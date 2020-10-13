Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Which Tobacco Stock Is The Fairest Of Them All...

Source

Juicy Dividend Yields On Offer - Value Trap Or Opportunity?

With tobacco stocks trading at multiyear low valuations, you may be tempted to buy the lot and bank on a full sector recovery. However, for those of you having doubts over the long term sustainability of the industry yet unable to resist the juicy dividend yields on offer in a world where interest rates continue to head to zero, you may ask which of the stocks in the sector is the safest from a dividend sustainability perspective, and from a long term growth perspective.

I’ve written a number of articles on British American Tobacco and imperial Brands, if you wish to peruse these, the links are below:

For the purposes of this article, I’ll be taking a closer look at relative stats between British American Tobacco (BAT), Imperial Brands (IMB), Altria (NYSE:MO) and Philip Morris (PMI). Let’s start with a high level look at the valuation numbers for these companies:

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst

What immediately stands out is the extent to which the entire sector has de-rated. Current PEs are trading at 49%, 44%, 37%, 13% and 35% discounts to 10 year averages for BAT, MO, IMB, PMI and the Sector Average, respectively. The same can be said for dividend yields relative to historical levels, with dividend payments increasing handsomely historically, as well as the market increasingly pricing in a higher probability that these companies won’t be able to keep this up for much longer. That may be the case for some of these companies, but certainly isn’t true for all.

Look at those free cash flow yields. The sector continues to generate enormous amounts of cash flow, well in excess of dividend payments (Except for perhaps PMI where the excess free cash flow is a bit more marginal, and this is only true for the past year). This fact should go a long way towards alleviating any investor concerns about short to mid-term balance sheet sustainability, especially for the likes of BAT and IMB. This is really where the sector becomes so attractive. Generation of a steady, stable free cash flow stream can be valued with relatively high conviction, and the margin of safety can be assessed for different terminal growth assumptions, and, as I’ll show, the market is pricing in very pessimistic growth forecasts.

What Growth Rates Should We Be Expecting?

Source: Analyst estimates

Backing out growth rates using the DDM equation shows the extent to which there is little to no growth priced into the sector. Although simplistic, the DDM equation has few inputs, and these inputs can at least be estimated well in the case of tobacco stocks, given the stable free cash flow profile. I have used required returns ranging from 8% for PMI (Highest NGP contribution, well diversified outside the US) to 10% for Imperial Brands (NGP portfolio the worst of the bunch, brands not as strong as competitors, likely to suffer the worst from terminal decline in tobacco volumes).

Let’s look at these implied growth rates in the context of historical growth rates, from an earnings per share, dividends per share and a free cash flow per share perspective.

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst

In all cases bar IMB, growth rates over the past 10 years have significantly exceeded current growth rates being implied by the market. In fact, growth rates in free cash flow per share have even exceeded growth rates in dividends. This should alleviate many concerns over dividend sustainability in the sector, as well as balance sheet sustainability in the case of BAT. IMB is a bit of a special case, it’s easy with hindsight to see why they had to abandon their 10% p.a. dividend growth policy, with free cash flows per share essentially flat over the past 10 years, the policy was never sustainable.

The conclusion from this exercise is that unless there is a major paradigm shift in the way and quantity consumers consume tobacco in the near future, these implied growth rates are not justified. Continued volume declines are absolutely the base case, but even accelerating volume declines do not justify these valuations. Only a steep and sudden drop off in volumes would be cause for concern, and the fact is we are just not seeing evidence of that, nor have we historically. The globally diversified nature of these companies is likely to allow for a continued steady volume decline profile, where they can still generate a steady sizeable free cash flow stream and build their NGP businesses.

