectations.

Source: Investor Presentation

Along with the updated guidance, management now feels good about the operating performance thus far in 1H21, which is positive. But a large portion of the guide now rests on the back half of the fiscal year, specifically 4Q. That said, the revised outlook sets an achievable bar, in my view, as management essentially took up the low-end of the guidance range on the positive 1Q performance, but left the high end in place.

There could even be upside potential, given a new round of stimulus is not currently assumed in PAYX's outlook. But on the flip side, management's commentary that 40-45% of businesses surveyed are expressing the need for another stimulus round indicates retention risk across PAYX's client base in the coming quarters.

Client Retention is Still a Key Risk

Despite the pandemic, PAYX's client retention is still running at record levels, with its service model and the rollout of timely new features such as its loan forgiveness estimator playing a key role. Additionally, I think the more benign competitive backdrop has also contributed - while competition used to drive ~50-60% of client attrition, management expects less of a competition headwind, instead highlighting that most of the losses will come from bankruptcies or suspensions.

While evidence this year would seem to support the secular case for low-touch software platforms accelerating disruption of longer-standing HCM/Payroll incumbents, PAYX is not yet out of the woods as elevated business failures look set to emerge as the key client retention headwind in FY21.

Expect Pricing Pressure Ahead

Embedded within the updated guidance is the expectation for modestly increased prices for select clients in 2H, when the company anticipates businesses will recover. This would seem to make sense, but I believe raising prices will still be difficult given PAYX's focus on small and medium enterprises (SMBs). Evidence from the first wave of COVID-19 has indicated that SMBs tend to suffer disproportionately, and with a second wave looking increasingly likely, I think maintaining pricing will be challenging.

My base case remains for a dip in client retention off the current record-high levels, particularly given the company has itself highlighted the weakness in the current economic backdrop (management guided toward a further drop off in employment without another round of fiscal stimulus). While a second round of stimulus would represent potential upside to guidance, I think the case for price increases this year is difficult and will likely only be limited to a smaller percentage of customers.

Margin Expansion Remains in Doubt

In 1Q21, PAYX recognized ~$31m of one-time charges related to cost-saving initiatives, highlighting the extent of the operating leverage available from these initiatives. That said, there is limited room for more cost-cutting from here, given the original target of ~$40m of charges. Additional expense saves could add slightly to the operating margin, all else equal, but the case for further margin expansion is far from straightforward. Between greater PEO/Insurance contribution, as well as the return of costs that were halted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the path back to an operating margin in the high-30s % will be challenging.

Uncertain Recovery Path Clouds 1Q21 Resilience

PAYX has executed well through the COVID-19 pandemic, and 1Q21 was a case in point. But the road gets harder from here, and the recovery path (both growth and margin) into FY21 looks highly uncertain, in my view, implying little reason to get bullish from a fundamental perspective. Plus, the elevated multiple and limited upside catalysts also keep me neutral. Key downside risks include macro factors such as bankruptcies and business starts, as well as the interest rate outlook, while execution risk surrounding Oasis also looms large.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.