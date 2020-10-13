Oil: Libya Returns, But China's Return In The Market Will Overwhelm This

This means China really has no choice but to increase crude buying by the beginning of November unless it wants to keep drawing down storage. Considering that Brent is in the $40s, drawing down storage makes no sense, so we have high confidence that China's buying will start at the beginning of November.

China's floating storage in the 15-30+ day idled category really tanked in September and points to it being eliminated by November.

Here's an updated chart of how much global crude exports are going to China. You can see that China did not return to the market in October.

But in our view, the bigger news that's coming over the next several weeks will be how much crude China starts to buy.

Here's an updated chart of how much global crude exports are going to China. You can see that China did not return to the market in October. Most buyers are only asking for their term contract, which means no one is buying any extra crude.

But the low levels of exports to China already is showing up in the floating storage via the 7+ day idled and 30+ day idled. The 7+ day idled has some elements of shipping backlog, so the better gauge for real floating storage is the 15-30+ day timeframe.

As you can see, we have been dramatically reducing the number of tankers used for floating storage. This also has been confirmed via lower tanker rates.

At the current trajectory, we can estimate that over the span of 30 days in September, we reduced ~30 million bbls. By the end of October, the 15+ day idled segment will be dropping to just ~10 million bbls with the 30-day+ segment likely wiped out.

This means China really has no choice but to increase crude buying by the beginning of November unless it wants to keep drawing down storage. Considering that Brent is in the $40s, drawing down storage makes no sense, so we have high confidence that China's buying will start at the beginning of November.

This is likely going to propel Brent timespreads higher along with prices. Current margins are supportive of a move close to $50/bbl Brent, which appears likely if China returns in size.

Source: BarCharts.com

So while China played the crude buying game for another month in October, it won't last past November, so the impending buying volumes will overwhelm the Libya return.

