Concerns have been raised about UMC that growth could begin to falter in the fourth quarter of 2020 for several reasons.

Others may feel differently, but 2020 has turned out to be a great year for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). Sales are up big and so too has the stock. UMC has gained so much in a fairly short amount of time that concerns have been raised the company may be on an unsustainable path. However, recent moves by the U.S. government could give UMC the fuel needed to extend the rally in 2020. Why will be covered next.

UMC is seeing a boom in sales

That 2020 could turn out to be a great year for UMC was not completely unexpected. A previous article from last year explains why the bull case for UMC was warranted. Thus far, the bull case has turned out to be correct. The table below of the monthly sales growth at UMC shows that bullish expectations were not without merit. Sales revenue has grown by 23.67% YTD.

(Unit: 1000 NT$) Net sales YoY Jan 14,091,018 19.46% Feb 13,606,421 30.06% Mar 14,570,408 41.11% Apr 15,059,189 24.64% May 14,745,577 20.45% Jun 14,581,494 24.56% Jul 15,494,823 12.87% Aug 14,841,818 12.57% Sep 14,533,813 34.25%

Source: UMC

Sales growth has trickled through into earnings. UMC already posted great numbers in Q1, but the numbers for Q2 were even better. Q2 revenue increased by 23.2% YoY to 44.39B NTD, which is roughly equal to $1.5B at the prevailing exchange rate. Net income grew by 284% YoY to 6.68B NTD or $225M.

(Unit: NT$) Q2 FY2020 Q1 FY2020 Q2 FY2019 QoQ YoY Revenue 44,386M 42,268M 36,031M 5.0% 23.2% Operating income 5,846M 3,414M 1,761M 71.2% 232.0% Net income 6,681M 2,207M 1,740M 202.7% 284.0% EPS 0.55 0.19 0.15 189.4% 266.7%

Source: UMC

A big driver of growth was increased utilization. The Q2 utilization rate was 98%, an increase of 500 basis points QoQ and as much as 1000 basis points YoY. Business is tight as indicated by the increased utilization rate, a sign that demand for foundry services is very strong right now.

Inventory building could be causing distortions

There's no doubt that demand for foundry services has been strong. However, there have been questions raised as to whether the jump in demand is driven by inventory building. China, for instance, has been importing semiconductors at a far higher rate than is normally the case. The table below shows that China's imports have increased by 22.5% YTD.

(Unit: 100M integrated circuits) Quantity YoY 2020 (Jan - Aug) 2,721.6 22.5% (Unit: 1M USD) Value YoY 2020 (Jan - Aug) 192,364.7 11.8%

Source: China customs statistics

The increase in chip imports stands in sharp contrast to the muted demand for many end-products in China and abroad. If chips do not wind up in end-products like smartphones, then the question has to be asked where the chips are heading to. The most obvious answer would be inventory. Another article covers this aspect in greater detail.

If China has been stocking up on semiconductors to hedge against supply chain disruptions due to U.S. trade sanctions, then the strong sales numbers at UMC are put in a different light. There's a big difference between sales growth due to real demand and growth powered by inventory building. The former is sustainable, the latter much less so.

It raises the possibility that recent growth could decelerate or even reverse if or when Chinese companies are no longer able or willing to import semiconductors at their present rate. The result could be an industry-wide slump in semiconductors, which would obviously impact a company like UMC that depends on demand for semiconductors.

UMC does recognize the possibility there may be an issue with inventories. According to UMC, inventory levels are higher than where they would normally be. From the Q2 earnings call:

"Previously, if you remember, we actually talked about the inventory correction, potentially impacting demand during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now we actually have seen the inventory level increased a semiconductor vendor and OEMs have kept pre-building in order to avoid supply chain disruption."

A transcript of the Q2 earnings call can be found here.

The U.S. steps in once again, giving UMC a leg up

It appears that U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies like Huawei have caused companies to stock up on semiconductor chips as much as they can before they get cut off, although it's not clear to what extent this is taking place. The sanctions implemented in May against Huawei included a grace period of 120 days, which means that as of September 15 foundries like UMC can no longer do business with Huawei unless they receive permission from the U.S. government.