Sector Valuation

Source: Analyst estimates

For the sake of conservatism, I’ve assumed that growth rates going forward will be materially lower than what we have historically seen. For the likes of BAT, an assumed growth rate of 4% is well below the 10 year CAGR in free cash flow per share of 6%, and well below management medium term guidance of “High single digit” constant currency EPS. BAT is 72% undervalued on this basis. MO is 36% undervalued using a 2% assumed growth rate. Historical growth rates for MO have been much higher, but the recent capital allocation blunders in Cronos, Juul and AB InBev do warrant more pessimistic assumptions (Until we get evidence that management has learned from these mistakes). IMB is 7% undervalued on the assumption of a 0.5% terminal growth rate, although IMB is likely the trickiest of the four to get the growth rate assumption correct. Lastly, PMI is 51% undervalued on a 3.8% growth rate assumption. PMI’s growth going forward could be structurally higher than the sector average given an NGP portfolio that is significantly ahead of competitors, and therefore less exposed to traditional tobacco.

Dividend Sustainability

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst

Dividends have been very well covered by free cash flows for the entire sector historically, leaving ample room for increasing payout ratios, paying down debt, or doing acquisitions. My preference is for the debt stories in the sector, in particular BAT. Paying down debt is a low risk way of creating shareholder value, as opposed to acquisitions. Balance sheets in the sector look as follows:

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst

BAT remains the highest leveraged in the sector, due in large part to the Reynolds acquisition in 2017. Management has committed to degearing the balance sheet by 0.3X each year on the net debt to EBITDA ratio. Given the strong free cash flow payout coverage of BAT, they are more than capable of reaching this target. The same can be said of IMB, where net debt to EBITDA is 3.2X. MO and PMI are far more comfortable on strength of balance sheet.

I think high debt levels are a concern for any company, but consideration needs to be given to the sector, size and diversification of the company in question. 4X net debt to EBITDA in the tobacco sector does not represent the same amount of financial risk as 4X net debt to EBITDA for a platinum miner. A company like BAT, that generates free cash flows reliably and in a stable manner each year, well in excess of dividend payments, is diversified and has access to cheap funding, will be able to de-gear without risk of a rights issue. At a 64% free cash flow payout ratio, BAT is well below PMI (93%) and MO (84%), providing management with enormous scope to increase the dividend once debt is paid down.

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst, analyst estimates

Regulatory Concerns

They key mitigation against regulatory risk is geographic diversification. The likes of PMI and IMB are sufficiently diversified geographically; however BAT and MO carry concentration risk given their exposure to the US. The US is the single biggest market for both BAT and MO in terms of profit contribution. US tobacco margins are amongst the highest in the world, implying the market is a cash cow for tobacco players, but also implying significant regulatory risk from both a tax and health regulation perspective. Further to that, we are entering into a period of heightened regulatory risk in the US, with the elections around the corner, and a democrat win likely to prove net negative for tobacco. History has shown that the market tends to be overly punitive to tobacco stocks leading up to an election, and price action is positive thereafter, meaning now is the perfect time to increase exposure to US tobacco. My recommendation is to pair a BAT or MO with PMI, in order to mitigate against US regulatory risk as well as a risk of further declines in combustibles, where PMI would potentially benefit from an accelerated trend of substitution into NGPs, if that were to occur.

Conclusion and Recommendation

My top pick in the sector is BAT, simply because I’m a numbers guy and BAT’s free cash flow and valuation numbers are extremely attractive. Recent management commentary remains encouraging, with comments from the CFO to the sell side reassuring that volume trends in the US continues to be encouraging and there has been limited down trading. Furthermore, US vaping has been a star performer this year and gained massive share due to the demise of JUUL.

PMI is second preferred; having it in the portfolio helps calm my fears about US regulation and all indications are that iQos remains the highest quality heat not burn product, and is miles ahead of competitors in terms of rollout and development. MO is very attractive on valuation, no doubt, and I’m a buyer as long as management doesn’t do any more silly deals. Lastly, IMB is a relatively low conviction buy post the recent rally in the share price, but with the other 3 higher quality stocks also trading at very attractive valuations, there’s no reason to go big into IMB. One could own all though and still obtain very healthy long term returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.