Now that Tesla signed an agreement with Piedmont Lithium, I believe that many investors are taking the company very seriously.

The agreement signed with Tesla (TSLA) helped Piedmont Lithium (PLL) obtain a significant amount of credibility. As a result, we have seen more than 100% stock return at the stock price. PLL's lithium mining project could deliver an additional 100% stock returns once financing is received, and the government accepts the deal. The stock is a bit speculative, but it appears quite attractive for growth investors looking for lithium industry bargains.

Business Model And Pre-Feasibility Study

Piedmont Lithium Limited runs two lithium mining projects in Hallman Beam and Kings Mountain mines in North Carolina. We are talking about approximately 2,129 acres of surface property and mineral rights. In addition to that, Piedmont also owns a 61-acre property, where the company plans to run a chemical plant.

North Carolina appears to be quite interesting for the lithium industry. With 0% state mining royalties, the state has also a significant amount of expertise in dealing with lithium miners. According to a recent presentation delivered by PLL, the state was responsible for close to 100% of World Lithium Production from 1950s to the 1980s. Given the current fever for lithium, I don't know why the industry wouldn't go back to this place:

The company assessed the economics of two projects, which are expected to have a life of 25 years. The mine and the chemical part would have a capacity of 22,700 tons per year of LiOH. According to the pre-feasibility study, the internal rate of return of both projects is impressive. The mine would have 26% IRR, and the chemical plant would have a massive 26% IRR. In total, the value of the two projects shows a net present value of close to $1.8 billion.

Let's understand a bit about the numbers released about the mine. I need to show these numbers to assess the valuation of the company later. The company believes that using a discount rate of 8%, PLL would be able to make an average EBITDA of approximately $149 million. Readers need to understand that the EBITDA figure obtained depends on the price of LiOH used, the discount rate, the capex, the operating costs, and many other assumptions. I believe that we need to see these numbers with a bit of skepticism, and we need to figure out a best-case scenario and a worst-case scenario.

In the pre-feasibility study, the company assumed a concentrate price of $400 to $700. We are talking about a fluctuation in prices of more than 80%. Investors need to understand that the risk is substantial. If lithium prices go down, both EBITDA and sales would be reduced. As a result, the total valuation of the mine and the chemical plant would go far below the expected $1.8 billion.

I do believe that the company did a great job of assessing the different case scenarios. Using different operating costs, capital costs, and concentrate prices, PLL obtained a net present value of $400-1,800 million for the integrated project. In the worst-case scenario, in which prices decline by 30%, the net present value would be close to $400 million. In the best-case scenario, with a price increase of 30%, the net present value would be close to $1.8 billion. The variation in Lithium prices affects the net present value more than the operating costs and the capital costs. Given the current state of the feasibility studies, I would be very conservative in this case. In my opinion, a net present value of $700-1,100 million would make sense.

Mineral Resources Are Not Proved, But Indicated And Inferred

There is something else that makes the company's calculation extremely uncertain. The company believes that the mineral property contains 25.1 Mt of resources; 12.5 Mt is indicated and 12.6 Mt is inferred. Wall Street investors usually want to know the company's proved and measured reserves. The fact that PLL did not offer those figures will not be appreciated by the market. Most investors will wait for PLL to assess its reserves a bit better before even making calculations.

The company disclosed clearly in the pre-feasibility study that there is low level of geological confidence. To sum up, additional exploration work is necessary, which makes the stock a bit speculative:

Approximately 53% of the total production targets are in the Indicated Mineral Resource category with 47% in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. 100% of the production target in years 1-3 is in the Indicated Mineral Resource category. The Company has concluded that it has reasonable grounds for disclosing a production target which includes an amount of Inferred Mineral Resource. However, there is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work (including infill drilling) on the Piedmont deposit will result in the determination of additional Indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target itself will be realized. Source: Pre-Feasibility Study

Does The Company Have Due Financing?

According to information given by Piedmont Lithium, the mine requires a capital expenditure of close to $545 million. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a sum of $4.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. I am not worried about the company's ability to raise capital because Tesla signed an agreement with the company. With that, investors need to know that PLL will need to raise a substantial amount of cash to run the mine. Share dilution is a possibility:

As seen in the image below, the share count increased from 2 million shares before 2010 to 6 million in 2019. Right now, after the most recent offering, there are close to 10 million shares outstanding. The company finances the new project throughout the sale of equity. As said, I would expect many more offerings as the company shows more details regarding its mineral resources. If you are about to buy shares, you need to understand that equity dilution will be necessary to finance the mines.

