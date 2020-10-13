We will for a clear technical signal before initiating positions that are short sterling and we will be watching for a downside break of the 122.70 level as potential trigger.

Clear geopolitical event risks in the U.S. (via November’s presidential elections) seem to be placing the dollar in a position of potential volatility.

Brexit talks are influencing markets and adding to the volatility levels that are currently associated with the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA: FXB).

Brexit talks are once again hitting the news wires and this is adding to the volatility levels that are currently associated with the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA: FXB). Since March 23rd, 2020, the fund has experienced substantial rallies that have led to gains of as much as 17.4% and FXB valuations now rest just below the price highs posted during the beginning of the September trading period. Of course, the fate of the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ultimately rests on whether or not a suitable trade deal can be reached as part of an upcoming Brexit agreement. However, there is also reason to believe that the market is positioning from upcoming event risks in the United States, as the November presidential elections have produced clear-cut timelines for options trading activities.

Source: Bloomberg

As we can see, rising bullish demand for options trades in pound-denominated assets has peaked at one month (clearly past the next Brexit deadline of October 15th), so it is clear that certain non-regional factors might be responsible for the recent increases in volatility that have been associated with the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust.

Source: ETFdb

Furthermore, forex fund traders should be aware of the fact that recent rallies in the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust are actually working in stark contrast with the fund’s longer-term trends.

Specifically, the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has encountered net flows of -67.51 million over the last three-year period. Ultimately, this tells us that while short-term market activity might suggest that a bullish trend is in place, bearish market influences will still characterize the longer-term momentum that is associated with the fund.

Source: Trading Economics

Recent economic reports have largely confirmed these trends and it will be critical for traders to monitor for developments in a few key areas. For example, the U.K. inflation rate slowed tremendously during the month of August, showing gains of just 0.2% (following the 1% increase in July).

Essentially, these are the weakest inflation levels that the market has seen since the end of 2015 and the most problematic sectors of the economy included restaurant businesses (with consumer price declines of -2.8%), airline travel costs (with price declines of -20.6%), and in the retail clothing sector (with price declines of -1.6%). On the positive side, transport prices gained by 9.8% and prices for used automobiles rose by 5.2%.

Source: Trading Economics

During the second-quarter period, economic activity in the United Kingdom declined by -21.5% on an annualized basis. Unfortunately, this performance was the worst on record (with relevant records dating back to 1956) and it only builds on the negative performances that were present during the first-quarter period (at -2.1%). Areas of particular weakness were apparent in the fixed investments sector (with declines of -26.1%) and household spending figures (with declines of -25.2%).

Given all of these discrepancies in the fundamental economic data, it might seem difficult to understand how market assets denominated in British pounds could be experiencing significant rallies. In our view, investors are still betting on the anticipation of a favorable outcome in meeting upcoming Brexit deadlines.

Additionally, clear geopolitical event risks in the United States (via November’s presidential elections) seem to be placing the dollar in a position of potential volatility and this might be generating fresh buying activity in the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust above counterparts like the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA: UUP).

Source: Author via Tradingview

As clear evidence of this outperformance, we can see that the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has already overcome its bullish trend levels that were established before the coronavirus pandemic began to surge in intensity. FXB has hit new post-COVID highs above 130 and most of the recent trading momentum suggests near-term pullbacks could be limited.

Source: Author via Tradingview

From a technical chart perspective, we believe that the recent uptrend in the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust will remain valid as long as support in the 122.70 region holds firm. If traders are able to force a downside break in this support region, we could see prices make a quick pullback into the 117.30 level as bullish traders take profits on what is left of their position gains.

Of course, we are likely to see a surge in volatility any time Brexit talks are mentioned but there might be an even greater potential for volatility if we see market turmoil occur as a result of contested presidential election results. All of this still remains to be seen, but recent data from options trading markets seem to be supporting the outlook for somewhat extreme price moves in the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust.

In this case, we will wait for a clear technical signal before initiating positions that are short sterling and we will specifically be watching for a downside break of the 122.70 as a trigger that can be used to position trades for a test of 117.30 before the end of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.