Since then, two things have happened. The first is that the U.S. government has made its restrictions even more stringent in August. For instance, based on the original set of U.S. sanctions, Huawei can no longer have its smartphone SoCs manufactured by foundries that rely on U.S. semiconductor manufacturing equipment. However, a fabless company like MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) could have its chip designs manufactured at foundries, which could be supplied to Huawei. Huawei could then use MediaTek's SoCs in place of its own Kirin SoCs. The August update has taken this option off the table.

The second move by the U.S. government involves Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation or SMIC, a company ranked fifth in the foundry market after UMC who is in fourth place. While SMIC has not been added to the U.S. Entity List like Huawei, U.S. companies still need to apply for a license from the U.S. government before doing any business with SMIC.

Assuming no licenses are granted, SMIC could find itself cut off from equipment and supplies needed to manufacture semiconductors. This could greatly hamper its ability to serve its customers. SMIC will have to make alternative arrangements and find replacements for U.S. equipment. This will at the very least take time, during which competitors could step in to fill the void.

In theory, UMC could greatly benefit from SMIC's problems with the U.S. government. For starters, U.S. companies may no longer want to rely on SMIC for foundry services. For instance, Qualcomm (QCOM) has reportedly sought replacements for SMIC in case it's blocked by the U.S. government.

UMC and SMIC are direct competitors because they rely on mature process nodes for the most part, in contrast to TSMC (TSM) which gets most of its revenue from leading-edge nodes. There is a certain amount of overlap between UMC and SMIC, which could help clients make the switch from the latter to the former.

Another consequence could be higher average selling prices or ASPs for UMC. Foundry capacity has been tight recently, especially for 8-inch wafers. If SMIC is unable to supply the market, foundries like UMC could be in a position to raise their prices to customers. A welcome development since ASPs have been more or less flat over the last twelve months despite the strong sales growth at UMC. Being able to quote higher prices would give UMC's top and bottom line growth another leg up.

Picking up business from SMIC's current customers could help negate the fallout of no longer being able to supply certain Chinese companies starting in September and the impact that could have on sales growth. The previous concern was that sales growth could start to taper off in the fourth quarter, but recent events have made this possibility less likely, if not entirely off the table.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

UMC is currently on a roll. Sales have been growing by double digits in every month of 2020 and the stock has gained 112.7% YTD. When UMC releases its next quarterly report, it's likely that it will beat guidance. For instance, guidance called for flat QoQ growth and utilization rate in the mid-90% range, but those numbers could turn out to be way too conservative given recent developments.

The bigger issue is what lies ahead in the last quarter of 2020. The hypothesis is that certain Chinese companies have been increasing their inventories in the run-up to September 15. The possibility arises that semiconductor imports by China will start leveling off in the fourth quarter of 2020, if only because companies have been cut off from further imports. UMC would feel the impact of lower demand in such a scenario.

However, recent sanctions against SMIC could provide UMC with another source of demand to compensate. American companies that currently rely on SMIC may have no choice but to turn to UMC. In addition, the absence of SMIC in the market could help with pricing. All of which works in favor of UMC.

The caveat here is that U.S. policy is still in flux. The U.S. government could always give out licenses to do business with SMIC, which means that UMC may not see the windfall currently anticipated. SMIC should also have spare supplies, which means that SMIC should be able to keep going for as long as supplies last.

There's also some disagreement as to how quickly SMIC can find replacements for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The prevailing view is that there are no suitable replacements, but not everyone agrees with this notion. If SMIC can get up and running faster than expected, UMC may have to contend with some pretty tough competition.

Nevertheless, I am bullish UMC. A previous article ended by cautioning that UMC was likely to see a deterioration in demand in the fourth quarter of 2020. SMIC was also seen as a potential problem for UMC. Recent U.S. sanctions have made this conclusion much less likely. UMC may still see less demand out of China, but increased demand from U.S. companies should pick up the slack in return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.