The Agreement With Tesla And Valuation Of The Company

On September 28, 2020, the company released a new agreement with Tesla. Under the agreement, which will last for five years, PLL will deliver 53k tonnes per year to Tesla. It represents one third of the company's total production in the first 5 years.

Source: Piedmont signs sales agreement

The Agreement is for an initial five-year term on a fixed-price binding purchase commitment from the delivery of the first product, and may be extended by mutual agreement for a second five-year term. The Agreement covers a fixed commitment representing approximately one-third of Piedmont's planned SC6 production of 160,000 tonnes per annum for the initial five-year term as well as an additional quantity to be delivered at Tesla's option. The SC6 sales are expected to generate between 10-20% of Piedmont's total revenues from its proposed integrated mine-to-hydroxide project for the initial five-year term. The Agreement is conditional upon Tesla and Piedmont agreeing to a start date for spodumene concentrate deliveries between July 2022 and July 2023 based on the development schedules of both parties. Source: Piedmont signs sales agreement

The reaction of the market was very impressive. The share price went from below $10 to more than $20. Notice that the market did not only celebrate the announcement. The fact that Tesla supports the company's projects means a lot of credibility for PLL. As a result, the company will be able to find equity investors easily. It is very positive:

If we assume a concentrate price of $600 per ton of concentrate, PLL will deliver to Tesla 53k tonnes per year. Hence, we would expect close to $31.8 million in sales only due to Tesla. That's only one third of the total production. If PLL can sell the rest of its production at $600 per ton, we would expect sales of close to $95-$100 million per year.

At $20-$25 per share, the company's market capitalization equals $200-$250 million. If we assume sales of $100 million per year, the company would be trading at 2x forward sales. Competitors in the lithium mining industry are Albemarle (ALB), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM), and FMC (FMC). They trade at 3.6-5x sales. However, these competitors are larger and more established than PLL. I don't think they are going to show the sales growth similar to that of Piedmont Lithium. Besides, they operate in other mining sectors, which are not growing at the same growth as the lithium industry. Hence, in my opinion, PLL will most likely trade at more than 5x sales when production starts.

If we use 5x-7x sales, Piedmont Lithium would be trading at $500-$700 million. In my view, with a net present value of $700-$1100 million, a total market valuation of $500-$700 million would make a lot of sense. In my view, the company will reach that valuation once the company obtains financing, the measurement of reserves is made with more detail, and sales increase. That can take a long time because the construction of the chemical plant is expected to be completed in March 2022. If the total valuation increases from $200-$250 million to $500-$700, the company would be sitting on more than a 100% return.

Risks: Lack of Earnings

As said, one of the largest risks comes from the fact that the company needs additional money. If PLL cannot raise capital for the projects, the stock may not be worth a lot:

We require additional capital to fund our ongoing operations, to explore and define lithium mineralization, conduct a feasibility study and establish any future mining operations, which would require funds for construction and working capital. We cannot assure you that such additional funding will be available to us on satisfactory terms, or at all, or that we will be successful in commencing commercial lithium extraction, or that our sales projections will be realized. Source: Prospectus

Let's address the company's current lack of earnings. Piedmont Lithium has a limited operating history in the lithium industry. Besides, it does not report sales. Piedmont Lithium is an exploration stage mining company. It's important to understand risk:

Although we were incorporated in 1983, we began to implement our current business strategy in the lithium industry in 2016. We have not realized any revenues to date from the sale of lithium, and our operating cash flow needs have been financed primarily through issuances of our ordinary shares and not through cash flows derived from our operations. Source: Prospectus

Besides, Piedmont Lithium will need to obtain approvals from several governmental organizations. If the government does not approve the mining projects, or they are approved a bit late, the returns may not be significant:

We will be required to obtain governmental permits in order to conduct development and mining operations, a process which is often costly and time-consuming. Source: Prospectus

Finally, the company could find less mineral resources than expected, which would lead to a decrease in the net present value. In that case scenario, we would see stock price reductions as shareholders sell their shares.

Conclusion

Now that Tesla signed an agreement with Piedmont Lithium, I believe that many investors are taking the company very seriously. In my opinion, PLL would not face many issues for raising new money. If we assume that the company sells all its lithium production, the company would be worth from $500 to $700 at 5x-6x sales. Right now, the total valuation is equal to $200-$250 million, so the expected rate of return is quite attractive. With that, notice that the stock is speculative because the mineral resources are not proved, and the government needs to approve the projects. To sum up, if you buy, you may have to wait a few years to see the expected stock returns.

